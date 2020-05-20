LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Numerous violations and longstanding concerns that the Edenville Dam could not withstand a significant flood led the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to revoke its license for power generation in September 2018, federal records show.

The dam, located on the border of Midland and Gladwin counties, failed late Tuesday afternoon, leading to the failure of a downstream dam on the Tittabawassee River and forcing evacuations in Midland County.

The extent of the damage is not yet determined.

Heavy rain and winds cause severe flooding in Michigan
Tittabawassee Fire and Rescue rescued the driver from this red pickup truck on North Gleaner Road near its intersection with Tittabawassee Road on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 in Saginaw. The truck was swept off of the road by standing water.
Tittabawassee Fire and Rescue rescued the driver from this red pickup truck on North Gleaner Road near its intersection with Tittabawassee Road on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 in Saginaw. The truck was swept off of the road by standing water.
Water floods the Midland Area Farmers Market and the bridge along the Tittabawassee River in Midland on Tuesday, May 19.<br /> &nbsp;
Water floods the Midland Area Farmers Market and the bridge along the Tittabawassee River in Midland on Tuesday, May 19.
People help each other travel from one home to another using an inflatable raft on Oakridge Road on Wixom Lake on Tuesday in Beaverton. People living along two mid-Michigan lakes and parts of a river have been evacuated following several days of heavy rain that produced flooding and put pressure on dams in the area.
People help each other travel from one home to another using an inflatable raft on Oakridge Road on Wixom Lake on Tuesday in Beaverton. People living along two mid-Michigan lakes and parts of a river have been evacuated following several days of heavy rain that produced flooding and put pressure on dams in the area.
People use kayaks to assess the damage at homes in their neighborhood on Oakridge Road on Wixom Lake on Tuesday, May 19, in Beaverton.
People use kayaks to assess the damage at homes in their neighborhood on Oakridge Road on Wixom Lake on Tuesday, May 19, in Beaverton.
Mark Musselman brings a chair to the front of his house from the back yard, wading through floodwater on Tuesday, May 19, in Edenville. People living along two mid-Michigan lakes and parts of a river have been evacuated following several days of heavy rain that produced flooding and put pressure on dams in the area.
Mark Musselman brings a chair to the front of his house from the back yard, wading through floodwater on Tuesday, May 19, in Edenville. People living along two mid-Michigan lakes and parts of a river have been evacuated following several days of heavy rain that produced flooding and put pressure on dams in the area.
A view of the flooded area near the Sanford Dam on Tuesday. Residents were told to evacuate due to the dams on Sanford and Wixom Lakes no longer being able to control or contain the amount of water flowing through the spill gates.
A view of the flooded area near the Sanford Dam on Tuesday. Residents were told to evacuate due to the dams on Sanford and Wixom Lakes no longer being able to control or contain the amount of water flowing through the spill gates.
People living along two mid-Michigan lakes and parts of a river have been evacuated following several days of heavy rain that produced flooding and put pressure on dams in the area.
People living along two mid-Michigan lakes and parts of a river have been evacuated following several days of heavy rain that produced flooding and put pressure on dams in the area.
A view of the flooded area near the Sanford Dam on Tuesday. Residents were told to evacuate due to the dams on Sanford and Wixom Lakes no longer being able to control or contain the amount of water flowing through the spill gates.
A view of the flooded area near the Sanford Dam on Tuesday. Residents were told to evacuate due to the dams on Sanford and Wixom Lakes no longer being able to control or contain the amount of water flowing through the spill gates. Kaytie Boomer, AP
Residents of Sanford and Wixom Lakes exit a shelter at Meridian Junior High School on Tuesday in Sanford, after spending the night following an evacuation order. People living along two mid-Michigan lakes and parts of a river have been evacuated following several days of heavy rain that produced flooding and put pressure on dams in the area.
Residents of Sanford and Wixom Lakes exit a shelter at Meridian Junior High School on Tuesday in Sanford, after spending the night following an evacuation order. People living along two mid-Michigan lakes and parts of a river have been evacuated following several days of heavy rain that produced flooding and put pressure on dams in the area.
Tyler Marciniak of Grand Rapids carries hanging plants through floodwater as he helps his father, Tom Marciniak, assess the damage to his home on Red Oak Drive on Wixom Lake on Tuesday in Beaverton.
Tyler Marciniak of Grand Rapids carries hanging plants through floodwater as he helps his father, Tom Marciniak, assess the damage to his home on Red Oak Drive on Wixom Lake on Tuesday in Beaverton.
Carol Ouellette stands on her front porch, surrounded by floodwater, Tuesday in Beaverton. An evacuation order was released the night before for residents of Sanford and Wixom Lakes, warning of &quot;imminent dam failure,&quot; but Ouellette was not able to transport her cats from her home, leading her to stay put.<br /> &nbsp;
Carol Ouellette stands on her front porch, surrounded by floodwater, Tuesday in Beaverton. An evacuation order was released the night before for residents of Sanford and Wixom Lakes, warning of "imminent dam failure," but Ouellette was not able to transport her cats from her home, leading her to stay put.
Freeland resident Cyndi Ballien walks up to get a closer look as heavy rain floods North Gleaner Road near its intersection with Tittabawassee Road on Tuesday in Saginaw County.
Freeland resident Cyndi Ballien walks up to get a closer look as heavy rain floods North Gleaner Road near its intersection with Tittabawassee Road on Tuesday in Saginaw County.
Water rushes through the Edenville Dam on Tuesday in Edenville.
Water rushes through the Edenville Dam on Tuesday in Edenville.
Floodwater surrounds Wixom Lake Gas &amp; Launch on Tuesday along the Tittabawassee River in Beaverton.
Floodwater surrounds Wixom Lake Gas & Launch on Tuesday along the Tittabawassee River in Beaverton.
Floodwater surrounds gas pumps at Wixom Lake Gas &amp; Launch on Tuesday, along the Tittabawassee River in Beaverton.
Floodwater surrounds gas pumps at Wixom Lake Gas & Launch on Tuesday, along the Tittabawassee River in Beaverton.
Flooded front lawns of homes along Jefferson Ave. in Harrison Township on Tuesday.
Flooded front lawns of homes along Jefferson Ave. in Harrison Township on Tuesday.
A flooded river washes out a road in Gladwin on Tuesday.
A flooded river washes out a road in Gladwin on Tuesday.
Properties along the Tittabawassee chain of rivers in Gladwin flood following heavy rains.
Properties along the Tittabawassee chain of rivers in Gladwin flood following heavy rains.
A decorative lighthouse and canons are submerged in water as the canal rises over the top of the boardwalk on a residence in Anchor Bay Shores subdivision in Harrison Township on Tuesday.
A decorative lighthouse and canons are submerged in water as the canal rises over the top of the boardwalk on a residence in Anchor Bay Shores subdivision in Harrison Township on Tuesday.
Properties along the Tittabawassee chain of rivers in Gladwin on Tuesday.
Properties along the Tittabawassee chain of rivers in Gladwin on Tuesday.
The canal rises above the wall, flooding a street in Anchor Bay Shores subdivision in Harrison Township on Tuesday.
The canal rises above the wall, flooding a street in Anchor Bay Shores subdivision in Harrison Township on Tuesday.
Carpenter Isaac Joseph has been fighting the rising waters for a resident of Anchor Bay Shores subdivision in Harrison Township for over a year including putting down over 800 sandbags in three separate walls, as well as several sump pumps but still the water gets through.
Carpenter Isaac Joseph has been fighting the rising waters for a resident of Anchor Bay Shores subdivision in Harrison Township for over a year including putting down over 800 sandbags in three separate walls, as well as several sump pumps but still the water gets through.
Carpenter Isaac Joseph has been fighting the rising waters for a resident of Anchor Bay Shores subdivision in Harrison Township for over a year including putting down over 800 sandbags in three separate walls, as well as several sump pumps but water still gets through.
Carpenter Isaac Joseph has been fighting the rising waters for a resident of Anchor Bay Shores subdivision in Harrison Township for over a year including putting down over 800 sandbags in three separate walls, as well as several sump pumps but water still gets through. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Properties along the Tittabawassee chain of rivers in Gladwin on Tuesday were flooded following heavy rains.
Properties along the Tittabawassee chain of rivers in Gladwin on Tuesday were flooded following heavy rains.
Properties along the Tittabawassee chain of rivers in Gladwin on Tuesday were flooded following heavy rains.
Properties along the Tittabawassee chain of rivers in Gladwin on Tuesday were flooded following heavy rains. Courtesy of Scott Slater
The flooded front yard on Monday, May 18, of a house on Jefferson Ave. in St. Clair Shores.
The flooded front yard on Monday, May 18, of a house on Jefferson Ave. in St. Clair Shores.
Cars make their way through a flooded Jefferson Ave. in St. Clair Shores.
Cars make their way through a flooded Jefferson Ave. in St. Clair Shores.
High water levels overwhelm a dock along the Grosse Ile Trenton channel of the Detroit River on Monday.
High water levels overwhelm a dock along the Grosse Ile Trenton channel of the Detroit River on Monday.
    The energy commission (FERC), which regulates U.S. power generation, notified the dam's previous owner as far back as 1999 that it needed to increase capacity of the Edenville dam's spillways to prevent a significant flood from overcoming the structure. FERC subsequently notified the dam's new owner, Boyce Hydro Power LLC, when the license transferred in 2004.

    By June 2017, the commission cracked down, citing the owner's "longstanding failure to address the project’s inadequate spillway capacity at this high hazard dam."

    "Thirteen years after acquiring the license for the project, the licensee has still not

    increased spillway capacity, leaving the project in danger," wrote Jennifer Hill, director

    division of Hydropower Administration and Compliance. "The spillway capacity deficiencies must be remedied in order to protect life, limb and property."

    Notable by FERC was Edenville's classification as a high hazard dam, meaning its failure could present significant risk to life and property, especially in the downstream village of Sanford, city of Midland and Northwood University.

    Boyce Hydro had argued to FERC that it had ongoing litigation with the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality over gaining permits to construct more spillway capacity.

    A spillway is essentially an overflow valve, allowing excess water to safely flow around the dam without damaging the structure.

    Boyce Hydro owns four dams on the Tittabawassee River, which runs southeasterly through mid-Michigan, emptying into the Saginaw River at Saginaw. The three other dams were still creating hydropower at the time of Tuesday's breach. They create Wixom, Sanford, Secord and Smallwood lakes. The Sanford Lake dam subsequently failed on Tuesday.

    In January, a two-county authority called the Four Lakes Task Force agreed to purchase the four dams and lakes for $9.4 million from Boyce Trusts, using money from a special tax district to help rehabilitate the structures. The cost of improving the dams was expected to be $100 million and the sale was expected to be complete by early 2022.

    That action came after years of citations issued by FERC against the owners of the Edenville dam. They included violations for making unauthorized repairs, unauthorized earth moving, failure to file proper safety plans, failure to provide recreational areas and public access, failure to secure necessary property rights and failure to comply with water quality orders.

    But the government's most significant concern, by far, was the failure to increase the capacity of spillways that would allow the dam to survive a "probable maximum flood" event. 

    FERC argued that the Edenville structure, constructed in 1925, could not handle 50% of a probable maximum flood for the region and that even Boyce's insufficient and incomplete plans would only increase capacity to 66% of a probable maximum flood.

    In an effort to retain its license, Boyce Hydro and the Sanford Lake Association argued that revocation of the license would not improve public safety, because revoking the license would make the dam less attractive to potential buyers and because ceasing power generation would kill the only other source of revenue that could be used to expand its spillway capacity.

    In its 2018 request, Boyce Hydro LLC also argued that the "odds of a 'probable maximum flood' event occurring in the next 5 to 10 years is 5 to 10 in one million," according to federal records.

    FERC denied the request for a rehearing, finding that revocation of the license would not endanger the public.

    "Michigan DEQ has extensive dam safety regulations, including enforcement mechanisms such as the ability to commence a civil action for appropriate relief for violations," commissioners found. "For over 14 years, the commission has gone to great lengths to compel compliance with the license requirements and Boyce Hydro has delayed, disregarded its responsibility, and claimed that it was not financially capable of meeting such requirements. Meanwhile, Boyce Hydro continued to benefit from the revenues generated by the project."

