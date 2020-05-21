President Donald Trump arrived Thursday afternoon at the Ford Motor Co.'s Rawsonville Components Plant in Ypsilanti, where the automaker builds ventilators for the national stockpile.

Buy Photo President Trump waves to the media after landing at Detroit Metropolitan Airport in Romulus, Michigan on May 21, 2020. (Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)

He's expected to give remarks after participating in a bipartisan roundtable discussion with Detroit community leaders about efforts to assist minority communities that have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.

The president was met on the tarmac at Detroit Metropolitan Airport by Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield and Plymouth Township Supervisor Kurt Heise.

