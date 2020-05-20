LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

A federal regulatory agency has asked Boyce Hydro, the owner of the Edenville and Sanford dams, to establish an independent investigation team to determine what caused water to overflow the Sanford Dam. 

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission also will "reach out" to Michigan regulators regarding the Edenville Dam, which fell under state regulatory jurisdiction after FERC pulled the dam's power generation license in 2018 because of safety concerns

The commission is following reports on flooding resulting from failures at both dams, but the primary concern is resident safety, said Neil Chatterjee, chairman for the commission. 

"When it is appropriate and safe to do so, FERC will send a staff engineer to the site to assist with the investigation," Chatterjee said. "The commission pledges to work closely with state officials and coordinate our investigatory efforts wherever possible.”

The Edenville Dam, located at the border of Midland and Gladwin counties, failed late Tuesday afternoon and caused water to flow over and around a second dam, the Sanford Dam, downstream in the Tittabawassee River.

In a Wednesday letter to Boyce Hydro owner Lee Mueller, the commission told Mueller of Las Vegas to fully lower the reservoirs behind Sanford, Smallwood and Secord dams as waters recede and perform a safety inspection within three days on the dams.

The independent investigation ordered by the commission is to include a review operations before, during and after the event; field investigations; and a review of documented protocol, the letter said.

None of the team members hired to conduct the investigation can have worked on prior Boyce Hydro projects. The resumes of each team member must be submitted to the commission by May 27.

Midland City Manager Brad Kaye said the Sanford Dam is overflowing, but "it's not entirely clear what the structure" is like underneath.

"We don't know quite frankly whether the entire structure is gone or just parts of it is gone," Kaye said.

Breached dams cause extreme flooding in Midland, surrounding area
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Don Thomas (background) rows Nick Maki and son Jason Thomas past Jason's red 2001 Grand Cherokee, barely visible above the flooding, after picking up Jason's two family cats from his flooded home near W. Signet in Midland. Jason Thomas, "We walked out last night, me, my wife and three kids." "Other than the pictures put up high or upstairs, everything else is gone."
Don Thomas (background) rows Nick Maki and son Jason Thomas past Jason's red 2001 Grand Cherokee, barely visible above the flooding, after picking up Jason's two family cats from his flooded home near W. Signet in Midland. Jason Thomas, "We walked out last night, me, my wife and three kids." "Other than the pictures put up high or upstairs, everything else is gone." Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Don Thomas of Saginaw pulls his boat up to his son Jason Thomas who went back to his flooded house near W. Signet in Midland to retrieve his family's two cats. "We were going to do just ours but everyone else was in the same situation" comments Don Thomas after taking several families to their flooded homes to retrieve their family pets. Jason Thomas, "You are a hero dad! You saved 6 cats today."
Don Thomas of Saginaw pulls his boat up to his son Jason Thomas who went back to his flooded house near W. Signet in Midland to retrieve his family's two cats. "We were going to do just ours but everyone else was in the same situation" comments Don Thomas after taking several families to their flooded homes to retrieve their family pets. Jason Thomas, "You are a hero dad! You saved 6 cats today." Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Don Thomas of Saginaw pulls his boat up to his son Jason Thomas use Don's boat to rescue house pets, including this frightened feline.
Don Thomas of Saginaw pulls his boat up to his son Jason Thomas use Don's boat to rescue house pets, including this frightened feline. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
A classic Ford sedan, restored as a hot rod, is covered with mud and broken pavement from flooding in Edenville.
A classic Ford sedan, restored as a hot rod, is covered with mud and broken pavement from flooding in Edenville. John L. Russell, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
A house, a motorcycle and a hot rod lie in the debris of broken pavement near the Edenville Bridge, after the dam collapsed.
A house, a motorcycle and a hot rod lie in the debris of broken pavement near the Edenville Bridge, after the dam collapsed. John L. Russell, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
A flooded home in Midland.
A flooded home in Midland. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Police personnel cruise down flooded streets of Midland Wednesday.
Police personnel cruise down flooded streets of Midland Wednesday. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Jason Thomas points out something in the flood waters as he and his brother-in-law-Nick Maki, left, are rowed by Jason's father Don Thomas (background) in a residential neighborhood of Midland.
Jason Thomas points out something in the flood waters as he and his brother-in-law-Nick Maki, left, are rowed by Jason's father Don Thomas (background) in a residential neighborhood of Midland. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Jason Thomas' 2013 Town and Country van is nearly submerged as it sits in the driveway of his Midland home Wednesday.
Jason Thomas' 2013 Town and Country van is nearly submerged as it sits in the driveway of his Midland home Wednesday. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
A Michigan National Guard FMTV takes St. Louis, Saginaw Township and Midland City Fire Department personnel to a home they were notified was smoking along a flooded W. Signet road in Midland.
A Michigan National Guard FMTV takes St. Louis, Saginaw Township and Midland City Fire Department personnel to a home they were notified was smoking along a flooded W. Signet road in Midland. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
The H Hotel has water up to its doors in downtown Midland, May 20, 2020.
The H Hotel has water up to its doors in downtown Midland, May 20, 2020. David Guralnick / The Detroit News
Fullscreen
The ring at the Midland Farmers Market is submerged in flood waters Wednesday, May 20, 2020.
The ring at the Midland Farmers Market is submerged in flood waters Wednesday, May 20, 2020. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
The Upper Bridge pedestrian bridge is flooded along the Tittabawassee River in downtown Midland, Wednesday.
The Upper Bridge pedestrian bridge is flooded along the Tittabawassee River in downtown Midland, Wednesday. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
A transformer station is flooded along the Tittabawassee River in downtown Midland.
A transformer station is flooded along the Tittabawassee River in downtown Midland. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Don Thomas of Saginaw takes his boat down flooded West Signet Street past a rear entrance to MidMichigan Medical Center-Midland, to pick up his son Jason Thomas and his family's two cats from their flooded home in Midland.
Don Thomas of Saginaw takes his boat down flooded West Signet Street past a rear entrance to MidMichigan Medical Center-Midland, to pick up his son Jason Thomas and his family's two cats from their flooded home in Midland. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
A flooded dome house is seen along West Signet Street in Midland.
A flooded dome house is seen along West Signet Street in Midland. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Ashman Street near Main Street is underwater in downtown Midland, May 20, 2020.
Ashman Street near Main Street is underwater in downtown Midland, May 20, 2020. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
A view looking west on North Saginaw Road as the Tittabawassee River overflows, Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in Midland, Mich. People living along two mid-Michigan lakes and parts of a river have been evacuated following several days of heavy rain that produced flooding and put pressure on dams in the area.
A view looking west on North Saginaw Road as the Tittabawassee River overflows, Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in Midland, Mich. People living along two mid-Michigan lakes and parts of a river have been evacuated following several days of heavy rain that produced flooding and put pressure on dams in the area. Carlos Osorio, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan State officers return as the Tittabawassee River overflows, Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in Midland, Mich. People living along two mid-Michigan lakes and parts of a river have been evacuated following several days of heavy rain that produced flooding and put pressure on dams in the area.
Michigan State officers return as the Tittabawassee River overflows, Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in Midland, Mich. People living along two mid-Michigan lakes and parts of a river have been evacuated following several days of heavy rain that produced flooding and put pressure on dams in the area. Carlos Osorio, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer speaks at a press confernce in Midland Wednesday afternoon. She declared a state of emergency for Midland County after the Edenville and Sanford Dams breached. Shelters have opened across Midland County and are available to residents who need a place to go.
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer speaks at a press confernce in Midland Wednesday afternoon. She declared a state of emergency for Midland County after the Edenville and Sanford Dams breached. Shelters have opened across Midland County and are available to residents who need a place to go. Office of the Michigan Governor
Fullscreen
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer visits an emergency shelter for flood evacuees at Midland High School Wednesday.
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer visits an emergency shelter for flood evacuees at Midland High School Wednesday. Office of the Michigan Governor
Fullscreen
Firefighters launch a boat as the Tittabawassee River overflows, Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in Midland, Mich. People living along two mid-Michigan lakes and parts of a river have been evacuated following several days of heavy rain that produced flooding and put pressure on dams in the area.
Firefighters launch a boat as the Tittabawassee River overflows, Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in Midland, Mich. People living along two mid-Michigan lakes and parts of a river have been evacuated following several days of heavy rain that produced flooding and put pressure on dams in the area. Carlos Osorio, AP
Fullscreen
A package of toilet paper lies among the debris left behind after the Tittabawassee River washed out an earthen levee on Sanford Lake.
A package of toilet paper lies among the debris left behind after the Tittabawassee River washed out an earthen levee on Sanford Lake. John L. Russell, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Major rains over several days have caused major flooding along W. Saginaw Rd. in Sanford.
Major rains over several days have caused major flooding along W. Saginaw Rd. in Sanford. John L. Russell, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Major rains over several days has caused the bridge in Edenville to be demolished by flood waters from the Tittabawassee River in Midland County.
Major rains over several days has caused the bridge in Edenville to be demolished by flood waters from the Tittabawassee River in Midland County. John L. Russell, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Televison crews watch the Tittabawassee River rise in downtown Midland to an estimated 10 feet over flood stage Wednesday morning. Major rains over several days breached levees and bridges in Midland County. Homes have been evacuated and roadways closed due to severe flooding.
Televison crews watch the Tittabawassee River rise in downtown Midland to an estimated 10 feet over flood stage Wednesday morning. Major rains over several days breached levees and bridges in Midland County. Homes have been evacuated and roadways closed due to severe flooding. John L. Russell, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
A car is abandoned on South Saginaw Road at Bailey Bridge Road near the border of Freeland and Midland on Wednesday morning. Flooding along the Tittabawassee River has caused Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to declare a state of emergency
A car is abandoned on South Saginaw Road at Bailey Bridge Road near the border of Freeland and Midland on Wednesday morning. Flooding along the Tittabawassee River has caused Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to declare a state of emergency Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Audrey Rice is helped out of a military vehicle by members of the 125 Infantry, Michigan National Guard, after being evacuated from her home in Midland. "We've just been here a year from California and we just bought a house. The water in the basement was up to the ceiling , you could not go down a step. We should have left last night but we have two cats and I don't know."
Audrey Rice is helped out of a military vehicle by members of the 125 Infantry, Michigan National Guard, after being evacuated from her home in Midland. "We've just been here a year from California and we just bought a house. The water in the basement was up to the ceiling , you could not go down a step. We should have left last night but we have two cats and I don't know." Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Residens check on the flooding at Chippewassee Park at Ashman road and Ann Street along the Tittabawassee River in downtown Midland Wednesday morning. Thousands of area residents have been evacuated.
Residens check on the flooding at Chippewassee Park at Ashman road and Ann Street along the Tittabawassee River in downtown Midland Wednesday morning. Thousands of area residents have been evacuated. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Chippewassee Park in downtown Midland is flooded Wednesday morning.
Chippewassee Park in downtown Midland is flooded Wednesday morning. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tittabawassee Fire and Rescue rescued the driver from this red pickup truck on North Gleaner Road near its intersection with Tittabawassee Road on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 in Saginaw. The truck was swept off of the road by standing water.
Tittabawassee Fire and Rescue rescued the driver from this red pickup truck on North Gleaner Road near its intersection with Tittabawassee Road on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 in Saginaw. The truck was swept off of the road by standing water. Jake May, AP
Fullscreen
Water floods the Midland Area Farmers Market and the bridge along the Tittabawassee River in Midland on Tuesday, May 19.<br /> &nbsp;
Water floods the Midland Area Farmers Market and the bridge along the Tittabawassee River in Midland on Tuesday, May 19.   Kaytie Boomer, AP
Fullscreen
People help each other travel from one home to another using an inflatable raft on Oakridge Road on Wixom Lake on Tuesday in Beaverton. People living along two mid-Michigan lakes and parts of a river have been evacuated following several days of heavy rain that produced flooding and put pressure on dams in the area.
People help each other travel from one home to another using an inflatable raft on Oakridge Road on Wixom Lake on Tuesday in Beaverton. People living along two mid-Michigan lakes and parts of a river have been evacuated following several days of heavy rain that produced flooding and put pressure on dams in the area. Katy Kildee, AP
Fullscreen
People use kayaks to assess the damage at homes in their neighborhood on Oakridge Road on Wixom Lake on Tuesday, May 19, in Beaverton.
People use kayaks to assess the damage at homes in their neighborhood on Oakridge Road on Wixom Lake on Tuesday, May 19, in Beaverton. Katy Kildee, AP
Fullscreen
Mark Musselman brings a chair to the front of his house from the back yard, wading through floodwater on Tuesday, May 19, in Edenville. People living along two mid-Michigan lakes and parts of a river have been evacuated following several days of heavy rain that produced flooding and put pressure on dams in the area.
Mark Musselman brings a chair to the front of his house from the back yard, wading through floodwater on Tuesday, May 19, in Edenville. People living along two mid-Michigan lakes and parts of a river have been evacuated following several days of heavy rain that produced flooding and put pressure on dams in the area. Katy Kildee, AP
Fullscreen
A view of the flooded area near the Sanford Dam on Tuesday. Residents were told to evacuate due to the dams on Sanford and Wixom Lakes no longer being able to control or contain the amount of water flowing through the spill gates.
A view of the flooded area near the Sanford Dam on Tuesday. Residents were told to evacuate due to the dams on Sanford and Wixom Lakes no longer being able to control or contain the amount of water flowing through the spill gates. Kaytie Boomer, AP
Fullscreen
People living along two mid-Michigan lakes and parts of a river have been evacuated following several days of heavy rain that produced flooding and put pressure on dams in the area.
People living along two mid-Michigan lakes and parts of a river have been evacuated following several days of heavy rain that produced flooding and put pressure on dams in the area. Kaytie Boomer, AP
Fullscreen
A view of the flooded area near the Sanford Dam on Tuesday. Residents were told to evacuate due to the dams on Sanford and Wixom Lakes no longer being able to control or contain the amount of water flowing through the spill gates.
A view of the flooded area near the Sanford Dam on Tuesday. Residents were told to evacuate due to the dams on Sanford and Wixom Lakes no longer being able to control or contain the amount of water flowing through the spill gates. Kaytie Boomer, AP
Fullscreen
Residents of Sanford and Wixom Lakes exit a shelter at Meridian Junior High School on Tuesday in Sanford, after spending the night following an evacuation order. People living along two mid-Michigan lakes and parts of a river have been evacuated following several days of heavy rain that produced flooding and put pressure on dams in the area.
Residents of Sanford and Wixom Lakes exit a shelter at Meridian Junior High School on Tuesday in Sanford, after spending the night following an evacuation order. People living along two mid-Michigan lakes and parts of a river have been evacuated following several days of heavy rain that produced flooding and put pressure on dams in the area. Katy Kildee, AP
Fullscreen
Tyler Marciniak of Grand Rapids carries hanging plants through floodwater as he helps his father, Tom Marciniak, assess the damage to his home on Red Oak Drive on Wixom Lake on Tuesday in Beaverton.
Tyler Marciniak of Grand Rapids carries hanging plants through floodwater as he helps his father, Tom Marciniak, assess the damage to his home on Red Oak Drive on Wixom Lake on Tuesday in Beaverton. Katy Kildee, AP
Fullscreen
Carol Ouellette stands on her front porch, surrounded by floodwater, Tuesday in Beaverton. An evacuation order was released the night before for residents of Sanford and Wixom Lakes, warning of &quot;imminent dam failure,&quot; but Ouellette was not able to transport her cats from her home, leading her to stay put.<br /> &nbsp;
Carol Ouellette stands on her front porch, surrounded by floodwater, Tuesday in Beaverton. An evacuation order was released the night before for residents of Sanford and Wixom Lakes, warning of "imminent dam failure," but Ouellette was not able to transport her cats from her home, leading her to stay put.   Katy Kildee, AP
Fullscreen
Freeland resident Cyndi Ballien walks up to get a closer look as heavy rain floods North Gleaner Road near its intersection with Tittabawassee Road on Tuesday in Saginaw County.
Freeland resident Cyndi Ballien walks up to get a closer look as heavy rain floods North Gleaner Road near its intersection with Tittabawassee Road on Tuesday in Saginaw County. Jake May, AP
Fullscreen
Water rushes through the Edenville Dam on Tuesday in Edenville.
Water rushes through the Edenville Dam on Tuesday in Edenville. Katy Kildee, AP
Fullscreen
Floodwater surrounds Wixom Lake Gas &amp; Launch on Tuesday along the Tittabawassee River in Beaverton.
Floodwater surrounds Wixom Lake Gas & Launch on Tuesday along the Tittabawassee River in Beaverton. Katy Kildee, AP
Fullscreen
Floodwater surrounds gas pumps at Wixom Lake Gas &amp; Launch on Tuesday, along the Tittabawassee River in Beaverton.
Floodwater surrounds gas pumps at Wixom Lake Gas & Launch on Tuesday, along the Tittabawassee River in Beaverton. Katy Kildee, AP
Fullscreen
Flooded front lawns of homes along Jefferson Ave. in Harrison Township on Tuesday.
Flooded front lawns of homes along Jefferson Ave. in Harrison Township on Tuesday. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
A flooded river washes out a road in Gladwin on Tuesday.
A flooded river washes out a road in Gladwin on Tuesday. Courtesy of Bob Slater
Fullscreen
Properties along the Tittabawassee chain of rivers in Gladwin flood following heavy rains.
Properties along the Tittabawassee chain of rivers in Gladwin flood following heavy rains. Courtesy of Bob Slater
Fullscreen
A decorative lighthouse and canons are submerged in water as the canal rises over the top of the boardwalk on a residence in Anchor Bay Shores subdivision in Harrison Township on Tuesday.
A decorative lighthouse and canons are submerged in water as the canal rises over the top of the boardwalk on a residence in Anchor Bay Shores subdivision in Harrison Township on Tuesday. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Water over Berg Road due the Rouge River in Detroit on May 19, 2020.
Water over Berg Road due the Rouge River in Detroit on May 19, 2020. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Water nearing Berg Road due to high water in the Rouge River in Detroit on May 19, 2020.
Water nearing Berg Road due to high water in the Rouge River in Detroit on May 19, 2020. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
A driver changes course due to flooding on Ridge Road because of high water in the Rouge River in Detroit on May 19, 2020.
A driver changes course due to flooding on Ridge Road because of high water in the Rouge River in Detroit on May 19, 2020. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Properties along the Tittabawassee chain of rivers in Gladwin on Tuesday.
Properties along the Tittabawassee chain of rivers in Gladwin on Tuesday. Courtesy of Scott Slater
Fullscreen
The canal rises above the wall, flooding a street in Anchor Bay Shores subdivision in Harrison Township on Tuesday.
The canal rises above the wall, flooding a street in Anchor Bay Shores subdivision in Harrison Township on Tuesday. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Carpenter Isaac Joseph has been fighting the rising waters for a resident of Anchor Bay Shores subdivision in Harrison Township for over a year including putting down over 800 sandbags in three separate walls, as well as several sump pumps but still the water gets through.
Carpenter Isaac Joseph has been fighting the rising waters for a resident of Anchor Bay Shores subdivision in Harrison Township for over a year including putting down over 800 sandbags in three separate walls, as well as several sump pumps but still the water gets through. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Carpenter Isaac Joseph has been fighting the rising waters for a resident of Anchor Bay Shores subdivision in Harrison Township for over a year including putting down over 800 sandbags in three separate walls, as well as several sump pumps but water still gets through.
Carpenter Isaac Joseph has been fighting the rising waters for a resident of Anchor Bay Shores subdivision in Harrison Township for over a year including putting down over 800 sandbags in three separate walls, as well as several sump pumps but water still gets through. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Properties along the Tittabawassee chain of rivers in Gladwin on Tuesday were flooded following heavy rains.
Properties along the Tittabawassee chain of rivers in Gladwin on Tuesday were flooded following heavy rains. Courtesy of Scott Slater
Fullscreen
Properties along the Tittabawassee chain of rivers in Gladwin on Tuesday were flooded following heavy rains.
Properties along the Tittabawassee chain of rivers in Gladwin on Tuesday were flooded following heavy rains. Courtesy of Scott Slater
Fullscreen
Cars make their way through a flooded Jefferson Ave. in St. Clair Shores.
Cars make their way through a flooded Jefferson Ave. in St. Clair Shores. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
High water levels overwhelm a dock along the Grosse Ile Trenton channel of the Detroit River on Monday.
High water levels overwhelm a dock along the Grosse Ile Trenton channel of the Detroit River on Monday. The Detroit News
Fullscreen
The flooded front yard on Monday, May 18, of a house on Jefferson Ave. in St. Clair Shores.
The flooded front yard on Monday, May 18, of a house on Jefferson Ave. in St. Clair Shores. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
The big ring of the Midland farmers market is submerged under floodwaters Wednesday, May 20.
The big ring of the Midland farmers market is submerged under floodwaters Wednesday, May 20. David Guralnick / The Detroit News
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    Whitmer said Wednesday the state planned to ask the Federal Emergency Management Agency for aid in Midland. The state also is reviewing "every potential legal recourse we have" to determine responsibility for the failed dams and resulting flooding, Whitmer said. 

    FERC pulled Edenville's power generation license in 2018 due to violations and consistent concerns that the dam would not be able to withstand a significant flood. 

    eleblanc@detroitnews.com

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
    Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2020/05/20/feds-direct-edenville-dam-owner-probe-dam-failure/5229446002/