A pilot on Tuesday captured an aerial video of flooding caused by the breach of the Edenville dam that triggered widespread flooding near the Tittabawassee River that could leave downtown Midland under 9 feet of water by Wednesday.

The video, uploaded around 7 p.m. Tuesday, shows the Edenville Dam failing and a surge of water from Wixom Lake rushing past the debris of the fallen dam. As of late Tuesday, the video had more than 17,000 shares and 452,000 views.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency late Tuesday night for Midland County.

The Tittabawassee River was at 30.49 feet at 9 p.m. Tuesday and was expected to reach 38 feet by Wednesday. The flood stage for the river is 24 feet. Within the last 48 hours, the National Weather Service reported 4.03 inches of rain in Freeland.

The failure of the Edenville Dam prompted Midland County's emergency central dispatch to order Edenville and Sanford residents to evacuate to higher ground immediately. Shelters were set of for residents at the following sites in Midland County:

Midland High School at 1301 Eastlawn

Meridian Junior High School at 3475 N. Meridian Road

Bullock Creek High School at 1420 S. Badour

West Midland Family Center at 4011 W. Isabella

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2020/05/19/pilot-captures-aerial-view-dam-breach-midland/5226463002/