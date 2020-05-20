Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and Blue Care Network will return more than $100 million to many fully insured customers this year due to the lack of non-coronavirus health services provided during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Blues announced Wednesday.

“We are living through a great disruption in health care economics, and there is still a lot of uncertainty about where health care spending will go this year,” BCBSM President & CEO Daniel J. Loepp said in a press release.

“But at this point in the pandemic, we’re confident in premiums exceeding claims for the year — so we are starting to give money back to our customers. We hope these refunds allow businesses across Michigan to better cover their employees’ health care and provide our members some relief during a difficult time.”

The state's largest health insurer will return portions of premiums paid by businesses with small group health plans, large employers with dental and vision coverage, seniors with Medigap plans, and about 237,000 individuals who purchased marketplace plans under the federal Affordable Care Act in 2019.

The company said the refunds are in addition to $494 million that Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan has invested in expanding the availability of no-cost benefits for members and to support health providers in response to COVID-19 — bringing the company's commitment in response to the crisis to nearly $600 million.

Listed in the Blues' announcement:

--Fully insured small group customers with 50 or fewer employees — about 23,000 small businesses — will receive a 30% credit on their July premium invoice, totaling about $37 million back to small group customers for their medical plans.

--Fully insured groups with dental and vision coverage will receive a one-month premium refund to be credited on their July invoice, totaling about $10.5 million; the Blues also will not increase rates for fully insured customers renewing dental and vision plans for 2021.

--About 237,000 individual health plan members will receive one-time rebates in September based on premiums they paid in 2019, totaling about $45 million.

--Medigap and individual Medicare Advantage members in plans with premiums above $0 will receive a 15% refund for March and April to be applied to their July premium bills — totaling about $15 million in all. For Individual Medicare Advantage members this includes their optional supplemental buy-up, if applicable.

