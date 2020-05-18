Another round of CARES Act funding includes more than $1.5 million in housing vouchers for Michigan, according to the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The funding, from HUD's Section 811 Mainstream Housing Choice Voucher Program, will provide relief funds for affordable housing to non-elderly people with disabilities who are at risk from the coronavirus.

It is the fourth round of funding since President Trump signed the CARES Act into law. The first round allocated more than $3 billion to help communities and nonprofits help the homeless, Americans with compromised immune systems and tribal communities in their COVID-19 response efforts. A second wave of funding was designed to help low-income Americans living in public housing; a third round was made to help communities boost their coronavirus response and relief efforts.

“As we continue to fight this invisible enemy, we are working quickly and effectively to ensure public housing authorities nationwide are receiving the necessary funding needed to keep their residents safe,” said HUD Secretary Ben Carson.

“This wave of relief funds will provide additional housing choice vouchers to residents living with disabilities, allowing them to live safely and independently through these unprecedented times.”

