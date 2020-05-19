Memorial Day weekend, the unofficial start of summer, will include summer-like temperatures across Michigan and slight chances for summer-like thunderstorms.

The surge of warmth comes with chances for rain showers throughout the state nearly each day of the three-day holiday.

Saturday: According to the National Weather Service, most of lower Michigan will be warm, with temperatures in the mid- to upper 70s. Southwest and mid-Michigan, from Benton Harbor and Niles to Big Rapids and Mount Pleasant, to Owosso and Flint, also have a 20-30 percent chance of rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Southeast Michigan, including Detroit, Ann Arbor and Monroe, will be partly to mostly sunny.

The northern reaches of lower Michigan are forecast to see partly to mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid- to upper 60s and lower 70s.

Sunday: Rain chances increase in much of Michigan, as the state continues to warm. A 30-40 percent chance of rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms is forecast from Kalamazoo to Mackinac Island and southeast to Adrian and Detroit. But overall, the National Weather Service says, the day will be dominated by sunshine and climbing temperatures.

Highs likely will rise into the 80s from Saginaw to nearly all points south. Inland areas of northern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula could approach 80 degrees, though it will be cooler along shorelines.

Buy Photo Ed Natavio, right, of Lake Orion and his son, Ethan Natavio, 12, relax while Ed's brother, John Natavio of Detroit tends to the meat on the grill on Belle Isle in Detroit on Memorial Day 2019. (Photo: Robin Buckson, The Detroit News)

Monday: Memorial Day itself is forecast to hold on to the heat, but likely will see more clouds and rain. The whole state has at least a 50 percent chance of rain, while areas in southwest Michigan are looking at a forecast with a 70 percent chance.

Temperatures are expected to be much like Sunday, with southeast Michigan the warmest in the mid-80s. Upper Peninsula temperatures will be in the lower to mid-70s.

