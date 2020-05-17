For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic hit Detroit, the city on Sunday reported no additional deaths from the virus to its daily count.

There is, however, a delay in reporting, and there may be deaths that have not been accounted for, city officials noted.

Detroit's death toll remains at 1,257. The city added 22 cases on Sunday, a decline from the 92 cases reported Friday, bringing the total of COVID-19 cases to 10,373.

In the past seven days, 44 deaths have occurred in the hard-hit city, showcasing a decline in deaths from the week prior, according to the city's data.

Michigan and Detroit have not reported numbers as low as Sunday's since March, when the pandemic began, data shows.

Michigan's death toll reached 4,891 on Sunday after the state added 11 deaths to its count with none from Detroit. Eleven deaths are the lowest daily death additions for the state since March 24, data shows.

The state also confirmed 638 new cases of the illness, bringing its cumulative total cases to 51,142, according to state data.

The number of deaths is a decrease from Saturday when the state recorded 55 new deaths.Meanwhile, the number of new cases rose from Saturday when the state reported 425 new cases.

As Detroit trends toward fewer cases and deaths, officials closed the 1,000-bed TCF Center field hospital in the city's downtown after it discharged its last COVID-19 patient on May 7. At most, the care center inside the convention center cared for about 15 to 20 patients at any given time with a total of 39 patients treated, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said.

Meanwhile, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Michigan exceeded 50,000 on Friday, but daily reports of new deaths have slowed in recent days.

The newest data on COVID-19 testing in Michigan available showed a spike in testing on Wednesday. The state reported 23,647 tests performed Wednesday, the most in a single day yet.

According to the state's numbers, 10.7% of the tests returned positive results. Michigan had previously reported 12 straight days with less than 10% of tests being positive. The state's overall fatality rate is 10% with the average age of victims being 75 years old.

Michigan continued Saturday to rank seventh nationally for the number of cases and fourth for the number of deaths, according to tracking by Johns Hopkins University. In deaths, Michigan was behind New York, New Jersey and Massachusetts.

Wayne County ranks fifth for the most deaths in a county at 2,212 coronavirus-related deaths.

As of Friday, 28,234Michigan residents were considered "recovered" from COVID-19, meaning they were still alive 30 days after the onset of illness. The department doesn't have data on recoveries by county and updates the recovery numbers on Saturdays.

