2020 Outstanding Grads: Salute Michigan’s top students
For 34 years, The News has saluted a group of Michigan’s best and brightest high school students in the spring of their senior year.
Partnering with CATCH — Sparky Anderson’s Charity for Children — we call it the Outstanding Graduates program.
It is an honor to share the stories of these remarkable young people and to consider that Michigan will benefit from their future endeavors, and the endeavors of so many of their friends and classmates.
The top seniors were chosen from a field of outstanding nominees. Public and private high schools in Michigan were invited to nominate students in each of 11 categories. Students were selected on the basis of grades, test scores, honors, community involvement and a demonstrated ability in one of the academic areas. In a special category called “Against All Odds” students were recognized for succeeding despite a physical hardship or special, personal or family challenges.
Final selections were made by panels of judges that included teachers, counselors and other academic specialists. The judges told us of their high regard for the many nominees and the difficulty in narrowing their choices.
Our thanks go to all of the principals, counselors and teachers who took time to nominate these students. Thanks also go to the judges who spent many hours selecting the finalists.
This is the 35th class of outstanding high school graduates honored by The News. Many of our early nominees are now well established in successful careers and raising children who may well be honored themselves someday soon. We salute their special achievements and extend congratulations to all of Michigan’s graduating seniors in the class of 2020.
Sincerely,
Gary Miles
Editor and Publisher
Against all odds
Milisa Carter
High school: River Rouge
GPA: 4.0
Parents/guardians: Lisa Johnson
College I plan to attend: University of Michigan
Major: Neuroscience
Career plans: Neurosurgeon
Most influential teacher: I cannot choose one teacher because I have had several who were influential in my life.
Most important achievements:
- 4.0 GPA throughout academic career
- Graduating at the top of my class
- Being accepted into University of Michigan
- Being elected into the National Honor Society
A quote about myself: “You must be the change you wish to see in the world.” — Gandhi
Immanuel Luster-Bey
High school: Clintondale
GPA: 4.18
Parents/guardians: Derrick Luster
College I plan to attend: Enlisting in the U.S. Navy
Major: Electrical engineering
Career plans: After my time in the Navy I would continue pursuing my career as an electrical engineer, or I would go to college to eventually become a school counselor.
Most influential teacher: Courtney Carroll
Most important achievements:
- Graduating with over a 4.0 in the top 5% of my graduating class
- Getting accepted to the National Honors Society
- Enlisting in the U.S. Navy
- Overcoming all of the obstacles life threw at me
- 2019 MHSAA District Champions in basketball
- Qualifying for the state track meet in 2019 for the 4x800 and 4x400 relays
- Receiving Scholar Athlete Awards for basketball, football and baseball. (All four years of high school)
- Winning best in robotics for the WDIV Fall Fan 4Frenzy
- Chosen for Next Level Scholars
A quote about myself: “Anyone can give up, it’s the easiest thing in the world to do. But to hold it together when everyone else would understand if you fell apart, that’s true strength.” — Unknown
Daniel Nadolski
High school: North Branch
GPA: 3.9
Parents/guardians: Peggy Nadolski
College I plan to attend: Grand Valley State University
Major: Math
Career plans: Get a job at any grocery store
Most influential teacher: Mrs. Welling
Most important achievements:
- Good grades
- Coming to school every day
- Helping people
- Getting help from teachers
- Being in peer-to-peer program
- Making new friends
- Improve my writing
- Being on the high school bowling team
- Doing things on my own
A quote about myself: “Take everything one step at a time”
Angelina Zebari
High school:_Henry Ford II
GPA: 3.18
Parents/guardians: George and Jamie Zebari
College I plan to attend: Oakland University
Major: Early childhood education
Career plans: Elementary education
Most influential teacher: Karen Chaffee
Most important achievements:
- Teaching a full day by myself at a high school level
- Helping to successfully run child care nights at elementary schools
- Assisting in the hearing impaired classroom at Dresden Elementary
- Head of Future Educators at Dresden Elementary
- Accepted into Oakland University
- Varsity soccer at Henry Ford II
- Running Future Educators apparel for four high schools
- Being able to return from homeschool to regular high school
- Being able to completely turn my grades around from when I was sick
- Pushing myself to receive proper treatment
A quote about myself: “I’m very thankful for the opportunities that I was given these last four years, as well as the challenges I experienced. I was very blessed to have the opportunity to work with such dedicated teachers over the past two years who have truly shown me the influence that teaching has on future generations.”
Runners-up: Tyler Austin, Madeline Jagoda, Landon Young, Noora Tomi, Brianna Puffer, Kate Dawson, Ella Erskine, Isabel Wallace
Judges: Gail Strickland, director of special services, Westwood Community School District / Kimberly Sams-Smith, freelance journalist
Athletics
Hunter Assenmacher
High school: Ida
GPA: 3.97
Parents/guardians: Scott and Kari Assenmacher
College I plan to attend: Lawrence Technological University
Major: Architectural engineering
Career plans: Graduate with master’s degree and job through internships, eventually pass the Architect Registration Exam and possibly start own firm
Most influential teacher: Mr. Rathke — Physics, Physics 2 and calculus
Most important achievements:
- MHSAA Scholar-Athlete Award/Scholarship Recipient
- MHSAA Division 3 Wrestling state champion (2018, 2019, 2020)
- MHSAA Division 3 Cross Country state qualifier (2017, 2018, 2019)
- Monroe County 2020 Wrestler of the Year
- Monroe County 2019 Runner of the Year
- MHSAA Division 3 Cross Country regional champion (2019)
- MHSAA First Team All League and District pitcher (2019)
- Ida High School Class of 2020 Top Ten
- National Honor Society member
- MHSAA Division 3 Wrestling state runner-Up (2017)
A quote about myself: “Success is no accident. It is hard work, perseverance, learning, studying, sacrifice and most of all, love of what you are doing or learning to do.” — Pelé
Clare McNamara
High school: Northville
GPA: 3.94
Parents/guardians: Jackie Agius and Michael McNamara
College I plan to attend: University of Michigan
Major: Psychology or sports medicine
Career plans: Go into physical therapy or athletic training
Most influential teacher: Mr. Kostrzewa
Most important achievements:
- Long jump state champion (2018)
- 400-meter dash state runner-up (2018)
- Volleyball 3rd Team All-State (2018)
- Field events MVP (2017)
- Rookie of the year (2017)
- Sprints MVP (2018)
- Volleyball Honorable Mention All-State (2017)
- 4x400-meter relay state runner-up (2018)
- KLAA Scholar Athlete
- Academic Excellence Award
A quote about myself: “Hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work hard.”
Runners-up: Cedric Dortch, Dylan Rakoczy, Sarah Tyrrell, Eleanor Kendell
Judge: James Russ, sports editor, The Detroit News
Health
Tressa Parker
High school: Oakland Early College
GPA: 4.01
Parents/guardians: Sharon and Russ Parker
College I plan to attend: Grand Valley State University, Frederik Meijer Honors College
Major: Biomedical sciences
Career plans: Neurosurgeon or neonatal surgeon
Most influential teacher: Lisa Maddalena, 13th seminar
Most important achievements:
- Graduating from Oakland Community College with two associate’s degrees with high honors
- Highest honors at Oakland Early College
- Vice president of service of Oakland Early College HOSA
- Two-year Oakland Early College National Honor Society member
- Four-year Oakland Early College student government member
- Internship through the American Red Cross
- Working as a volunteer researcher at Wayne State University School of Medicine
- Awarded first place in Healthy Lifestyle event at the HOSA State Leadership Conference
- Grand Valley State University Faculty scholarship and award for excellence
- Caring for my mother through her leukemia treatment
A quote about myself: “Never worry about numbers. Help one person at a time and always start with the person nearest to you.” — Mother Teresa
Lindsay Syma
High school: Alpena
GPA: 4.047
Parents/guardians: Thomas and Lisa Syma
College I plan to attend: Saginaw Valley State University
Major: Nursing
Career plans: Nurse practitioner
Most influential teacher: Jennifer Spomer
Most important achievements:
- Top 10% of Alpena High School’s class of 2020
- Senior Scholastic Award for health care occupations
- Alpena Rotary Club Student of the Month
- Freshman Direct Admit Student for Nursing at SVSU
- Academic Excellence in AP Language and Composition, Peer to Peer, college prep writing, chemistry and economics
- Top Cat Award
- NHS member
- Honor Roll for four years
- Working with students who have autism in the Peer to Peer program
- Volunteering for seven months in the Memory Care Unit at a local assisted living facility
A quote about myself: “A negative mind will never give you a positive life” — Unknown
Runners-up: Katherine Heath, Kate George, Suda Lynch, Kaylee Sutliff
Judge: Dr. Van Momon, division head, pediatrics, Henry Ford Health System
Journalism
Shreya Chalasani
High school: Detroit Country Day
GPA: 3.91
Parents/guardians: Sucharitha and Srikanth Chalasani
College I plan to attend: University of Michigan
Major: Biology
Career plans: Go to medical school and pursue a career as a pediatric oncologist
Most influential teacher: Jessica Salamin
Most important achievements:
- Editor-in-chief of the Day Times, school newspaper
- Recipient of the Princeton Book Award
- Member of the National Cum Laude Society
- Founder and president of my school’s GIDAS Chapter, a genetic research club.
- Recognized by the State of Michigan Interscholastic Forensics Association as state champion
- Runner-up in the category “Storytelling”
- Recipient of the Regional Stockholm Junior Water Prize for “Water-Related Science Research Project”
- Recognized by the District of Michigan School Choral Association as a First Division recipient at the district and state levels
- Member of the varsity golf team that was recognized as the regional champion
- Coordinated multiple fundraisers to get over 10,000 sanitary napkins for women in Detroit area homeless shelters
- Recipient of the Michigan-India Talented Youth Award
A quote about myself: “I’ve learned how important it is to choose activities and classes you are passionate about. When you do this, it won’t feel like a burden; it will be fun, and you will automatically be more engaged.”
Julie Heng
High school: Huron
GPA: 3.986
Parents/guardians: J. Christine Ye, Henry Heng
College I plan to attend: Harvard University
Major: Biology and philosophy
Career plans: Education
Most influential teacher: Sara-Beth Badalamente and Andrew Face
Most important achievements:
- Journalist of the Year National Runner-Up, Michigan Journalist of the Year
- Mock trial co-captain, led team to 2nd place Michigan Mock Trial tournament ranking
- National Honor Society chapter president
- Editor-in-chief of school newspaper, which won a 4th place national ranking
- Wrote several pieces as a Detroit Free Press apprentice; one ran on front page
- Several national journalism awards, including Scholastic Art and Writing National Gold Medal in Journalism and National Scholastic Press Association Sports Story of the Year Honorable Mention
- M3 Math Modeling Challenge national finalist
- National Merit finalist
- Ann Arbor Community Foundation Youth Council member
- Nominated as Freeman Environmental Center Committee member to develop new district environmental curriculum
A quote about myself: “I want to be a part of something good.”
Runners-up: Syeda Rizvi, Imran Siddiqui, Victoranna Beels, Nathan Eccles
Judge: Walter Middlebrook, freelance journalist
Language arts
Parker Alexander Mathena
High school: Summit Academy North
GPA: 4.388
Parents/guardians: Russel A. and Shannon R. Mathena
College I plan to attend: University of Michigan
Major: Mechanical engineering
Career plans: Become a mechanical engineer and entrepreneur
Most influential teacher: Brian Charlefour
Most important achievements:
- Three-year captain of school varsity soccer team
- Graduating valedictorian of my class
- Getting a 1480 on the SAT, with 790 in math
- Traveling to seven other countries
- Getting accepted to the University of Michigan and Georgia Tech
- Getting accepted to the Honors College at Purdue
- Participating in the SCEEP summer program at the University of Michigan
- Head coach of the Lil’ Dragons soccer program
- Making varsity soccer team as a freshman
- Officer in both NHS and student council
A quote about myself: “I have found Parker to be a dynamic individual with an absolute zeal for life. He persistently seeks growth and takes the initiative as a student. He validates his adoration for education in his fashion of studies and also in his mannerisms. It is, in my opinion, that Parker is the ideal student, and it has been an honor to be his mentor.” — Angela Becker-Harmon
Natalie Boehmer
High school: Grosse Pointe South
GPA: 4.3658
Parents/guardians: Paul and Susan Boehmer
College I plan to attend: University of Toronto
Major: English literature
Career plans: High school teacher or college professor
Most influential teacher: Danielle Peck and Harry Campion
Most important achievements:
- Founder and president of school’s Shakespeare Club.
- Finalist at the ESU’s Shakespeare Monologue Contest regional competition in Cleveland, 2020.
- Coordinated, abridged and acted in school’s production of “Twelfth Night” in 2019.
- Member of Girl Scout Troop #327 Mackinac Island Governor’s Honor Guard
- Placed third in the MSCI’s poetry slam event on Mackinac Island in 2019.
- Had poetry published in variety of local, state and national publications.
- Orchestra historian for school’s Tri-M Honors Society
- Member of the National Honors Society and Spanish Honors Societyl
- Earned a gold medal for the National Spanish Exam in 2018 and 2019.
- GPA of a 4.0 or higher for all four years of high school.
A quote about myself: “We know what we are, but know not what we may be.” — Hamlet IV.v.48-49, William Shakespeare
Runners-up: Bryce Murray, Anushri Radhakrishman, Hannah Killingbeck, Elizabeth Hovest
Judge: Mary M. Hall-Rayford, adjunct professor for WCCCD
Mathematics
Kevin Zhiyang Zhou
High school: Troy
GPA: 4.3721
Parents/guardians: Xia Chen, Xiao Zhou
College I plan to attend: Undecided
Major: Computer science
Career plans: Undecided
Most influential teacher: Jennifer Opalewski (English) and Diane Loucks (Math)
Most important achievements:
- Intel International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF) 2019 finalist
- 3-time American Invitational Mathematics Examination (AIME) qualifier
- 4-time Michigan Mathematics Prize Competition (MMPC) Top 100
- Various Top 3 placements at the Science Olympiad Michigan State Tournament
- 2nd place in the Division 1 AAPT Physics Bowl
- 6th place in Medical Math at the Michigan HOSA State Conference
- Top 10 team in the Washington University in St. Louis Chemistry Tournament (WUCT)
- 2019 President’s Volunteer Service Award (PVSA) Silver (175+ hours)
- Second chair cellist for the Troy High Symphony Orchestra with state recognition
- University of Michigan — Ann Arbor Stamps Scholar
A quote about myself: “A man, though wise, should never be ashamed of learning more, and must not be too rigid.” — Antigone, Sophocles
Jason Zeng
High school: Detroit Country Day
GPA: 3.96
Parents/guardians: Yiding Zeng and Kailian Lei
College I plan to attend: University of Michigan
Major: Electrical engineering
Career plans: Undecided
Most influential teacher: Mr. Arseneau
Most important achievements:
- 4-time AIME Qualifier
- Rensselaer Medal Award (2019)
- Bausch + Lomb Honorary Science Award (2019)
- Rho Khappa Inductee (2019)
- MMPC Top 100 (2017-2019)
- Science Olympiad Junta Member (2017-20): 1st Place in Fermi Questions, 2nd Place in Sounds of Music
- International Music Competition “Paris and London” Grand Prize Virtuoso — First Prize winner (2020)
- Metropolitan Detroit Musicians League — Honorable Mention (2019)
- American Protégé — Honorable Winner (2020)
A quote about myself: “There is no greater path to mediocrity in life than trying to be realistic.” — Sean Plott
Runners-up: Immanuel Luster-Bey, Audry Rakozy, Elena Axinn, Madison Forstner
Judge: Marianne Srock, mathematics consultant, Macomb Intermediate School District
Performing arts
Melissa Haubert
High school: Grosse Pointe North
GPA: 4.17
College I plan to attend: Western Michigan University
Major: Music education
Career plans: High school or collegiate choir director
Most influential teacher: Benjamin Henri
Most important achievements:
- Mirabai Young Scholar 2019, attended the annual Choral Music Education Institute at Michigan State University, had the opportunity to conduct Michigan State’s Youth Choir (one of eight nationally selected)
- MSVMA-perfect score (2020) (vocal solo)
- Played Maria in Grosse Pointe North High School’s production of “The Sound of Music”
- MMF Grosse Pointe Piano Festival — received perfect (100) scores in piano solos in 2020, 2019, 2017, with superior ratings every year since 2010
- Maintained a 4.0+ GPA every year of high school
- Section leader of violas in Grosse Pointe North’s Symphony Orchestra
- Received “Superior” (1) ratings at every MSVMA since 2017 for vocal solos
- Member of Blue Lake Fine Art Camp’s Chamber Choir, summers of 2018 and 2019
- NHS member
A quote about myself: “My goal in life is to show the world the power of music, and how it can positively impact the world in ways that we haven’t yet discovered.”
Ian Plansker
High school: Grosse Pointe South
GPA: 4.09
College I plan to attend: McGill University
Major: Harpsichord and baroque flute performance
Career plans: My primary career plan rests in the founding of a period opera company that specializes in the performance and promotion of newly composed operas in a synthesis of historical styles designed for a modern audience.
Most influential teacher: James Gross
Most important achievements:
- Compositions performed across North America by groups such as the Toronto Chamber Choir and Grosse Pointe Symphony
- Composition and performance of an English baroque style opera for Oberlin Conservatory in the summer of 2019
- Achievement of first-degree black belt in the Korean martial art of Tang Soo Do
- Participation in the Michigan All-State Ensembles and the Michigan Youth Arts Festival Ensembles for two years on flute and piccolo
- First prize in the Tuesday Musicale of Detroit’s Student League Competition for three consecutive years
- Solo performances on flute and harpsichord with the Grosse Pointe and Macomb symphony orchestras
- Work on the professional elementary syllabus of the Cecchetti ballet method
- Participation in the Michigan Honors Composition Concert for four consecutive years
- Ranking in the top 30 teams at the 2019 NAQT national championships for high school quiz bowl
- Solo concerts and historical flute demonstrations at the Scarab Club of Detroit
A quote about myself: “In my career, I plan to do nothing less than convince a willing audience of a new kind of classical music built upon the successes of the past and the desires of the present.”
Runners-up: Joshua Balogh, Monica Ruiz, Kendall Ash, Srihari Ganesh
Judge: Charles Bullard, executive director, Michigan School Band and Orchestra Association
Science
Mya Manning
High school: Churchill
GPA: 4.45
Parents/guardians: Trina Manning
College I plan to attend: Wayne State University
Major: Undecided
Career plans: Nursing
Most influential teacher: Andrew Jones
Most important achievements:
- AP Scholar with Distinction
- Made it to part two of the Michigan Mathematics Prize Competition
- Earned an Academic Letter
- Award of Excellence in AP Physics C: Mechanics
- Award of Excellence in Accelerated Algebra 2
- Award of Excellence in AP Calculus BC
- Earned SAT Score in the 98th percentile
- Reached Honor Roll for all of academic career
- Made it into Churchill’s Math Science and Computer Program
- Scored a 5 on the AP Computer Science A exam
A quote about myself: “I am the physical embodiment of Dory’s signature catchphrase: Just keep swimming.”
Alexander Scovill
High school: Perry
GPA: 3.698
Parents/guardians: Karen and Charles Scovill
College I plan to attend: Michigan State University, then transfer to Kansas State University
Major: Agriculture, food and natural resources education
Career plans: Work as a high school agriscience teacher and FFA adviser, and raise club lambs
Most influential teacher: My agriscience teacher and FFA adviser, Juliana Forbush
Most important achievements:
- 2020-21 Michigan FFA state president
- 2018 National FFA Agriscience Fair 3rd Place Gold
- 2018 Michigan FFA Agriscience Fair state winner
- 2019 Michigan FFA Agriscience Fair state winner
- 2019 and 2020 Michigan Farm Bureau State Discussion Meet runner-Up
- 2019 All American Jr. Sheep Show Intermediate Skill-a-thon winner
- 2018 Shiawassee County Fair Grand Champion Pen of Market Lambs
- 2018 Michigan State Block and Bridle Livestock Judging Contest 1st place senior team
- 2019 Michigan FFA Prepared Public Speaking state runner-Up
- 2020-21 Michigan Sheep Producers Association Board of Directors member
A quote about myself: “Anything worth doing is going to make you a little nervous.” — Daniel Kiesling
Runners-up: Nikhil Mantena, Alexander Bower, Claudia Phillips, Parker Mathena
Judge: Michael Klein, president, Michigan Science Teachers Association (MSTA)
Visual arts
William Jones
High school: Shrine Catholic
GPA: 4.4
Parents/guardians: Rick and Cathy Jones
College you plan to attend: Parsons School of Design
Major: Fashion design and environmental studies
Career plans: Work in the fashion industry, implementing sustainability in the way we manufacture clothing.
Most influential teacher: Mrs. Laidlaw (art)
Most important achievements:
- 2020 National Scholastic Gold Medal for fashion
- Top 18/Governor’s Traveling Show at Michigan Youth Arts Festival 2019 for photography
- Featured Fashion Piece in MOCAD Applebaum Teen Exhibition: Pigsty
- Featured Fashion Piece in Birmingham Bloomfield Art Center Teen Exhibition
- First Place in Royal Oak Optimist Club photo/video competition
- 2019 Regional Scholastic Gold Key for fashion
- 2020 Regional Scholastic Gold Key for photography
- 2020 Regional Scholastic Silver Key portfolio
- 2020 Regional Scholastic Honorable Mention portfolio
- 2020 Regional Scholastic Honorable Mention for sculpture
A quote about myself: “I choose to express myself through fashion design. I like to push the boundaries of fashion, exploring how certain clothing makes us feel. I am very passionate about environmental conservation and I try to implement sustainability into all of my designs.”
Jaylin Doresey-Mitchell
High school: Chandler Park Academy
GPA: 3.6
Parents/guardians: Keairah Stephens and Christopher Mitchell
College I plan to attend: Michigan State University
Major: Creative advertising
Career plans: Professional photographer
Most influential teacher: Terrel Dotson
Most important achievements:
- Detroit Free Press Apprentice Award
- Northwood Lab Camp Entrepreneur Award
- Most Valuable Photographer of Athlazon Sports Media Group
- Publication in Shein magazine
- Publication In Fleek Model magazine
- Published bylines in Detroit Free Press
A quote about myself: “I hate free time; it's the enemy of progression.”
Runners-up: Eaman Ali, Gini Lawlis, Alexandria Y. Galicia Herendia, Heather Buchholz
Judge: Antone Amye, deputy presentation editor, The Detroit News
Vocational-Technical
Addy Stuever Battel
High school: Homeschool
GPA: 3.92
Parents/guardians: Sue Stuever and Bob Battel
College I plan to attend: Michigan State University
Major: Environmental studies and sustainability
Career plans: Public service
Most influential teacher: Heather Middleton
Most important achievements:
- Co-founder of nationally recognized local hunger relief project Meating the Need for Our Village, personally involving 500 youth, providing $63,000 local impact
- Coca-Cola Scholar, 2019
- Bryan Cameron Education Foundation Impact Scholarship semifinalist, 2019
- ELKS Most Valuable Student national semifinalist, 2019
- National 4-H Youth in Action Award winner for agriculture and scholarship recipient, 2019
- Michigan Governor’s Service Award, 2019
- Tribute for community service from state Sen. Kevin Daley, state Rep. Phil Green and U.S. Rep. Paul Mitchel, 2019
- Gloria Barron Prize for Young Heroes and scholarship recipient, 2019
- Sodexo Stop Hunger Scholar and Stephen J. Brady scholarship recipient, 2018
- T-Mobile Changemaker community manager, 2020
A quote about myself: “Sustainable agriculture is the cornerstone of a well-functioning society. American agriculture has the potential to become a net carbon sink, and I feel blessed to be part of getting us there.”
Jennifer Won
High school: Troy
GPA: 4.3 (W), 3.98 (UW)
Parents/guardians: Hyung-min Won and Sun-young Choi
College I plan to attend: University of Michigan’s Ross School of Business
Major: Business administration
Career plans: Business consultant with a focus on social impact
Most influential teacher: Elena Wollborg
Most important achievements:
- Step on Poverty executive director: Organized a secondhand book drive that donated over 3,700 books to southeastern Michigan schools and California schools affected by wildfires, directed a collection drive that donated 1,930 pounds of food and hygiene donations to Neighborhood House, and promote environmental awareness
- Step on Poverty Business Consulting Initiative board member: Provided free digital marketing consulting services to local businesses and nonprofits and led consultant groups
- DECA: Troy High DECA chapter president, District Council member, four-time DECA State Champion and International Qualifier, 2019 DECA International Career Development Conference roleplay medalist, test medalist and finalist
- 2020 Coca-Cola Scholar semifinalist
- National Merit finalist
- Skandalaris Business Plan Competition finalist
- University of Michigan MPowered Entrepreneurship Startup High School finalist
- Troy High Project LEAD: Relay for Life captain, Hemophilia Holiday Party sub-chair, vice president, fundraising officer, organized fundraisers for Gleaners
- Troy High Entrepreneurship Club vice president
- AP Scholar with Distinction
A quote about myself: “What matters most in life is improving the lives of others.”
Runners-up: Ethan Alwardt, Noah Dusseau, Alexander Scovill, Adlar Feldotte
Judge: Rodney G. Thomas, principal, Lamphere High School
World studies
Abigail Collins-Carey
High school: Oakland Early College
GPA: 4.0
Parents/guardians: Ann and Bill Collins-Carey
College I plan to attend: University of Michigan
Major: Economics
Career plans: Work for the CIA/IMF, and conduct developing economics research.
Most influential teacher: Julie Seiler Ph.D. (college economics professor)
Most important achievements:
- That I will transfer 54 free credits to the University of Michigan Ann Arbor with a 4.0 GPA (thanks to Oakland Early College)
- Current position as a market analyst at Siemens DI (position is generally reserved for seniors in college)
- Internship as a research assistant to Julie Seiler Ph.D. to develop course material on poverty for her Macroeconomics students.
- Self-initiated internship in Tours, France, last summer for Youth for Understanding (with food and housing covered)
- Phi Theta Kappa VP of Service for Oakland Community College Orchard Ridge
- West Bloomfield Youth Assistance Award
- Girl Scout Gold Award
- La Familia Multicultural internship (tutored a woman from Honduras for citizenship test)
- Shared Exchange program creation and implementation in YFU USA, Uruguay and France (www.SharedExchange.org)
- Year abroad in Bella Unión, Uruguay — gained Spanish fluency
A quote about myself: “Life is more interesting when the trail has yet to be blazed.”
Jad Fawaz
High school: Divine Child
GPA: 4.65
Parents/guardians: Moe and Mona Fawaz
College I plan to attend: University of Michigan
Major: Biological sciences
Career plans: Physician
Most influential teacher: Mr. Danielson-Francois and Mr. Nannini
Most important achievements:
- Established relations with the Cape Town Interfaith Initiative in South Africa
- Director of outreach for Ackwati Tutoring, an organization that tutors elementary kids
- Co-founder of the Ministry of Presence, a club that promotes solidarity among all people
- National Honor Society
- Divine Child student ambassador
- Top 3 percent of the Divine Child 2020 class
- Awarded “Triple A” in the American Guild of Music Contest for piano
- #2 singles for the varsity tennis team; placed 1st and 2nd in multiple tournaments
- Earned scores of 5 in AP world history and AP English and language composition, and a 4 on AP U.S. history
- Divine Child Leadership Award
A quote about myself: “I’ve finally come to realize Michigan football is not worth all of that stress.”
Runners-up: Grace Endrud, Henry Cantor, Genevieve Cabadas, Emiliya Smyk
Judge: David Hales, social studies consultant, Wayne County Regional Educational Service Agency (RESA)
