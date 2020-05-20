Heavy rain and winds cause severe flooding in Michigan
A car is abandoned on South Saginaw Road at Bailey Bridge Road near the border of Freeland and Midland on Wednesday morning. Flooding along the Tittabawassee River has caused Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to declare a state of emergency Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Audrey Rice is helped out of a military vehicle by members of the 125 Infantry, Michigan National Guard, after being evacuated from her home in Midland. "We've just been here a year from California and we just bought a house. The water in the basement was up to the ceiling , you could not go down a step. We should have left last night but we have two cats and I don't know." Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Residens check on the flooding at Chippewassee Park at Ashman road and Ann Street along the Tittabawassee River in downtown Midland Wednesday morning. Thousands of area residents have been evacuated. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Chippewassee Park in downtown Midland is flooded Wednesday morning. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Tittabawassee Fire and Rescue rescued the driver from this red pickup truck on North Gleaner Road near its intersection with Tittabawassee Road on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 in Saginaw. The truck was swept off of the road by standing water. Jake May, AP
Water floods the Midland Area Farmers Market and the bridge along the Tittabawassee River in Midland on Tuesday, May 19.   Kaytie Boomer, AP
People help each other travel from one home to another using an inflatable raft on Oakridge Road on Wixom Lake on Tuesday in Beaverton. People living along two mid-Michigan lakes and parts of a river have been evacuated following several days of heavy rain that produced flooding and put pressure on dams in the area. Katy Kildee, AP
People use kayaks to assess the damage at homes in their neighborhood on Oakridge Road on Wixom Lake on Tuesday, May 19, in Beaverton. Katy Kildee, AP
Mark Musselman brings a chair to the front of his house from the back yard, wading through floodwater on Tuesday, May 19, in Edenville. People living along two mid-Michigan lakes and parts of a river have been evacuated following several days of heavy rain that produced flooding and put pressure on dams in the area. Katy Kildee, AP
A view of the flooded area near the Sanford Dam on Tuesday. Residents were told to evacuate due to the dams on Sanford and Wixom Lakes no longer being able to control or contain the amount of water flowing through the spill gates. Kaytie Boomer, AP
People living along two mid-Michigan lakes and parts of a river have been evacuated following several days of heavy rain that produced flooding and put pressure on dams in the area. Kaytie Boomer, AP
A view of the flooded area near the Sanford Dam on Tuesday. Residents were told to evacuate due to the dams on Sanford and Wixom Lakes no longer being able to control or contain the amount of water flowing through the spill gates. Kaytie Boomer, AP
Residents of Sanford and Wixom Lakes exit a shelter at Meridian Junior High School on Tuesday in Sanford, after spending the night following an evacuation order. People living along two mid-Michigan lakes and parts of a river have been evacuated following several days of heavy rain that produced flooding and put pressure on dams in the area. Katy Kildee, AP
Tyler Marciniak of Grand Rapids carries hanging plants through floodwater as he helps his father, Tom Marciniak, assess the damage to his home on Red Oak Drive on Wixom Lake on Tuesday in Beaverton. Katy Kildee, AP
Carol Ouellette stands on her front porch, surrounded by floodwater, Tuesday in Beaverton. An evacuation order was released the night before for residents of Sanford and Wixom Lakes, warning of "imminent dam failure," but Ouellette was not able to transport her cats from her home, leading her to stay put.   Katy Kildee, AP
Freeland resident Cyndi Ballien walks up to get a closer look as heavy rain floods North Gleaner Road near its intersection with Tittabawassee Road on Tuesday in Saginaw County. Jake May, AP
Water rushes through the Edenville Dam on Tuesday in Edenville. Katy Kildee, AP
Floodwater surrounds Wixom Lake Gas & Launch on Tuesday along the Tittabawassee River in Beaverton. Katy Kildee, AP
Floodwater surrounds gas pumps at Wixom Lake Gas & Launch on Tuesday, along the Tittabawassee River in Beaverton. Katy Kildee, AP
Flooded front lawns of homes along Jefferson Ave. in Harrison Township on Tuesday. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
A flooded river washes out a road in Gladwin on Tuesday. Courtesy of Bob Slater
Properties along the Tittabawassee chain of rivers in Gladwin flood following heavy rains. Courtesy of Bob Slater
A decorative lighthouse and canons are submerged in water as the canal rises over the top of the boardwalk on a residence in Anchor Bay Shores subdivision in Harrison Township on Tuesday. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Water over Berg Road due the Rouge River in Detroit on May 19, 2020. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Water nearing Berg Road due to high water in the Rouge River in Detroit on May 19, 2020. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
A driver changes course due to flooding on Ridge Road because of high water in the Rouge River in Detroit on May 19, 2020. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Properties along the Tittabawassee chain of rivers in Gladwin on Tuesday. Courtesy of Scott Slater
The canal rises above the wall, flooding a street in Anchor Bay Shores subdivision in Harrison Township on Tuesday. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Carpenter Isaac Joseph has been fighting the rising waters for a resident of Anchor Bay Shores subdivision in Harrison Township for over a year including putting down over 800 sandbags in three separate walls, as well as several sump pumps but still the water gets through. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Carpenter Isaac Joseph has been fighting the rising waters for a resident of Anchor Bay Shores subdivision in Harrison Township for over a year including putting down over 800 sandbags in three separate walls, as well as several sump pumps but water still gets through. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Properties along the Tittabawassee chain of rivers in Gladwin on Tuesday were flooded following heavy rains. Courtesy of Scott Slater
Properties along the Tittabawassee chain of rivers in Gladwin on Tuesday were flooded following heavy rains. Courtesy of Scott Slater
Cars make their way through a flooded Jefferson Ave. in St. Clair Shores. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
High water levels overwhelm a dock along the Grosse Ile Trenton channel of the Detroit River on Monday. The Detroit News
The flooded front yard on Monday, May 18, of a house on Jefferson Ave. in St. Clair Shores. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    Midland — The Tittabawassee River reached its historic high early Wednesday morning, said the National Weather Service — and, according to projections, could go four feet higher by day's end.

    More: Whitmer: Midland could be under 9 feet of water during historic flooding

    At about 5:30 a.m., the river reached 33.97 feet, said Trent Frey, a National Weather Service meteorologist. By 8:15 a.m., it was at 34.64 feet.

    The river is considered in flood stage at 24 feet, and major flood stage at 28 feet, and had been as low as 14 feet mid-day Sunday.

    This means the river is about 20 feet higher than it was just three days ago.

    Dozens of residents descended on downtown Midland on Wednesday morning to gape at flooded streets along the Tittabawassee River.

    The river-front Midland Area Farmers Market and several streets were underwater.

    Residents snapped photos as the tops of street lights and stop signs peaked out from the water’s surface.

    “You don’t see that every day,” said Don Weitzel of Midland. “I never saw it rain so much.”

    Weitzel’s home wasn’t affected by the widespread flooding but he had a restless 24 hours.

    “It got my friend’s home. I thought it was going to get me,” he said.

    For 20 years now, John Kinkema has handled the fireworks for the Sanford Lake Association's Fourth of July celebration.

    The celebration was already on shaky footing in 2020 due to the coronavirus. Events around Michigan, even into the fall, are already being canceled out of an abundance of caution. Fourth of July is a month and a half away.

    "This might kill it," Kinkema said Wednesday after returning to his home to survey the damage. 

    "I have a feeling this might be the end of that decision-making. The lake is really down low now; there's all sorts of debris in it," Kinkema said.

    According to National Weather Service projections, made about 6:45 a.m. Wednesday, the river could crest at 38 feet. 

    The river's previous high was 33.89 feet on Sept. 13, 1986, according to weather service statistics dating back to 1936. 

    The flooding in Midland owes not just to the several inches of rain in the area in recent days, but to rains north of the area that drain to the south, Frey explained.

    Flood waters flow from the Tittabawasee River into downtown Midland The Detroit News

    "Thankfully, we're expecting a dry pattern" in Midland through at least Friday, he said.

    Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has declared a state of emergency in Midland, warning, in a Tuesday night briefing, that its downtown area could go "under nine feet of water."

    “If you have not evacuated the area, do so now and get somewhere safe,” Whitmer warned residents. “This is unlike anything we’ve seen in Midland County. If you have a family member or loved one who lives in another part of the state, go there now.

    Making matters worse, the high waters overpowered two dams, the Edenville and the Sanford. 

    More: Feds revoked Edenville Dam license over fears it could not survive major flood

    In September 2018, the feds revoked the Edenville dam's license to generate power, due to numerous violations and longstanding concerns that the Edenville Dam could not withstand a significant flood.

    Boyce Hydro requested a rehearing of the matter in January 2019, but FERC denied that request.

    "Of particular concern has been the project’s inability to pass the probable maximum flood due to inadequate spillway capacity," FERC wrote in its summary of the case. 

    The Edenville Dam's failure prompted the Sanford Dam's failure.

    Attempts to reach Boyce Hydro LLC, owner of the Edenville dam, were unsuccessful Wednesday morning.

    The federal energy commission (FERC), which regulates U.S. power generation, notified the dam's previous owner as far back as 1999 that it needed to increase capacity of the Edenville dam's spillways to prevent a significant flood from overcoming the structure. FERC subsequently notified the dam's new owner, Boyce Hydro Power LLC, when the license transferred in 2004.

    By June 2017, the commission cracked down, citing the owner's "longstanding failure to address the project’s inadequate spillway capacity at this high hazard dam."

    "Thirteen years after acquiring the license for the project, the licensee has still not increased spillway capacity, leaving the project in danger," wrote Jennifer Hill, director division of Hydropower Administration and Compliance. "The spillway capacity deficiencies must be remedied in order to protect life, limb and property."

    The city of Midland posted a "potential flood map" on its Facebook page Wednesday. Among the areas covered by dark blue, which would potentially be affected in the event of "worst-case dam failure" are Dow High School, Northwood University and the Mid-Michigan Health Center.

    While Midland High School is being used as an evacuation center, Dow is not. The Midland County Twitter page indicates about 10,000 people had to be evacuated.

    Among the evacuees are those from Northwood University, whose entire Midland campus has been ordered evacuated.

    A report from "CBS This Morning" says emergency officials went door-to-door on Tuesday, even before the dams were overpowered, telling residents to leave the path of danger.

    The American Red Cross is assisting with two shelter efforts in the area, said Perry Rech, spokesman for the Michigan region.

    Additionally, the Red Cross has put out a call to its trained volunteer pool, which numbers anywhere from 3,500 to 4,000 people considered active volunteers. 

    But with major evacuations, and untold damage, the case-work needs resulting from the flood could take months to resolve, Rech said. So the Red Cross is seeking out "virtual volunteers" to help shoulder the workload. The people being deployed to Midland now have already been trained. 

    Michael Sharrow, superintendent of Midland, posted two photos from the Midland High School evacuation center.

    The Mid-Michigan Medical Center, according to a statement from president Greg Rogers, has transferred a few patients "that were identified by their physician," but has "no current plans to evacuate."

    A Wednesday morning update said the medical center "remains staffed and operational," and there were still no plans to evacuate. But due to the emergency, its urgent care, physicians group, family practice center, rehab sites, and home care and home medical equipment interests would all be closed, at least for the day.

    "The practices will be converting to virtual visits as much as possible," the medical center said in a statement. 

    After the 1986 flood, the hospital system installed a "FEMA-approved flood wall," and its generators are above the flood plain "to reduce risk of damage to the medical center," Rogers' statement said.

    The Michigan Department of Transportation's Bay region Twitter page, which covers Midland, notes a number of flooded roadways. 

    Drivers shouldn't try to pass over water, as they can't know how deep the waters are, experts advise during flood situations.

    The Midland Area Chamber of Commerce could not immediately be reached.

