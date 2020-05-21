Trump arrives at Ford Rawsonville plant for factory tour, visit with black leaders
President Donald Trump arrived Thursday afternoon at the Ford Motor Co.'s Rawsonville Components Plant in Ypsilanti, where the automaker builds ventilators for the national stockpile.
He's expected to give remarks after participating in a bipartisan roundtable discussion with Detroit community leaders about efforts to assist minority communities that have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.
The president was met on the tarmac at Detroit Metropolitan Airport by Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield and Plymouth Township Supervisor Kurt Heise.
