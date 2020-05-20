Michigan reported an additional 43 deaths tied to COVID-19 on Wednesday for a total of 5,060 deaths statewide.

For the sixth consecutive day, the state confirmed fewer than 800 new cases of COVID-19, adding 659 cases for a total of 53,009, according to data from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

The state has continued to rank seventh in the nation for its number of COVID-19 cases and fourth for deaths — behind New York, New Jersey and Massachusetts, according to tracking by Johns Hopkins University & Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Monday announced the partial reopening of Northern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula, which have had relatively few cases of COVID-19.

Buy Photo A sign points to a COVID-19 testing site at a Sparrow Health System facility in Lansing on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. (Photo: Craig Mauger / The Detroit News)

Her plan would reopen retail businesses and offices in those regions starting Friday, including bars and restaurants, which will be required to operate at 50% capacity.

Whitmer said she might announce more re-engagement later this week ahead of the Memorial Day weekend for other parts of the state.

"If we keep doing what we have been and protecting ourselves and our families from this virus, we can begin thinking about re-engaging sectors in the lower parts of our state," Whitmer said on Monday.

