President Donald Trump, who's frequently weighed in on Michigan officials' handling of COVID-19, will visit the state himself on Thursday.

Trump will tour the Ford Motor Co.’s Rawsonville manufacturing plant in Ypsilanti and will deliver remarks, according to a White House official. The plant has been repurposed to manufacture ventilators and personal protective equipment.

President Donald Trump participates in a tour of Owens & Minor Inc., a medical supply company, Thursday, May 14, 2020, in Allentown, Pa. (Photo: Evan Vucci, AP)

The news comes as the Detroit Three prepare to send thousands of autoworkers back to work on Monday, as auto production resumes in Michigan.

Trump and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer have disagreed in the past months about the government's handling of COVID-19, a virus that's been linked to 4,891 deaths in Michigan.

At Thursday's event, the president is expected to discuss the collaboration between Ford and General Electric during the COVID-19 pandemic, the official added.

The Dearborn automaker announced in March that it would work with GE Healthcare to produce 50,000 ventilators in Michigan over three months at the plant in Ypsilanti.

Production began a few weeks ago and is continuing to ramp up.

Ford has a $336 million contract with the government to manufacture the ventilators, a respiratory machine that is used in the treatment of some COVID-19 patients.

General Motors Co. has signed on to build 30,000 ventilators, as well. The agreements were made under the Defense Production Act, which Trump in April instructed U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar to invoke.

The automakers are also producing other types of medical supplies that have been in demand as part of the U.S. response to the coronavirus pandemic. Ford has been producing face masks, face shields, reusable surgical gowns and respirators, for example.

In a statement, Ford said the White House asked to visit as part of the president's tour thanking businesses producing personal protective equipment.

"We’re proud to assemble more vehicles in the U.S. than any other automaker and welcome Thursday’s visit as part of Ford’s longstanding history of hosting sitting presidents and senior government leaders," the Ford statement added.

On May 5, Trump visited a plant in Arizona that's produced respirator masks. And last week, he stopped in Pennsylvania at a facility making personal protective equipment.

