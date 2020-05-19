Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting at a Flint liquor store last week involving a security guard and a customer over the store's COVID-19 restrictions.

Flint police responded to the Carpenter Road Superette on Friday for a report of a shooting.

"An altercation occurred between the victim, who was a customer, and the security guard regarding limited access to the store," state police said in a statement.

MLive.com reported the restrictions were due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The customer "subsequently struck the security guard multiple times prior to his weapon being drawn," state police said. "The victim attempted to strike the security guard again, causing the guard to fire one round at the ground. It is believed the round ricocheted off the ground striking the victim's ankle."

The wounded man was transported to a local hospital "and placed in good condition," according to the release.

The security guard was not injured. (Photo: AP)

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact MSP at (810) 733-9380 Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL or CrimeStoppersofFlint.com.

The incident came two weeks after a Flint dollar store security guard Calvin Munerlyn, was fatally shot after he told the daughter of a customer that she couldn't enter the store without a protective mask. He then denied service to the mother, who was wearing a mask, when she allegedly began yelling at him. The customer told her husband and son, who went to the store and killed Munerlyn, prosecutors allege.

The suspects were arrested last week, officials said.

