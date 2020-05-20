Gov. Gretchen Whitmer plans to ask the Federal Emergency Management Agency formally Wednesday for aid to address historic flooding in Midland, as waters continue to rise with an expected crest at 8 p.m.

Flooding in the Midland region is "devastating," with experts describing the damage as a 500-year event, Whitmer said during the press briefing at Midland High School.

The Edenville Dam, located at the border of Midland and Gladwin counties, failed late Tuesday afternoon and caused water to flow over and around a second dam, the Sanford Dam, downstream in the Tittabawassee River.

The governor urged residents who hadn't already evacuated from impacted areas to get somewhere safe immediately. So far, roughly 10,000 people have evacuated from the area.

"This is going to be hard, but we are anticipating several feet of water across this area," Whitmer said. "... It is a tough time to be sure, but we are going to get through this."

Whitmer said the state also is reviewing "every potential legal recourse we have" to determine responsibility for the failed dams and resulting flooding.

Records show the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission revoked Boyce Hydro's power generation license in 2018 for longstanding issues.

"This incredible damage requires that we hold people responsible," Whitmer said. "...This was a known problem for a while and that's why it's important that we do our due diligence and take action."

While the Edenville Dam had clearly failed, Midland City Manager Brad Kaye said the Sanford Dam is overflowing, but "it's not entirely clear what the structure" is like underneath.

"We don't know quite frankly whether the entire structure is gone or just parts of it is gone," Kaye said.

President Donald Trump, who is expected in Michigan Thursday, said on Twitter Wednesday that he'd sent the best military and FEMA teams to help in Midland that the governor "must now 'set you free' to help."

"My team is closely monitoring the flooding in Central Michigan – Stay SAFE and listen to local officials," he said. "Our brave First Responders are once again stepping up to serve their fellow citizens, THANK YOU!"

