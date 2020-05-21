Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Thursday she has lifted restrictions on retail businesses and auto dealerships across the state, but some visits must be made by appointment.

She also announce the state would lift restrictions on medical, dental and veterinary procedures deemed nonessential.

The order will ease restrictions on gatherings, allowing for gatherings of 10 or fewer people.

"The data shows that Michigan is ready to phase in these sectors of our economy, but we must stay vigilant and ensure we’re doing everything we can to protect ourselves and our families from the spread of COVID-19,” Whitmer said.

Even with the lifting of some restrictions, Whitmer expects she will need to extend the stay-home order in the coming days. The extension would mean those businesses not included in the new orders — such as restaurants and gyms — would remain closed for a while longer downstate.

The easing comes the day before northern Michigan begins to restart restaurant and retail sales.

Whitmer and Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun urged residents to use proper safety protocol amid the lifted restrictions.

Businesses that are reopening must train workers on proper infection-control procedure and inform employees of a coronavirus case among staff.

Wayne County, excluding Detroit, passed a grim milestone Wednesday, surpassing 1,000 deaths for a total of 1,004.

