Midland's Tittabawasse River reached its historic high early Wednesday morning, said the National Weather Service — and, according to projections, could go four feet higher by day's end.

At about 5:30 a.m., the river reached 33.97 feet, said Trent Frey, a National Weather Service meteorologist. By 7 a.m., it was at 34.28 feet.

The river is considered in flood stage at 24 feet, and major flood stage at 28 feet, and had been as low as 14 feet mid-day Sunday.

This means the river is about 20 feet higher than it was just three days ago.

According to National Weather Service projections, made about 6:45 a.m. Wednesday, the river could crest at 38 feet.

The river's previous high was 33.89 feet on Sept. 13, 1986, according to weather service statistics dating back to 1936.

National Weather Service flood warnings (Photo: National Weather Service)

The flooding in Midland owes not just to the several inches of rain in the area in recent days, but to rains north of the area that drain to the south, Frey explained.

"Thankfully, we're expecting a dry pattern" in Midland through at least Friday, he said.

Freeland resident Cyndi Ballien walks up to get a closer look as heavy rain floods North Gleaner Road near its intersection with Tittabawassee Road on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 in Saginaw County. People living along two mid-Michigan lakes and parts of a river were evacuated Tuesday following several days of heavy rain that produced flooding and put pressure on dams in the area. (Photo: Jake May, AP)

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has declared a state of emergency in Midland, warning, in a Tuesday night briefing, that its downtown area could be "under nine feet of water."

“If you have not evacuated the area, do so now and get somewhere safe,” Whitmer warned residents. “This is unlike anything we’ve seen in Midland County. If you have a family member or loved one who lives in another part of the state, go there now.

Making matters worse, the high waters overpowered two dams, the Edenville and the Sanford.

In September 2018, the feds revoked the Edenville dam's license to generate power, due to numerous violations and longstanding concerns that the Edenville Dam could not withstand a significant flood.

The Edenville Dam's failure prompted the Sanford Dam's failure.

The federal energy commission (FERC), which regulates U.S. power generation, notified the dam's previous owner as far back as 1999 that it needed to increase capacity of the Edenville dam's spillways to prevent a significant flood from overcoming the structure. FERC subsequently notified the dam's new owner, Boyce Hydro Power LLC, when the license transferred in 2004.

By June 2017, the commission cracked down, citing the owner's "longstanding failure to address the project’s inadequate spillway capacity at this high hazard dam."

"Thirteen years after acquiring the license for the project, the licensee has still not increased spillway capacity, leaving the project in danger," wrote Jennifer Hill, director division of Hydropower Administration and Compliance. "The spillway capacity deficiencies must be remedied in order to protect life, limb and property."

The city of Midland posted a "potential flood map" on its Facebook page Wednesday. Among the areas covered by dark blue, which would potentially be affected in the event of "worst-case dam failure" are Dow High School, Northwood University and the Mid-Michigan Health Center.

While Midland High School is being used as an evacuation center, Dow is not. The Midland County Twitter page indicates about 10,000 people had to be evacuated.

A report from "CBS This Morning" says emergency officials went door-to-door on Tuesday, even before the dams were overpowered, telling residents to leave the path of danger.

Michael Sharrow, superintendent of Midland, posted two photos from the Midland High School evacuation center.

We have a large crowd of elderly residents at MHS tonight. Tough to see them go through this. Many school and community members assisting them. pic.twitter.com/NvAOvMpcqv — Michael Sharrow (@MichaelSharrow2) May 20, 2020

The Mid-Michigan Medical Center, according to a statement from president Greg Rogers, has transferred a few patients "that were identified by their physician," but has "no current plans to evacuate."

After the 1986 flood, the hospital system installed a "FEMA-approved flood wall," and its generators are above the flood plain, "to reduce risk of damage to the medical center," Rogers' statement said.

The Michigan Department of Transportation's Bay region Twitter page, which covers Midland, notes a number of flooded roadways.

Drivers shouldn't try to pass over water, as they can't know how deep the waters are, experts advise during flood situations.

