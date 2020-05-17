Rain showers are forecast from Sunday evening until Tuesday morning, causing flood watches in parts of southeast Michigan.

Two to three inches of heavy rainfall will come from several showers and thunderstorms passing through the area, according to the National Weather Service.

"We're just in a pattern here where we have more unsettled weather," said Sarah Pampreen, a meteorologist with the weather service.

The rainfall is caused by low pressure throughout the state, Pampreen said. Roads and streets may flood and small rivers and ponds can rise. If traveling, the weather service advised to take extra time, as some roads may be closed due to flooding.

The flood watch is in effect for Detroit, Pontiac, Warren, Ann Arbor, Saginaw, Flint, Midland, Bay City, Bad Axe, Caro, Sandusky, Owosso, Lapeer, Port Huron, Howell, Adrian, and Monroe.

Significant lakeshore flooding is also expected in Wayne, Macomb, Monroe, Bay, Tuscola, Huron, Sanilac and St. Clair counties.

Scattered showers are also forecast on Tuesday and Friday with temperatures in the 60s. Memorial day weekend is expected to be dry with high temperatures in the 70s.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2020/05/17/se-michigan-may-start-week-flooding-memorial-day-weekend-looks-dry/5208748002/