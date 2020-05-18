Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to announce Monday some reopening plans for Northern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula.

Details regarding the regional shift are expected to be announced at the governor's press briefing Monday afternoon, said state Rep. Sara Cambensy, D-Marquette.

Two regions — 6 and 8, which include 17 northern Michigan counties and the entire Upper Peninsula — will be among areas to see some relief from restrictions.

The plan would reopen retail businesses in those regions starting Friday, including bars and restaurants, which will be required to operate at 50% capacity, according to the Associated Press.

Whitmer's order will still allow local government leaders to take more restrictive stances, such as allowing only for outdoor seating.

Region 8, which encompasses all of the Upper Peninsula and 3% of the state's population, has 101 confirmed cases and 15 deaths, roughly 0.2% of the state's overall cases and 0.3% of the state's deaths.

Experts have feared that people traveling from harder-hit regions in southern Michigan to second homes in the northern region would bring the virus with them, overwhelming smaller area hospital systems. For a time, Whitmer's stay-home order banned travel to second homes in part to address that potential for spread.

Yoopers are hoping the governor has considered proposals for a regional reopening that would allow hospitals to restart elective surgeries and allow small businesses to reopen in some capacity. Cambensy said the U.P. COVID-19 Reopening Committee sent a detailed plan to the governor requesting as much.

"We spent quite a bit of time in the past few weeks getting a group of stakeholders together … to really put forward a plan to the governor to show that we’re ready at least for a partial reopening," Cambensy said.

"We’re hopeful that they've taken what we have to say and will help us reopen our region safely and provide that relief to our region as soon as possible.”

The U.P.'s mines and paper mills have continued operating through the pandemic, and Cambensy believes some of the safety protocol employed there could be used in small businesses as well.

Cambensy said some businesses and universities in the Upper Peninsula have communicated their willingness to serve as trial runs for reopening, a gesture also shared by groups in the northern Lower Peninsula.

The Northern Michigan Chamber Alliance, a group of 16 Northern Michigan chambers, offered in a Thursday letter to the governor to serve as a "test case" for safety guidelines and operating protocol.

“The alliance is supportive and excited about the regional reopening plan that you announced late last month because our organization knows that there is no one-size-fits-all approach," the group said in its letter.

"Our rural northern Michigan communities are eager to show that our business owners are committed to protocols to keep customers and employees safe."

