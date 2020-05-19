LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

A Shiawassee County Circuit Court judge must rule by 5 p.m. Thursday whether or not an Owosso barber shop operating in violation of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-home order should be shut down.

A Court of Appeals panel ruled Monday that Judge Matthew Stewart should hold a hearing on the state’s motion to temporarily close the barbershop and decide on the request by the end of the day Thursday. 

Attorney General Dana Nessel had appealed a ruling last week from Stewart when the judge denied a request to immediately close the shop through a temporary restraining order. 

Nessel filed the request on behalf of the Department of Health and Human Services, which has argued that Karl Manke’s continued operation is an threat to public health. 

Separately, the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs summarily suspended Manke’s hair-cutting license last week because of his continued operation. Manke, 77, stopped cutting hair for a few days, but was back at it Tuesday even with his license suspended. 

“Who cares?” he said. “What are they going to give me? Life?”

Owosso barber Karl Manke, left, and North Dallas, Texas salon owner Shelley Luther embrace outside of Karl Manke's barbershop in Owosso, Michigan. Monday afternoon. Both defied their state's orders by opening for business during the coronavirus health crisis.
Owosso barber Karl Manke, left, and North Dallas, Texas salon owner Shelley Luther embrace outside of Karl Manke's barbershop in Owosso, Michigan. Monday afternoon. Both defied their state's orders by opening for business during the coronavirus health crisis. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
North Dallas, Texas salon owner Shelley Luther makes her way to the podium for a news conference outside Karl Manke’s barbershop in Owosso, Monday.
North Dallas, Texas salon owner Shelley Luther makes her way to the podium for a news conference outside Karl Manke’s barbershop in Owosso, Monday. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
North Dallas, Texas salon owner Shelley Luther takes a selfie with a supporter outside Karl Manke’s barbershop at 421 West Main in Owosso, Monday afternoon.
North Dallas, Texas salon owner Shelley Luther takes a selfie with a supporter outside Karl Manke’s barbershop at 421 West Main in Owosso, Monday afternoon. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
From left, North Dallas, Texas salon owner Shelley Luther, attorney David Kallman and barber Karl Manke smile at the press conference outside Karl's barbershop in Owosso.
From left, North Dallas, Texas salon owner Shelley Luther, attorney David Kallman and barber Karl Manke smile at the press conference outside Karl's barbershop in Owosso. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
James Gray, owner of Michigan Institute Athletics in Brighton, Mich. addresses the crowd along with Owosso barber Karl Manke, right, outside his barbershop Monday.
James Gray, owner of Michigan Institute Athletics in Brighton, Mich. addresses the crowd along with Owosso barber Karl Manke, right, outside his barbershop Monday. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
North Dallas, Texas salon owner Shelley Luther, left, and James Gray, owner of Michigan Institute Athletics in Brighton, Mich. shake hands during the press conference
North Dallas, Texas salon owner Shelley Luther, left, and James Gray, owner of Michigan Institute Athletics in Brighton, Mich. shake hands during the press conference Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
Dr. David Skjaerlund shows a diagram listing Michigan businesses he says. have gone out of business due, in part, to the coronavirus pandemic and Gov. Whitmer's executive orders.
Dr. David Skjaerlund shows a diagram listing Michigan businesses he says. have gone out of business due, in part, to the coronavirus pandemic and Gov. Whitmer's executive orders. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
North Dallas, Texas salon owner Shelley Luther, left, and Owosso barber Karl Manke embrace during the press conference.
North Dallas, Texas salon owner Shelley Luther, left, and Owosso barber Karl Manke embrace during the press conference. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
North Dallas, Texas salon owner Shelley Luther shakes hands with a supporter after speaking during the press conference.
North Dallas, Texas salon owner Shelley Luther shakes hands with a supporter after speaking during the press conference. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
Owosso barber Karl Manke listens during the press conference.
Owosso barber Karl Manke listens during the press conference. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
North Dallas, Texas salon owner Shelley Luther addresses the crowd along with Owosso barber Karl Manke.
North Dallas, Texas salon owner Shelley Luther addresses the crowd along with Owosso barber Karl Manke. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
North Dallas Texas salon owner Shelley Luther, left, and Dr. David Skjaerlund chant during the press conference outside Karl Manke’s barbershop in Owosso.
North Dallas Texas salon owner Shelley Luther, left, and Dr. David Skjaerlund chant during the press conference outside Karl Manke’s barbershop in Owosso. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
Dr. David Skjaerlund chants during the press conference outside Karl Manke’s barbershop in Owosso.
Dr. David Skjaerlund chants during the press conference outside Karl Manke’s barbershop in Owosso. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
Owosso barber Karl Manke addresses the crowd.
Owosso barber Karl Manke addresses the crowd. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
Owosso barber Karl Manke, left, poses for photos with Rob Cortis of Livonia after the press conference outside his Owosso barbershop. Cortis owns the Trump Unity trailer.
Owosso barber Karl Manke, left, poses for photos with Rob Cortis of Livonia after the press conference outside his Owosso barbershop. Cortis owns the Trump Unity trailer. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
Owosso barber Karl Manke, left, reaches to shake hands with a supporter while posing for photos with Rob Cortis of Livonia, owner of the Trump Unity trailer.
Owosso barber Karl Manke, left, reaches to shake hands with a supporter while posing for photos with Rob Cortis of Livonia, owner of the Trump Unity trailer. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
Becky Lechner of Lapeer holds a sign while waiting for the press conference to begin.
Becky Lechner of Lapeer holds a sign while waiting for the press conference to begin. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
From left, Darlene Doetzel of Shelby Township, Jackie Roberts of Otter Lake and Mark Forton of Chesterfield join together in prayer before Dallas salon owner Shelley Luther's visit to Karl Manke’s barbershop in Owosso, Monday afternoon.
From left, Darlene Doetzel of Shelby Township, Jackie Roberts of Otter Lake and Mark Forton of Chesterfield join together in prayer before Dallas salon owner Shelley Luther's visit to Karl Manke’s barbershop in Owosso, Monday afternoon. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
Bikers For Trump Regional Director Londa Gatt of Howell stands outside before Dallas salon owner Shelley Luther meets with Karl Manke at his barbershop in Owosso, Monday.
Bikers For Trump Regional Director Londa Gatt of Howell stands outside before Dallas salon owner Shelley Luther meets with Karl Manke at his barbershop in Owosso, Monday. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
Mark Forton of Chesterfield speaks outside Karl Manke’s barbershop in Owosso before Dallas salon owner Shelley Luther's visit.
Mark Forton of Chesterfield speaks outside Karl Manke’s barbershop in Owosso before Dallas salon owner Shelley Luther's visit. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
    Manke reopened his shop May 4 after being shut down since March 21. 

    He received a misdemeanor citation from local police that week prior to Michigan State Police serving him with a cease and desist order May 8 from Nessel and the Department of Health and Human Services. 

    Manke said he’d heard about the Monday Court of Appeals order and the pending hearing in Shiawassee County Circuit Court but planned to continue cutting hair. 

    “I’ve never had an order to allow me to do anything,” he said. 

    eleblanc@detroitnews.com

