Midland — Kathy Parrent sat amid rows of cots in Midland High School's basement gymnasium Wednesday, watching relatives play the board game Battleship — a feeble diversion as they waited to find out whether they'll have a home to return to after historic flooding recedes.

"My house might not even be there by the time this is over, or it might be seriously damaged," said Parrent. "I really don't know what's going on, but I'm hearing it doesn't look good."

More: Tittabawassee River in Midland surpasses historic high; residents assess damage

Parrent was one of about 80 people who huddled at Midland High School waiting to return to their homes, which they were forced to evacuate Tuesday night after heavy rains led to failures of the Edenville and Sanford dams, causing massive flooding throughout Midland County.

Flash flood emergencies were put into effect for all of the communities along the Tittabawassee River, and evacuations were ordered.

Residents like Letha Havens of Midland, who was among those at the high school, said they had to pack in a hurry.

"We didn't get a whole lot of notice," said Havens. "I got an alert on my phone about 7:30-8 (p.m.) that said, 'evacuate now.' So I just grabbed a change of clothes and came down here."

Parrent said she also had scant time to evacuate. "I got about 20 minutes' notice," she said. "I just grabbed some changes of clothes and left."

Letha Havens sits outside Midland High School, where she was sheltered after being evacuated from her Midland home because of massive flooding (Photo: George Hunter)

Like Parrent, Havens said she doesn't know how badly the flood has damaged her home.

"I know for sure the basement's flooded, and maybe the living room, too," she said. "But I don't know how bad it is. I'm trying to find a police officer or someone who can tell me what it's like in my area, because nobody knows."

Midland High School was one of several shelters in the county that opened to house the evacuees. Dozens of volunteers bustled in and out of the school Wednesday toting food, water and other supplies to people forced to flee their homes in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Last night was pretty rough," said Terry Hanley, one of the members of the Great Lakes Veterans Association to volunteer at the high school. "People are going through a lot; we had one elderly man who laid in his garage for three hours before someone finally found him.

"It's been rough enough for the last few months, and you wonder what's next," Hanley said. "But Midland has stepped up. This is our community, and people really came together to volunteer."

Dot Costello was among those sheltering at Midland High School who wondered what would happen next.

"First the coronavirus, now a flood — what's next? Where the locusts?" said Costello, 101, who was born Oct. 3, 1918, during the height of the Spanish Flu pandemic that killed an estimated 20 million to 50 million people worldwide, and some 675,000 Americans.

More: Whitmer seeks FEMA aid for Midland's widespread flooding

"This is not the way I wanted to live my senior years," said Costello. "What's so bad about this is that it's unknown, and nobody knows what's coming next. I'm talking about the virus and the flood."

Because Costello lives on the third floor of the Riverside Place Senior Living Community in Midland, a few hundred yards from the Tittabawassee River, she didn't think she'd have to evacuate.

"I figured since I live on the third floor, I thought I was safe," she said. "But they told us we had to evacuate."

Sandy Temple, residency coordinator for the Riverside apartments, said the evacuation went smoothly.

"Most of our residents went to stay with relatives, but we brought about 22 here," Temple said. "The community has been very helpful, providing food, water and other things that are needed."

Pat Wood, 87, said Riverside residents were notified of the evacuation via the building's public address system.

"It came over the intercom: 'We're sorry to announce the whole building has to evacuate,'" Wood said. "But (building staff) were good; they gave us a lot of time to get ready, because earlier in the day they gave out a list of things to pack in case we had to evacuate, like medicine and stuff for hygiene. So we had a lot of notice."

Brett Phillips, who is homeless, said a police officer notified him to find a shelter.

"I went to the gas station yesterday to get a couple Monsters (drinks) and a pack of cigarettes, and when I came outside, an officer told me, 'they're evacuating Midland.' I live in a (homeless) shelter, but I couldn't go back there, so they sent me here."

Wood said her children were pressing her to leave the high school for different accommodations.

"My daughter is in Ecuador, and my son's in Germany; they told me to go to a hotel but I don't know; the service is pretty good here," she said. "They have Starbucks coffee — and everyone likes Starbucks."

In addition to stacks of water bottles and other food, tables set up in the school's basement were filled with donated books, including several Bibles and coloring books, puzzles and board games.

A table of puzzles, books and other donated items was set up in the basement of Midland High School for flood evacuees. (Photo: George Hunter)

Evacuees said the food and other donated items helped, although they were still in a tough spot.

"This is hard to cope with," said Costello, who has five children and eight grandchildren. "I just got used to dealing with the virus, and now this."

Parrent said she's doing her best to keep up her spirits. Two books were on the table in front of her: A book of word puzzles and the Bible.

"I know it doesn't look good right now, but I have faith," Parrent said. "All I can do right now is hope for the best."

ghunter@detroitnews.com

(313) 222-2134

Twitter: @GeorgeHunter_DN

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2020/05/20/flood-evacuees-wait-learn-extent-damage-homes/5228442002/