After federal regulators pulled the license of a Midland County dam because of the high risk it posed to the public in 2018, it ceded oversight to state regulators.

But with less stringent state safety rules to protect people and property, Michigan regulators turned their attention, instead, to the protection of delicate marine life.

Days after feds revoked the dam's license to generate power, the state assumed oversight, inspected the dam and declared it and its spillways to be in "fair structural condition."

Over the next two years, state regulators appear to have focused increasingly on what they said was the company's unauthorized drawdown of winter water levels of Wixom Lake, which they said created a danger to freshwater mussels.

When the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission pulled the plug on the Edenville Dam power plant in 2018, it had a perhaps unintended consequence. It put the dam under state regulation, where it was believed to meet less stringent capacity rules and where its alleged efforts to maintain safety exposed it to state environmental regulation. 

That fight landed the state and Boyce Hydro in state and federal court over the last three weeks. Boyce sued on April 29, charging that it was being unfairly targeted for enforcement. The state later accused Boyce of illegally lowering Wixom's water levels, killing millions of mussels.

In Midland, Sanford and Edenville, Michigan two dam failures along the Tittabawassee River led to massive flooding The Detroit News

"Defendants wrongfully exerted dominion over the freshwater mussels and caused their death, which denies and is inconsistent with the State's rights to them," the Michigan Attorney General's Office wrote in its May 1 lawsuit, requesting that the lake bed be restored and further reductions of lake levels be prohibited.

Boyce argued that it lowered water levels in part to conform to federal protocols because of the known threat of a dam failure in a substantial storm. In a statement late Wednesday, Boyce claimed it was pressured by the state as recently as April to raise Wixom Lake levels in order to appease shoreline residents.

The Edenville Dam, located at the border of Midland and Gladwin counties, failed late Tuesday afternoon and caused water to flow over and around a second dam, the Sanford Dam, downstream in the Tittabawassee River.

Heavy rains combined with high winds and wave action saturated an earthen dike at the east end of Edenville, washing out about 900 feet of the dam, according to the statement from the dam's owners.

Roughly 10,000 people were evacuated from their homes and residences and businesses were destroyed by the time the Tittabawassee River crested at 35 feet Wednesday evening.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Attorney General Dana Nessel said Wednesday they would explore every legal recourse to pursue those responsible.

"This was a known problem for a while and that's why it's important that we do our due diligence and take action," Whitmer said during a press briefing in Midland Wednesday.

The company, managed in part by Lee Mueller, sent out a statement Wednesday afternoon, saying the owners and managers were "deeply distressed by recent events."

"They have remained in ongoing contact with their dedicated personnel and apprised of the situation," said Lawrence Kogan, a lawyer for Boyce Hydro. "Their primary concern all along has been the safety and welfare of the many residents of the Gladwin and Midland County communities."

The transfer of regulatory authority over the dam from federal to state authorities only happened after years of efforts by FERC to force Edenville to expand the capacity of its spillways so it could survive a major flood.

The transfer left the state to play catch up on a case that had been in the federal domain for decades. 

"The state has only had authority over the dam for a year and a half," said Nick Assendelft, a spokesman for the Department of Environment Great Lakes and Energy.

"Having not had a previous regulatory role we started from Ground Zero in our assessment of various aspects of the dam’s condition and capacity."

Feds pull dam license

Federal records show several violations and consistent concerns eventually led to the revocation of the dam’s license under the premise that the dam could not withstand significant flooding.

The energy commission notified the dam’s previous owner as far back as 1999 that it needed to increase capacity in its spillways and alerted Boyce Hydro Power LLC to those concerns when the license transferred in 2004.

Breached dams cause extreme flooding in Midland, surrounding area
Dan Dice, a retired U.S. Marine, assess the damage to the now-flooded house he shares with his wife, Jordan, and two children on Center street in downtown Sanford Village near the Tittabawassee River which overflowed its banks. They were not in the home when the dam broke away but saw the effects after they came home. The Dice family bought the house on a foreclosure for seven thousand dollars and have lived there for six years. The Dice family has no flood insurance.
Dan Dice, a retired U.S. Marine, assess the damage to the now-flooded house he shares with his wife, Jordan, and two children on Center street in downtown Sanford Village near the Tittabawassee River which overflowed its banks. They were not in the home when the dam broke away but saw the effects after they came home. The Dice family bought the house on a foreclosure for seven thousand dollars and have lived there for six years. The Dice family has no flood insurance. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Dan Dice, a former U.S. Marine, assess the damage to the now-flooded house he shares with his wife, Jordan, and two children on Center street in downtown Sanford Village near the Tittabawassee River which overflowed its banks. They were not in the home when the dam broke away but saw the effects after they came home. The Dice family bought the house on a foreclosure for seven thousand dollars and have lived there for six years. The Dice family has no flood insurance.
Dan Dice, a former U.S. Marine, assess the damage to the now-flooded house he shares with his wife, Jordan, and two children on Center street in downtown Sanford Village near the Tittabawassee River which overflowed its banks. They were not in the home when the dam broke away but saw the effects after they came home. The Dice family bought the house on a foreclosure for seven thousand dollars and have lived there for six years. The Dice family has no flood insurance. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
The Tridge, a three way wooden footbridge in downtown Midland is surrounded by flood water
The Tridge, a three way wooden footbridge in downtown Midland is surrounded by flood water David Guralnick, The Detroit News
The farmers market in downtown Midland is surrounded by flood water, Wednesday.
The farmers market in downtown Midland is surrounded by flood water, Wednesday. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Homes around North Saginaw Road in Midland are surrounded by floodwater, Wednesday.
Homes around North Saginaw Road in Midland are surrounded by floodwater, Wednesday. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Cyndie Roberts, a math teacher at Dow High School, walks down a flooded North Saginaw Road in Midland trying to get a look at her school, May 20, 2020.
Cyndie Roberts, a math teacher at Dow High School, walks down a flooded North Saginaw Road in Midland trying to get a look at her school, May 20, 2020. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Debris backs up along the Sanford Dam near the Village of Sanford, Michigan.
Debris backs up along the Sanford Dam near the Village of Sanford, Michigan. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
This drone photo shows the Sanford Dam, the right side of which has been breached by flood waters.
This drone photo shows the Sanford Dam, the right side of which has been breached by flood waters. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
A man walks toward the Edenville Dam at Wixom Lake in Beaverton after the levees broke.
A man walks toward the Edenville Dam at Wixom Lake in Beaverton after the levees broke. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
Water rushes past the remainder of the Edenville Dam at Wixom Lake in Beaverton, Mich. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.
Water rushes past the remainder of the Edenville Dam at Wixom Lake in Beaverton, Mich. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
A boy examines a structure near the Edenville Dam at Wixom Lake in Beaverton, Mich. on Wednesday.
A boy examines a structure near the Edenville Dam at Wixom Lake in Beaverton, Mich. on Wednesday. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
A man looks over at what is left of the Edenville Dam at Wixom Lake in Beaverton, Mich. on Wednesday.
A man looks over at what is left of the Edenville Dam at Wixom Lake in Beaverton, Mich. on Wednesday. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
Cars are scattered and flipped over on the main street, West Saginaw, in the Village of Sanford after flood waters swept through the town.
Cars are scattered and flipped over on the main street, West Saginaw, in the Village of Sanford after flood waters swept through the town. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
People walk down the main street, W. Saginaw Street, in downtown Sanford, Michigan which is downriver from the Sanford dam when it broke open.
People walk down the main street, W. Saginaw Street, in downtown Sanford, Michigan which is downriver from the Sanford dam when it broke open. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Sanford's main street, W. Saginaw Street is flooded.
Sanford's main street, W. Saginaw Street is flooded. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fieros are submerged outside Fieros Forever, a business on the flooded out main street in the Village of Sanford after flood waters swept through the town.
Fieros are submerged outside Fieros Forever, a business on the flooded out main street in the Village of Sanford after flood waters swept through the town. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
A fiero lies upside down on the main street in Sanford Village after flood waters swept through.
A fiero lies upside down on the main street in Sanford Village after flood waters swept through. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Meridian Public School buses are piled up off of the main street in downtown Sanford after being swept away by rushing flood waters from the breached Sanford Dam.
Meridian Public School buses are piled up off of the main street in downtown Sanford after being swept away by rushing flood waters from the breached Sanford Dam. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
This drone photo shows a flooded neighborhood along North Saginaw Road in Midland.
This drone photo shows a flooded neighborhood along North Saginaw Road in Midland. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Woody debris, parts of docks, boats and decks and junk are trapped against the Sandford Lake powerhouse dam.
Woody debris, parts of docks, boats and decks and junk are trapped against the Sandford Lake powerhouse dam. John L. Russell, Special to The Detroit News
Don Thomas (background) rows Nick Maki and son Jason Thomas past Jason's red 2001 Grand Cherokee, barely visible above the flooding, after picking up Jason's two family cats from his flooded home near W. Signet in Midland. Jason Thomas, "We walked out last night, me, my wife and three kids." "Other than the pictures put up high or upstairs, everything else is gone."
Don Thomas (background) rows Nick Maki and son Jason Thomas past Jason's red 2001 Grand Cherokee, barely visible above the flooding, after picking up Jason's two family cats from his flooded home near W. Signet in Midland. Jason Thomas, "We walked out last night, me, my wife and three kids." "Other than the pictures put up high or upstairs, everything else is gone." Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Don Thomas of Saginaw pulls his boat up to his son Jason Thomas who went back to his flooded house near W. Signet in Midland to retrieve his family's two cats. "We were going to do just ours but everyone else was in the same situation" comments Don Thomas after taking several families to their flooded homes to retrieve their family pets. Jason Thomas, "You are a hero dad! You saved 6 cats today."
Don Thomas of Saginaw pulls his boat up to his son Jason Thomas who went back to his flooded house near W. Signet in Midland to retrieve his family's two cats. "We were going to do just ours but everyone else was in the same situation" comments Don Thomas after taking several families to their flooded homes to retrieve their family pets. Jason Thomas, "You are a hero dad! You saved 6 cats today." Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Don Thomas of Saginaw pulls his boat up to his son Jason Thomas use Don's boat to rescue house pets, including this frightened feline.
Don Thomas of Saginaw pulls his boat up to his son Jason Thomas use Don's boat to rescue house pets, including this frightened feline. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
A classic Ford sedan, restored as a hot rod, is covered with mud and broken pavement from flooding in Edenville.
A classic Ford sedan, restored as a hot rod, is covered with mud and broken pavement from flooding in Edenville. John L. Russell, Special to The Detroit News
A house, a motorcycle and a hot rod lie in the debris of broken pavement near the Edenville Bridge, after the dam collapsed.
A house, a motorcycle and a hot rod lie in the debris of broken pavement near the Edenville Bridge, after the dam collapsed. John L. Russell, Special to The Detroit News
A part of Jones Road is eroded where Denton Creek flows in Beaverton, Mich. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.
A part of Jones Road is eroded where Denton Creek flows in Beaverton, Mich. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
Jason Thomas' 2013 Town and Country van is nearly submerged as it sits in the driveway of his Midland home Wednesday.
Jason Thomas' 2013 Town and Country van is nearly submerged as it sits in the driveway of his Midland home Wednesday. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Jason Thomas points out something in the flood waters as he and his brother-in-law-Nick Maki, left, are rowed by Jason's father Don Thomas (background) in a residential neighborhood of Midland.
Jason Thomas points out something in the flood waters as he and his brother-in-law-Nick Maki, left, are rowed by Jason's father Don Thomas (background) in a residential neighborhood of Midland. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
A flooded home in Midland.
A flooded home in Midland. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Police personnel cruise down flooded streets of Midland Wednesday.
Police personnel cruise down flooded streets of Midland Wednesday. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
The roadway on the Edenville Bridge on M-30 was severely damaged by the flooding caused by the collapse of the Edenville dam.
The roadway on the Edenville Bridge on M-30 was severely damaged by the flooding caused by the collapse of the Edenville dam. John L. Russell, Special to The Detroit News
A Michigan National Guard FMTV takes St. Louis, Saginaw Township and Midland City Fire Department personnel to a home they were notified was smoking along a flooded W. Signet road in Midland.
A Michigan National Guard FMTV takes St. Louis, Saginaw Township and Midland City Fire Department personnel to a home they were notified was smoking along a flooded W. Signet road in Midland. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
The H Hotel has water up to its doors in downtown Midland, May 20, 2020.
The H Hotel has water up to its doors in downtown Midland, May 20, 2020. David Guralnick / The Detroit News
The ring at the Midland Farmers Market is submerged in flood waters Wednesday, May 20, 2020.
The ring at the Midland Farmers Market is submerged in flood waters Wednesday, May 20, 2020. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
The Upper Bridge pedestrian bridge is flooded along the Tittabawassee River in downtown Midland, Wednesday.
The Upper Bridge pedestrian bridge is flooded along the Tittabawassee River in downtown Midland, Wednesday. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
A man takes a photo of the collapsed Jones Road where Denton Creek flows in Beaverton, Mich. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.
A man takes a photo of the collapsed Jones Road where Denton Creek flows in Beaverton, Mich. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
A Toyota RAV4 is trapped along Denton Creek along Jones Road in Beaverton, Mich. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.
A Toyota RAV4 is trapped along Denton Creek along Jones Road in Beaverton, Mich. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
Georgia Green, 8, of Bay City, plays in the sand of the washed out Wixom Lake in Hope, Mich. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.
Georgia Green, 8, of Bay City, plays in the sand of the washed out Wixom Lake in Hope, Mich. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
Megan Green, 10, of Bay City, helps her sister, Georgia Green, 8, while they play in the sand of the washed out Wixom Lake in Hope, Mich. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.
Megan Green, 10, of Bay City, helps her sister, Georgia Green, 8, while they play in the sand of the washed out Wixom Lake in Hope, Mich. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
Children play in the sand of the washed out Wixom Lake in Hope, Mich. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.
Children play in the sand of the washed out Wixom Lake in Hope, Mich. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
A boat is washed out in the Tittabawassee River in Beaverton, Mich. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.
A boat is washed out in the Tittabawassee River in Beaverton, Mich. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
A transformer station is flooded along the Tittabawassee River in downtown Midland.
A transformer station is flooded along the Tittabawassee River in downtown Midland. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
A flooded dome house is seen along West Signet Street in Midland.
A flooded dome house is seen along West Signet Street in Midland. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Floodwaters wash out the Tittabawassee River in Beaverton, Mich. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.
Floodwaters wash out the Tittabawassee River in Beaverton, Mich. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
A dock is washed out in the Tittabawassee River in Beaverton, Mich. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.
A dock is washed out in the Tittabawassee River in Beaverton, Mich. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
Don Thomas of Saginaw takes his boat down flooded West Signet Street past a rear entrance to MidMichigan Medical Center-Midland, to pick up his son Jason Thomas and his family's two cats from their flooded home in Midland.
Don Thomas of Saginaw takes his boat down flooded West Signet Street past a rear entrance to MidMichigan Medical Center-Midland, to pick up his son Jason Thomas and his family's two cats from their flooded home in Midland. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Floodwaters wash out the Tittabawassee River in Beaverton, Mich. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.
Floodwaters wash out the Tittabawassee River in Beaverton, Mich. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
Floodwaters wash out the Tittabawassee River in Beaverton, Mich. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.
Floodwaters wash out the Tittabawassee River in Beaverton, Mich. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
Ashman Street near Main Street is underwater in downtown Midland, May 20, 2020.
Ashman Street near Main Street is underwater in downtown Midland, May 20, 2020. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
The Tittabawassee River flooded the M-30 roadway Tuesday, May 19, 2020 in Midland County.
The Tittabawassee River flooded the M-30 roadway Tuesday, May 19, 2020 in Midland County. John L. Russell, Special to The Detroit News
A boat is washed out in the Tittabawassee River in Beaverton, Mich. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.
A boat is washed out in the Tittabawassee River in Beaverton, Mich. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
A view looking west on North Saginaw Road as the Tittabawassee River overflows, Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in Midland, Mich. People living along two mid-Michigan lakes and parts of a river have been evacuated following several days of heavy rain that produced flooding and put pressure on dams in the area.
A view looking west on North Saginaw Road as the Tittabawassee River overflows, Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in Midland, Mich. People living along two mid-Michigan lakes and parts of a river have been evacuated following several days of heavy rain that produced flooding and put pressure on dams in the area. Carlos Osorio, AP
Jack Hessling, 70, of Englewood, Fla. leans against his truck at his summer home along East Beaver Road in Kawkawlin, Mich. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.
Jack Hessling, 70, of Englewood, Fla. leans against his truck at his summer home along East Beaver Road in Kawkawlin, Mich. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
West Saginaw Road in Sanford Village was awash in floodwater Wednesday.
West Saginaw Road in Sanford Village was awash in floodwater Wednesday. John L. Russell, Special to The Detroit
Michigan State officers return as the Tittabawassee River overflows, Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in Midland, Mich. People living along two mid-Michigan lakes and parts of a river have been evacuated following several days of heavy rain that produced flooding and put pressure on dams in the area.
Michigan State officers return as the Tittabawassee River overflows, Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in Midland, Mich. People living along two mid-Michigan lakes and parts of a river have been evacuated following several days of heavy rain that produced flooding and put pressure on dams in the area. Carlos Osorio, AP
A house is surrounded by water along East Beaver Road in Kawkawlin, Mich. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.
A house is surrounded by water along East Beaver Road in Kawkawlin, Mich. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
Floodwaters washed out boats along Tittabawassee River in Beaverton, Mich. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.
Floodwaters washed out boats along Tittabawassee River in Beaverton, Mich. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
A rope is attached to a dock to keep it from falling due to floodwaters washing out Tittabawassee River in Beaverton, Mich. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.
A rope is attached to a dock to keep it from falling due to floodwaters washing out Tittabawassee River in Beaverton, Mich. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
A boat is washed out due to floodwater in the Tittabawassee River in Beaverton, Mich. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.
A boat is washed out due to floodwater in the Tittabawassee River in Beaverton, Mich. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer speaks at a press conference in Midland Wednesday afternoon. She declared a state of emergency for Midland County after the Edenville and Sanford Dams breached. Shelters have opened across Midland County and are available to residents who need a place to go.
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer speaks at a press conference in Midland Wednesday afternoon. She declared a state of emergency for Midland County after the Edenville and Sanford Dams breached. Shelters have opened across Midland County and are available to residents who need a place to go. Office of the Michigan Governor
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer visits an emergency shelter for flood evacuees at Midland High School Wednesday.
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer visits an emergency shelter for flood evacuees at Midland High School Wednesday. Office of the Michigan Governor
Firefighters launch a boat as the Tittabawassee River overflows, Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in Midland, Mich. People living along two mid-Michigan lakes and parts of a river have been evacuated following several days of heavy rain that produced flooding and put pressure on dams in the area.
Firefighters launch a boat as the Tittabawassee River overflows, Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in Midland, Mich. People living along two mid-Michigan lakes and parts of a river have been evacuated following several days of heavy rain that produced flooding and put pressure on dams in the area. Carlos Osorio, AP
A package of toilet paper lies among the debris left behind after the Tittabawassee River washed out an earthen levee on Sanford Lake.
A package of toilet paper lies among the debris left behind after the Tittabawassee River washed out an earthen levee on Sanford Lake. John L. Russell, Special to The Detroit News
Major rains over several days have caused major flooding along W. Saginaw Rd. in Sanford.
Major rains over several days have caused major flooding along W. Saginaw Rd. in Sanford. John L. Russell, Special to The Detroit News
Major rains over several days has caused the bridge in Edenville to be demolished by flood waters from the Tittabawassee River in Midland County.
Major rains over several days has caused the bridge in Edenville to be demolished by flood waters from the Tittabawassee River in Midland County. John L. Russell, Special to The Detroit News
Televison crews watch the Tittabawassee River rise in downtown Midland to an estimated 10 feet over flood stage Wednesday morning. Major rains over several days breached levees and bridges in Midland County. Homes have been evacuated and roadways closed due to severe flooding.
Televison crews watch the Tittabawassee River rise in downtown Midland to an estimated 10 feet over flood stage Wednesday morning. Major rains over several days breached levees and bridges in Midland County. Homes have been evacuated and roadways closed due to severe flooding. John L. Russell, Special to The Detroit News
A car is abandoned on South Saginaw Road at Bailey Bridge Road near the border of Freeland and Midland on Wednesday morning. Flooding along the Tittabawassee River has caused Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to declare a state of emergency
A car is abandoned on South Saginaw Road at Bailey Bridge Road near the border of Freeland and Midland on Wednesday morning. Flooding along the Tittabawassee River has caused Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to declare a state of emergency Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Audrey Rice is helped out of a military vehicle by members of the 125 Infantry, Michigan National Guard, after being evacuated from her home in Midland. "We've just been here a year from California and we just bought a house. The water in the basement was up to the ceiling , you could not go down a step. We should have left last night but we have two cats and I don't know."
Audrey Rice is helped out of a military vehicle by members of the 125 Infantry, Michigan National Guard, after being evacuated from her home in Midland. "We've just been here a year from California and we just bought a house. The water in the basement was up to the ceiling , you could not go down a step. We should have left last night but we have two cats and I don't know." Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Residens check on the flooding at Chippewassee Park at Ashman road and Ann Street along the Tittabawassee River in downtown Midland Wednesday morning. Thousands of area residents have been evacuated.
Residens check on the flooding at Chippewassee Park at Ashman road and Ann Street along the Tittabawassee River in downtown Midland Wednesday morning. Thousands of area residents have been evacuated. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Chippewassee Park in downtown Midland is flooded Wednesday morning.
Chippewassee Park in downtown Midland is flooded Wednesday morning. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Tittabawassee Fire and Rescue rescued the driver from this red pickup truck on North Gleaner Road near its intersection with Tittabawassee Road on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 in Saginaw. The truck was swept off of the road by standing water.
Tittabawassee Fire and Rescue rescued the driver from this red pickup truck on North Gleaner Road near its intersection with Tittabawassee Road on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 in Saginaw. The truck was swept off of the road by standing water. Jake May, AP
Water floods the Midland Area Farmers Market and the bridge along the Tittabawassee River in Midland on Tuesday, May 19.<br /> &nbsp;
Water floods the Midland Area Farmers Market and the bridge along the Tittabawassee River in Midland on Tuesday, May 19.   Kaytie Boomer, AP
People help each other travel from one home to another using an inflatable raft on Oakridge Road on Wixom Lake on Tuesday in Beaverton. People living along two mid-Michigan lakes and parts of a river have been evacuated following several days of heavy rain that produced flooding and put pressure on dams in the area.
People help each other travel from one home to another using an inflatable raft on Oakridge Road on Wixom Lake on Tuesday in Beaverton. People living along two mid-Michigan lakes and parts of a river have been evacuated following several days of heavy rain that produced flooding and put pressure on dams in the area. Katy Kildee, AP
People use kayaks to assess the damage at homes in their neighborhood on Oakridge Road on Wixom Lake on Tuesday, May 19, in Beaverton.
People use kayaks to assess the damage at homes in their neighborhood on Oakridge Road on Wixom Lake on Tuesday, May 19, in Beaverton. Katy Kildee, AP
Mark Musselman brings a chair to the front of his house from the back yard, wading through floodwater on Tuesday, May 19, in Edenville. People living along two mid-Michigan lakes and parts of a river have been evacuated following several days of heavy rain that produced flooding and put pressure on dams in the area.
Mark Musselman brings a chair to the front of his house from the back yard, wading through floodwater on Tuesday, May 19, in Edenville. People living along two mid-Michigan lakes and parts of a river have been evacuated following several days of heavy rain that produced flooding and put pressure on dams in the area. Katy Kildee, AP
A view of the flooded area near the Sanford Dam on Tuesday. Residents were told to evacuate due to the dams on Sanford and Wixom Lakes no longer being able to control or contain the amount of water flowing through the spill gates.
A view of the flooded area near the Sanford Dam on Tuesday. Residents were told to evacuate due to the dams on Sanford and Wixom Lakes no longer being able to control or contain the amount of water flowing through the spill gates. Kaytie Boomer, AP
People living along two mid-Michigan lakes and parts of a river have been evacuated following several days of heavy rain that produced flooding and put pressure on dams in the area.
People living along two mid-Michigan lakes and parts of a river have been evacuated following several days of heavy rain that produced flooding and put pressure on dams in the area. Kaytie Boomer, AP
A view of the flooded area near the Sanford Dam on Tuesday. Residents were told to evacuate due to the dams on Sanford and Wixom Lakes no longer being able to control or contain the amount of water flowing through the spill gates.
A view of the flooded area near the Sanford Dam on Tuesday. Residents were told to evacuate due to the dams on Sanford and Wixom Lakes no longer being able to control or contain the amount of water flowing through the spill gates. Kaytie Boomer, AP
Residents of Sanford and Wixom Lakes exit a shelter at Meridian Junior High School on Tuesday in Sanford, after spending the night following an evacuation order. People living along two mid-Michigan lakes and parts of a river have been evacuated following several days of heavy rain that produced flooding and put pressure on dams in the area.
Residents of Sanford and Wixom Lakes exit a shelter at Meridian Junior High School on Tuesday in Sanford, after spending the night following an evacuation order. People living along two mid-Michigan lakes and parts of a river have been evacuated following several days of heavy rain that produced flooding and put pressure on dams in the area. Katy Kildee, AP
Tyler Marciniak of Grand Rapids carries hanging plants through floodwater as he helps his father, Tom Marciniak, assess the damage to his home on Red Oak Drive on Wixom Lake on Tuesday in Beaverton.
Tyler Marciniak of Grand Rapids carries hanging plants through floodwater as he helps his father, Tom Marciniak, assess the damage to his home on Red Oak Drive on Wixom Lake on Tuesday in Beaverton. Katy Kildee, AP
Carol Ouellette stands on her front porch, surrounded by floodwater, Tuesday in Beaverton. An evacuation order was released the night before for residents of Sanford and Wixom Lakes, warning of &quot;imminent dam failure,&quot; but Ouellette was not able to transport her cats from her home, leading her to stay put.<br /> &nbsp;
Carol Ouellette stands on her front porch, surrounded by floodwater, Tuesday in Beaverton. An evacuation order was released the night before for residents of Sanford and Wixom Lakes, warning of "imminent dam failure," but Ouellette was not able to transport her cats from her home, leading her to stay put.   Katy Kildee, AP
Freeland resident Cyndi Ballien walks up to get a closer look as heavy rain floods North Gleaner Road near its intersection with Tittabawassee Road on Tuesday in Saginaw County.
Freeland resident Cyndi Ballien walks up to get a closer look as heavy rain floods North Gleaner Road near its intersection with Tittabawassee Road on Tuesday in Saginaw County. Jake May, AP
Water rushes through the Edenville Dam on Tuesday in Edenville.
Water rushes through the Edenville Dam on Tuesday in Edenville. Katy Kildee, AP
Floodwater surrounds Wixom Lake Gas &amp; Launch on Tuesday along the Tittabawassee River in Beaverton.
Floodwater surrounds Wixom Lake Gas & Launch on Tuesday along the Tittabawassee River in Beaverton. Katy Kildee, AP
Floodwater surrounds gas pumps at Wixom Lake Gas &amp; Launch on Tuesday, along the Tittabawassee River in Beaverton.
Floodwater surrounds gas pumps at Wixom Lake Gas & Launch on Tuesday, along the Tittabawassee River in Beaverton. Katy Kildee, AP
Flooded front lawns of homes along Jefferson Ave. in Harrison Township on Tuesday.
Flooded front lawns of homes along Jefferson Ave. in Harrison Township on Tuesday. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
A flooded river washes out a road in Gladwin on Tuesday.
A flooded river washes out a road in Gladwin on Tuesday. Courtesy of Bob Slater
Properties along the Tittabawassee chain of rivers in Gladwin flood following heavy rains.
Properties along the Tittabawassee chain of rivers in Gladwin flood following heavy rains. Courtesy of Bob Slater
A decorative lighthouse and canons are submerged in water as the canal rises over the top of the boardwalk on a residence in Anchor Bay Shores subdivision in Harrison Township on Tuesday.
A decorative lighthouse and canons are submerged in water as the canal rises over the top of the boardwalk on a residence in Anchor Bay Shores subdivision in Harrison Township on Tuesday. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Water over Berg Road due the Rouge River in Detroit on May 19, 2020.
Water over Berg Road due the Rouge River in Detroit on May 19, 2020. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Water nearing Berg Road due to high water in the Rouge River in Detroit on May 19, 2020.
Water nearing Berg Road due to high water in the Rouge River in Detroit on May 19, 2020. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
A driver changes course due to flooding on Ridge Road because of high water in the Rouge River in Detroit on May 19, 2020.
A driver changes course due to flooding on Ridge Road because of high water in the Rouge River in Detroit on May 19, 2020. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Properties along the Tittabawassee chain of rivers in Gladwin on Tuesday.
Properties along the Tittabawassee chain of rivers in Gladwin on Tuesday. Courtesy of Scott Slater
The canal rises above the wall, flooding a street in Anchor Bay Shores subdivision in Harrison Township on Tuesday.
The canal rises above the wall, flooding a street in Anchor Bay Shores subdivision in Harrison Township on Tuesday. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Carpenter Isaac Joseph has been fighting the rising waters for a resident of Anchor Bay Shores subdivision in Harrison Township for over a year including putting down over 800 sandbags in three separate walls, as well as several sump pumps but still the water gets through.
Carpenter Isaac Joseph has been fighting the rising waters for a resident of Anchor Bay Shores subdivision in Harrison Township for over a year including putting down over 800 sandbags in three separate walls, as well as several sump pumps but still the water gets through. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Carpenter Isaac Joseph has been fighting the rising waters for a resident of Anchor Bay Shores subdivision in Harrison Township for over a year including putting down over 800 sandbags in three separate walls, as well as several sump pumps but water still gets through.
Carpenter Isaac Joseph has been fighting the rising waters for a resident of Anchor Bay Shores subdivision in Harrison Township for over a year including putting down over 800 sandbags in three separate walls, as well as several sump pumps but water still gets through. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Properties along the Tittabawassee chain of rivers in Gladwin on Tuesday were flooded following heavy rains.
Properties along the Tittabawassee chain of rivers in Gladwin on Tuesday were flooded following heavy rains. Courtesy of Scott Slater
Properties along the Tittabawassee chain of rivers in Gladwin on Tuesday were flooded following heavy rains.
Properties along the Tittabawassee chain of rivers in Gladwin on Tuesday were flooded following heavy rains. Courtesy of Scott Slater
Cars make their way through a flooded Jefferson Ave. in St. Clair Shores.
Cars make their way through a flooded Jefferson Ave. in St. Clair Shores. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
High water levels overwhelm a dock along the Grosse Ile Trenton channel of the Detroit River on Monday.
High water levels overwhelm a dock along the Grosse Ile Trenton channel of the Detroit River on Monday. The Detroit News
The flooded front yard on Monday, May 18, of a house on Jefferson Ave. in St. Clair Shores.
The flooded front yard on Monday, May 18, of a house on Jefferson Ave. in St. Clair Shores. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
The big ring of the Midland farmers market is submerged under floodwaters Wednesday, May 20.
The big ring of the Midland farmers market is submerged under floodwaters Wednesday, May 20. David Guralnick / The Detroit News
    In 2012, the commission approved changes to the dam that would help Boyce Hydro to meet the 100% PMF standard, but the $8 million pricetag was more than the company could afford, the company said Wednesday. The commission rejected the company's alternative interim measures to increase spillway capacity.

    By June 2017, the commission cracked down, citing the owner's "longstanding failure to address the project’s inadequate spillway capacity at this high hazard dam."

    "Thirteen years after acquiring the license for the project, the licensee has still not increased spillway capacity, leaving the project in danger," wrote Jennifer Hill, director division of Hydropower Administration and Compliance. "The spillway capacity deficiencies must be remedied in order to protect life, limb and property."

    The commission on Wednesday ordered Boyce Hydro to establish an independent investigation team to determine what caused water to overflow the Sanford Dam and said it would ask the state to require the same for Edenville dam.

    Boyce Hydro itself in the April federal lawsuit against state regulators acknowledged that the federal government had voiced concerns from 1993 through 2018 about the Edenville dam’s unsafe condition, specifically “the risk of catastrophic erosion from overtopping due to inadequate spillway capacity." 

    The April 29 complaint defended an unauthorized drawdown of water from Wixom Lake, arguing it was a pre-emptive measure to protect dam workers and prevent against a breach that could endanger Sanford, Northwood University and the city of Midland.

    “These risks have remained virtually the same before and after the effective date of the FERC license revocation for the Edenville Project,” Boyce Hydro said in the lawsuit.

    Safety standards

    Federal standards require that dams that could present a significant danger to life and property if they failed must be able to accommodate the largest predictable storm — known as the probable maximum flood — a requirement the Edenville Dam does not meet.

    But the standard is lower under Michigan law, which requires high hazard dams to be designed to handle half that, or the equivalent of a 200-year flood. According to federal records, Edenville meets Michigan's capacity requirement.

    Floodwaters flow from the Tittabawassee River into downtown Midland The Detroit News

    Experts have said the flood Tuesday was the equivalent of a record-breaking 500-year flood. 

    According to a 2012 FEMA summary of state dam safety standards, roughly 80% of states at that time required dams to be capable of accommodating up to the full probable maximum event.

    Michigan was among a minority of states that required their dams to be able to meet a fraction of that standard.

    Although state regulators could not immediately provide evidence of it, astate spokesman said regulators expressed “strong concerns that the dam did not have enough spillway capacity" to Boyce Hydro's consultants at the time of its 2018 inspection.

    The concerns were not expressed in the state's report detailing the Oct. 4, 2018 inspection that found the dam's spillways had signs of "moderate deterioration," but "appeared to be stable and functioning normally."

    "There were no observed deficiencies that would be expected to cause immediate failure of the dam," the report said.

    Pending purchase

    The failure of the Edenville Dam and the breach of the Sanford Dam came as Midland and Gladwin counties were in the midst of purchasing those dams and the Smallwood and Secord dams from Boyce Hydro. 

    Four Lakes Task Force had signed a $9.4 million purchase agreement for the dams last year and expected to finalize the sale in the coming months on behalf of the counties, said Stacy Trapani, a spokeswoman for the task force. The cost of improving the dams was expected to be $100 million.

    Trapani was uncertain whether or not the deal would go forward in light of Tuesday's disaster. 

    Boyce Hydro owns four dams on the Tittabawassee River: Edenville, Sanford, Smallwood and Secord. The dams create Wixom, Sanford, Secord and Smallwood lakes.

    The dams at one time were relatively profitable generators of hydroelectric power, Trapani said, but as the value of the dams started to wane Boyce Hydro was unable to keep up with repairs. 

    When the federal government revoked the power generation license for the Edenville Dam in 2018, the Four Lakes Task Force was created to take action. The group had received a grant from the state to pay for some repairs and had been working to establish a special assessment district for long-term maintenance, Trapani said. 

    “What they’re working toward is to ensure the dams are safe, operational and sustainable in the long-term,” she said. 

    Consumers Energy held power purchase agreements for power generated from all four dams, but the one for Edenville ended with the federal revocation of its power generation license, said Katie Carey, a spokeswoman for Consumers. 

    State, owner go to court

    In recent weeks, the tension between the state and Mueller mounted as both filed countersuits in state and federal courts over a drawdown of water that the state said was unauthorized and killed mussels in Wixom Lake.

    Attorney General Dana Nessel filed suit against Mueller in Ingham County Circuit Court seeking more than $25,000 fines and fees to compensate for the death of thousands of freshwater mussels that occurred when the company “dramatically lowered the level of Wixom Lake for an extended period in 2018 and 2019” via the Edenville Dam without authorization. 

    Mueller, the suit said, lowered Wixom Lake by eight feet by opening the gates of the Edenville dam between September 2018 and spring 2019 without authorization from EGLE or the DNR. The drawdown was much larger than the usual three feet allowed by federal regulators during the winter and exposed bottomlands that resulted in the “death of thousands, if not millions, of freshwater mussels.”

    Nessel’s suit was preceded by a federal suit filed by Mueller April 29, arguing the state had no “validated scientific or other technical evidence” showing Mueller’s actions directly contributed to the mussels’ deaths. 

    Mueller argued the $261 million to $412 million lawsuit the state planned to file violated his constitutional liberty and property rights through the “arbitrary, capricious and ‘shock-the-conscience’ conduct" of state officials.

    The company began to draw down water while still under federal jurisdiction then continued to do so after to maintain levels over the winter that were safe for workers and protected residents downstream, the lawsuit said. The company monitored mussel exposure during that time, according to the lawsuit.

    “Boyce acted as a matter of prudent risk management and best practice in preparing for the real possibility that harsh winter weather conditions, like those it experienced in 2017, would again beset the Edenville Dam site in 2018,” the lawsuit said.

    The drawdowns were taken to protect folks downstream, the company said Wednesday, but opposed by the attorney general on behalf of mussel habitats and eventually stopped completely by the state in April.

    The April push to raise those levels was made despite the state knowing of the dam's "inability to meet even 50% of the PMF standard," the company said in a statement. 

    At the time FERC first revoked its power-generating license, Boyce Hydro and the Sanford Lake Association appealed, arguing that the move would do nothing to ensure the dam's safety.

    In denying their request for a rehearing, FERC responded: "Michigan DEQ has extensive dam safety regulations, including enforcement mechanisms such as the ability to commence a civil action for appropriate relief for violations."

    It made no mention of the state's differing standards or the risk they might pose.

    eleblanc@detroitnews.com

