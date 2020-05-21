Detroit News
Michigan town takes in flood's devastation: 'I lost it all'

Residents and business owners in Sanford return to their homes and shops for the first time since massive floodwaters ripped through Midland County

, The Detroit News

Published 7:48 p.m. ET May 21, 2020 | Updated 8:04 p.m. ET May 21, 2020

Sanford — It's a nightmare on Main Street.

Residents and business owners in this mid-Michigan village with a population of less than 1,000 returned to their homes and shops Thursday for the first time since heavy rains led to breaches of the Edenville and Sanford dams, causing massive flooding throughout Midland County.

They found devastation.

Overturned cars, collapsed buildings, streetlights snapped in two — testaments to the violent power of the floodwaters that raged through town.

"I thought my place might be still standing, but it's gone," said Tim Evans, owner of Fieros Forever Michigan Museum and Car Sales, which was flattened by the floodwaters. "I lost it all."

Many of the structures in Sanford are devastated from floodwaters after two local dams failed this week. The Detroit News

The water swept some of Evans' 15 cars several hundred yards from his shop. A few were overturned. All were totaled. 

A block away from the town's main thoroughfare, Rebecca Johnson stood in her home surveying the extensive damage. Mud covered the floor. The refrigerator lay on its side, bowled over by the surging water.

"I just moved here a year ago," she said. "I put a lot of work into this house; I just finished the fence a week ago.

"We lost a lot of memories in the water — my kids' stuff that can't be replaced. Material things, I don't care about. The pictures ... we did save a box, so we were happy about that."

Rebecca Johnson, right, hugs her niece, Paige Benjamin, as Johnson cleans out the kitchen of her home in Sanford on Thursday.
Rebecca Johnson, right, hugs her niece, Paige Benjamin, as Johnson cleans out the kitchen of her home in Sanford on Thursday.(Photo: David Guralnick, The Detroit News)
Rebecca Johnson cleans the kitchen in her mud-filled home in Sanford, Michigan on Thursday, May 21, 2020. Johnson's home and many like it were flooded after the Sanford dam failed earlier in the week.
Rebecca Johnson cleans the kitchen in her mud-filled home in Sanford, Michigan on Thursday, May 21, 2020. Johnson's home and many like it were flooded after the Sanford dam failed earlier in the week.(Photo: David Guralnick, The Detroit News)
Dan Forbes takes a rest from cleaning up his mud filled home in Sanford, May 21, 2020. Much of Sanford was flooded after the Sanford dam failed earlier in the week, sending debris and wreckage throughout the town.
Dan Forbes takes a rest from cleaning up his mud filled home in Sanford, May 21, 2020. Much of Sanford was flooded after the Sanford dam failed earlier in the week, sending debris and wreckage throughout the town.(Photo: David Guralnick, The Detroit News)
A Cadillac sits in a pile of sand as residents and business owners dig out after flooding swept through the town of Sanford, Michigan.
A Cadillac sits in a pile of sand as residents and business owners dig out after flooding swept through the town of Sanford, Michigan.(Photo: David Guralnick, The Detroit News)
People walk along West Saginaw Road in Sanford, May 21, 2020, a day after heavy flooding damaged much of the Mid-Michigan town.
People walk along West Saginaw Road in Sanford, May 21, 2020, a day after heavy flooding damaged much of the Mid-Michigan town.(Photo: David Guralnick, The Detroit News)
Rich Cobb, a mechanic, checks out a delivery vehicle used by the Auto Value store in Sanford, Thursday. Most of downtown Sanford was devastated by floodwaters after the Edenville and Sanford dams failed this week.
Rich Cobb, a mechanic, checks out a delivery vehicle used by the Auto Value store in Sanford, Thursday. Most of downtown Sanford was devastated by floodwaters after the Edenville and Sanford dams failed this week.(Photo: David Guralnick, The Detroit News)
Fieros Forever, a museum dedicated to the Pontiac Fiero, is left in ruins after flooding swept through the town of Sanford.
Fieros Forever, a museum dedicated to the Pontiac Fiero, is left in ruins after flooding swept through the town of Sanford.(Photo: David Guralnick, The Detroit News)
Connie Methner, owner of CJ's Hairstyling, wades through the mud covering the inside of her salon in Sanford, Thursday. The Mid-Michigan village was hit especially hard by flood waters after the Sanford dam failed earlier in the week.
Connie Methner, owner of CJ's Hairstyling, wades through the mud covering the inside of her salon in Sanford, Thursday. The Mid-Michigan village was hit especially hard by flood waters after the Sanford dam failed earlier in the week.(Photo: David Guralnick, The Detroit News)
Kim Methner, wades through the mud covering the inside of his wife's hair salon in Sanford, May 21, 2020. The Mid-Michigan village was hit especially hard by flood waters after the Sanford dam failed earlier in the week.
Kim Methner, wades through the mud covering the inside of his wife's hair salon in Sanford, May 21, 2020. The Mid-Michigan village was hit especially hard by flood waters after the Sanford dam failed earlier in the week.(Photo: David Guralnick, The Detroit News)
Tim Evans, owner of Fieros Forever, inspects the damage to his Lamborghini Diablo kit car lying in a muddy ditch near downtown Sanford, May 21, 2020. Evans lost several vehicles due to the flooding that occurred after the Sanford dam failed earlier in the week.
Tim Evans, owner of Fieros Forever, inspects the damage to his Lamborghini Diablo kit car lying in a muddy ditch near downtown Sanford, May 21, 2020. Evans lost several vehicles due to the flooding that occurred after the Sanford dam failed earlier in the week.(Photo: David Guralnick, The Detroit News)
Tim Gordon, a plumber for J&D Plumbing, helps sweep mud out of the shop a day after flooding swept through the village of Sanford.
Tim Gordon, a plumber for J&D Plumbing, helps sweep mud out of the shop a day after flooding swept through the village of Sanford.(Photo: David Guralnick, The Detroit News)
Dan Forbes walks past an upturned shed that belongs to a neighbor but ended up in his front yard in Sanford, May 21, 2020. Forbes' home, and many like it, were flooded after the Sanford dam failed earlier in the week, sending debris and wreckage throughout the town.
Dan Forbes walks past an upturned shed that belongs to a neighbor but ended up in his front yard in Sanford, May 21, 2020. Forbes' home, and many like it, were flooded after the Sanford dam failed earlier in the week, sending debris and wreckage throughout the town.(Photo: David Guralnick, The Detroit News)
Charles Wright tests the weight of his step-son's shed which floated several houses away and ended up in the front yard of a neighbor's home, in Sanford, May 21, 2020. Much of Sanford was flooded after the Sanford dam failed earlier in the week, sending debris and wreckage throughout the town.
Charles Wright tests the weight of his step-son's shed which floated several houses away and ended up in the front yard of a neighbor's home, in Sanford, May 21, 2020. Much of Sanford was flooded after the Sanford dam failed earlier in the week, sending debris and wreckage throughout the town.(Photo: David Guralnick, The Detroit News)
Friends and family help Rebecca Johnson remove furniture and belongings from her mud-filled home in Sanford, Thursday. Johnson's home and many like it in Sanford were flooded after the Sanford dam failed earlier in the week.
Friends and family help Rebecca Johnson remove furniture and belongings from her mud-filled home in Sanford, Thursday. Johnson's home and many like it in Sanford were flooded after the Sanford dam failed earlier in the week.(Photo: David Guralnick, The Detroit News)
Bruce Maxwell pushes his bike through mud as he walks past damaged school buses near downtown Sanford, Thursday after the flood waters had receded.
Bruce Maxwell pushes his bike through mud as he walks past damaged school buses near downtown Sanford, Thursday after the flood waters had receded.(Photo: David Guralnick, The Detroit News)
People walk over an Ojibway Island road that is closed to vehicular traffic due to flooding near downtown Saginaw.
People walk over an Ojibway Island road that is closed to vehicular traffic due to flooding near downtown Saginaw.(Photo: Todd McInturf, The Detroit News)
High water of the Saginaw River is seen from the Frank N. Andersen bridge with Ojibway Island on the right in downtown Saginaw.
High water of the Saginaw River is seen from the Frank N. Andersen bridge with Ojibway Island on the right in downtown Saginaw.(Photo: Todd McInturf, The Detroit News)
A park on the west bank of the Saginaw River is flooded in downtown Saginaw.
A park on the west bank of the Saginaw River is flooded in downtown Saginaw.(Photo: Todd McInturf, The Detroit News)
Retired guitar instructor Paul Yacobellis, of Saginaw, rides his bike over the Ojibway Island road that is closed to vehicular traffic due to flooding of the Saginaw River, Thursday afternoon
Retired guitar instructor Paul Yacobellis, of Saginaw, rides his bike over the Ojibway Island road that is closed to vehicular traffic due to flooding of the Saginaw River, Thursday afternoon(Photo: Todd McInturf, The Detroit News)
Andrew Forester, of Saginaw Twp., owner of Magma Gems Custom Fine Jewelry, covers his mouth while talking about flood waters from the Tittabawassee River that destroyed his newly renovated family's living space on the lower level of this building
Andrew Forester, of Saginaw Twp., owner of Magma Gems Custom Fine Jewelry, covers his mouth while talking about flood waters from the Tittabawassee River that destroyed his newly renovated family's living space on the lower level of this building(Photo: Todd McInturf, The Detroit News)
Andrew Forester, of Saginaw Twp., owner of Magma Gems Custom Fine Jewelry, looks down while talking about flood waters from the Tittabawassee River that destroyed his newly renovated family's living space on the lower level of this building.
Andrew Forester, of Saginaw Twp., owner of Magma Gems Custom Fine Jewelry, looks down while talking about flood waters from the Tittabawassee River that destroyed his newly renovated family's living space on the lower level of this building.(Photo: Todd McInturf, The Detroit News)
A Saginaw County Sheriff's reserve blocks the Gordon A. Ely bridge on State Rd. at Midland Rd. (M-47) that is flooded from the Tittabawassee River.
A Saginaw County Sheriff's reserve blocks the Gordon A. Ely bridge on State Rd. at Midland Rd. (M-47) that is flooded from the Tittabawassee River.(Photo: Todd McInturf, The Detroit News)
Dan Dice, a retired U.S. Marine, assess the damage to the now-flooded house he shares with his wife, Jordan, and two children on Center street in downtown Sanford Village near the Tittabawassee River which overflowed its banks. They were not in the home when the dam broke away but saw the effects after they came home. The Dice family bought the house on a foreclosure for seven thousand dollars and have lived there for six years. The Dice family has no flood insurance.
Dan Dice, a retired U.S. Marine, assess the damage to the now-flooded house he shares with his wife, Jordan, and two children on Center street in downtown Sanford Village near the Tittabawassee River which overflowed its banks. They were not in the home when the dam broke away but saw the effects after they came home. The Dice family bought the house on a foreclosure for seven thousand dollars and have lived there for six years. The Dice family has no flood insurance.(Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)
Dan Dionne looks over his former deck outside his home, Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in Edenville, Mich. Some people living along two mid-Michigan lakes and parts of a river have been evacuated following several days of heavy rain that produced flooding and put pressure on dams in the area returned to the area to survey the damage. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Dan Dionne looks over his former deck outside his home, Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in Edenville, Mich. Some people living along two mid-Michigan lakes and parts of a river have been evacuated following several days of heavy rain that produced flooding and put pressure on dams in the area returned to the area to survey the damage. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)(Photo: Carlos Osorio, AP)
Dan Dice, a former U.S. Marine, assess the damage to the now-flooded house he shares with his wife, Jordan, and two children on Center street in downtown Sanford Village near the Tittabawassee River which overflowed its banks. They were not in the home when the dam broke away but saw the effects after they came home. The Dice family bought the house on a foreclosure for seven thousand dollars and have lived there for six years. The Dice family has no flood insurance.
Dan Dice, a former U.S. Marine, assess the damage to the now-flooded house he shares with his wife, Jordan, and two children on Center street in downtown Sanford Village near the Tittabawassee River which overflowed its banks. They were not in the home when the dam broke away but saw the effects after they came home. The Dice family bought the house on a foreclosure for seven thousand dollars and have lived there for six years. The Dice family has no flood insurance.(Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)
The Tridge, a three way wooden footbridge in downtown Midland is surrounded by flood water
The Tridge, a three way wooden footbridge in downtown Midland is surrounded by flood water(Photo: David Guralnick, The Detroit News)
The farmers market in downtown Midland is surrounded by flood water, Wednesday.
The farmers market in downtown Midland is surrounded by flood water, Wednesday.(Photo: David Guralnick, The Detroit News)
Homes around North Saginaw Road in Midland are surrounded by floodwater, Wednesday.
Homes around North Saginaw Road in Midland are surrounded by floodwater, Wednesday.(Photo: David Guralnick, The Detroit News)
Cyndie Roberts, a math teacher at Dow High School, walks down a flooded North Saginaw Road in Midland trying to get a look at her school, May 20, 2020.
Cyndie Roberts, a math teacher at Dow High School, walks down a flooded North Saginaw Road in Midland trying to get a look at her school, May 20, 2020.(Photo: David Guralnick, The Detroit News)
A search and rescue boat is deployed as Saginaw Road is closed at Drake due to water over the road in Midland, Mich., Wednesday.
A search and rescue boat is deployed as Saginaw Road is closed at Drake due to water over the road in Midland, Mich., Wednesday.(Photo: Katy Kildee, AP)
Volunteers assist evacuated residents at a temporary shelter at Midland High School, Wednesday.
Volunteers assist evacuated residents at a temporary shelter at Midland High School, Wednesday.(Photo: Katy Kildee, AP)
Midland resident Ritu Patel communicates with family members on her cell phone at a temporary shelter at Midland High School, Wednesday, May 20, 2020 in Midland, Mich. Patel was concerned because her husband had left the shelter to assess the flood damage to their home.
Midland resident Ritu Patel communicates with family members on her cell phone at a temporary shelter at Midland High School, Wednesday, May 20, 2020 in Midland, Mich. Patel was concerned because her husband had left the shelter to assess the flood damage to their home.(Photo: Katy Kildee, AP)
Ryan Stadelmaier, 16, gives a piggyback ride to his sister Rachel Stadelmaier, 27, as they cross Walden Woods Drive while helping residents tend to their flooded homes in Midland, Wednesday.
Ryan Stadelmaier, 16, gives a piggyback ride to his sister Rachel Stadelmaier, 27, as they cross Walden Woods Drive while helping residents tend to their flooded homes in Midland, Wednesday.(Photo: Katy Kildee, AP)
Hunter Klich, 14, maneuvers a kayak down the middle of Walden Woods Drive in Midland, Wednesday.
Hunter Klich, 14, maneuvers a kayak down the middle of Walden Woods Drive in Midland, Wednesday.(Photo: Katy Kildee, AP)
This photo provided by Maxar Technologies shows homes and other buildings surrounded by floodwaters in Midland, Mich., Wednesday, May 20, 2020.
This photo provided by Maxar Technologies shows homes and other buildings surrounded by floodwaters in Midland, Mich., Wednesday, May 20, 2020.(Photo: AP)
This photo provided by Maxar Technologies shows Northwood University surrounded by floodwaters in Midland, Mich., Wednesday, May 20, 2020.
This photo provided by Maxar Technologies shows Northwood University surrounded by floodwaters in Midland, Mich., Wednesday, May 20, 2020.(Photo: AP)
John Kraft, an engineer for The H Hotel, wades through floodwater in the hotel's underground parking garage, Wednesday.
John Kraft, an engineer for The H Hotel, wades through floodwater in the hotel's underground parking garage, Wednesday.(Photo: Katy Kildee, AP)
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses members of the media and Midland County residents during a press conference at the temporary shelter at the school, Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in Midland, Mich. Whitmer spoke of response efforts to severe flooding caused by dam failures upstream of the Tittabawassee River.
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses members of the media and Midland County residents during a press conference at the temporary shelter at the school, Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in Midland, Mich. Whitmer spoke of response efforts to severe flooding caused by dam failures upstream of the Tittabawassee River.(Photo: Katy Kildee, AP)
Debris backs up along the Sanford Dam near the Village of Sanford, Michigan.
Debris backs up along the Sanford Dam near the Village of Sanford, Michigan.(Photo: David Guralnick, The Detroit News)
This drone photo shows the Sanford Dam, the right side of which has been breached by flood waters.
This drone photo shows the Sanford Dam, the right side of which has been breached by flood waters.(Photo: David Guralnick, The Detroit News)
A man walks toward the Edenville Dam at Wixom Lake in Beaverton after the levees broke.
A man walks toward the Edenville Dam at Wixom Lake in Beaverton after the levees broke.(Photo: Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News)
Water rushes past the remainder of the Edenville Dam at Wixom Lake in Beaverton, Mich. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.
Water rushes past the remainder of the Edenville Dam at Wixom Lake in Beaverton, Mich. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.(Photo: Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News)
A boy examines a structure near the Edenville Dam at Wixom Lake in Beaverton, Mich. on Wednesday.
A boy examines a structure near the Edenville Dam at Wixom Lake in Beaverton, Mich. on Wednesday.(Photo: Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News)
A man looks over at what is left of the Edenville Dam at Wixom Lake in Beaverton, Mich. on Wednesday.
A man looks over at what is left of the Edenville Dam at Wixom Lake in Beaverton, Mich. on Wednesday.(Photo: Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News)
Cars are scattered and flipped over on the main street, West Saginaw, in the Village of Sanford after flood waters swept through the town.
Cars are scattered and flipped over on the main street, West Saginaw, in the Village of Sanford after flood waters swept through the town.(Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)
People walk down the main street, W. Saginaw Street, in downtown Sanford, Michigan which is downriver from the Sanford dam when it broke open.
People walk down the main street, W. Saginaw Street, in downtown Sanford, Michigan which is downriver from the Sanford dam when it broke open.(Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)
Sanford's main street, W. Saginaw Street is flooded.
Sanford's main street, W. Saginaw Street is flooded.(Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)
Fieros are submerged outside Fieros Forever, a business on the flooded out main street in the Village of Sanford after flood waters swept through the town.
Fieros are submerged outside Fieros Forever, a business on the flooded out main street in the Village of Sanford after flood waters swept through the town.(Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)
A fiero lies upside down on the main street in Sanford Village after flood waters swept through.
A fiero lies upside down on the main street in Sanford Village after flood waters swept through.(Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)
Meridian Public School buses are piled up off of the main street in downtown Sanford after being swept away by rushing flood waters from the breached Sanford Dam.
Meridian Public School buses are piled up off of the main street in downtown Sanford after being swept away by rushing flood waters from the breached Sanford Dam.(Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)
This drone photo shows a flooded neighborhood along North Saginaw Road in Midland.
This drone photo shows a flooded neighborhood along North Saginaw Road in Midland.(Photo: David Guralnick, The Detroit News)
Woody debris, parts of docks, boats and decks and junk are trapped against the Sandford Lake powerhouse dam.
Woody debris, parts of docks, boats and decks and junk are trapped against the Sandford Lake powerhouse dam.(Photo: John L. Russell, Special to The Detroit News)
Don Thomas (background) rows Nick Maki and son Jason Thomas past Jason's red 2001 Grand Cherokee, barely visible above the flooding, after picking up Jason's two family cats from his flooded home near W. Signet in Midland. Jason Thomas, "We walked out last night, me, my wife and three kids." "Other than the pictures put up high or upstairs, everything else is gone."
Don Thomas (background) rows Nick Maki and son Jason Thomas past Jason's red 2001 Grand Cherokee, barely visible above the flooding, after picking up Jason's two family cats from his flooded home near W. Signet in Midland. Jason Thomas, "We walked out last night, me, my wife and three kids." "Other than the pictures put up high or upstairs, everything else is gone."(Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)
Don Thomas of Saginaw pulls his boat up to his son Jason Thomas who went back to his flooded house near W. Signet in Midland to retrieve his family's two cats. "We were going to do just ours but everyone else was in the same situation" comments Don Thomas after taking several families to their flooded homes to retrieve their family pets. Jason Thomas, "You are a hero dad! You saved 6 cats today."
Don Thomas of Saginaw pulls his boat up to his son Jason Thomas who went back to his flooded house near W. Signet in Midland to retrieve his family's two cats. "We were going to do just ours but everyone else was in the same situation" comments Don Thomas after taking several families to their flooded homes to retrieve their family pets. Jason Thomas, "You are a hero dad! You saved 6 cats today."(Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)
Don Thomas of Saginaw pulls his boat up to his son Jason Thomas use Don's boat to rescue house pets, including this frightened feline.
Don Thomas of Saginaw pulls his boat up to his son Jason Thomas use Don's boat to rescue house pets, including this frightened feline.(Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)
A classic Ford sedan, restored as a hot rod, is covered with mud and broken pavement from flooding in Edenville.
A classic Ford sedan, restored as a hot rod, is covered with mud and broken pavement from flooding in Edenville.(Photo: John L. Russell, Special to The Detroit News)
A house, a motorcycle and a hot rod lie in the debris of broken pavement near the Edenville Bridge, after the dam collapsed.
A house, a motorcycle and a hot rod lie in the debris of broken pavement near the Edenville Bridge, after the dam collapsed.(Photo: John L. Russell, Special to The Detroit News)
A part of Jones Road is eroded where Denton Creek flows in Beaverton, Mich. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.
A part of Jones Road is eroded where Denton Creek flows in Beaverton, Mich. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.(Photo: Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News)
Jason Thomas' 2013 Town and Country van is nearly submerged as it sits in the driveway of his Midland home Wednesday.
Jason Thomas' 2013 Town and Country van is nearly submerged as it sits in the driveway of his Midland home Wednesday.(Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)
Jason Thomas points out something in the flood waters as he and his brother-in-law-Nick Maki, left, are rowed by Jason's father Don Thomas (background) in a residential neighborhood of Midland.
Jason Thomas points out something in the flood waters as he and his brother-in-law-Nick Maki, left, are rowed by Jason's father Don Thomas (background) in a residential neighborhood of Midland.(Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)
A flooded home in Midland.
A flooded home in Midland.(Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)
Police personnel cruise down flooded streets of Midland Wednesday.
Police personnel cruise down flooded streets of Midland Wednesday.(Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)
The roadway on the Edenville Bridge on M-30 was severely damaged by the flooding caused by the collapse of the Edenville dam.
The roadway on the Edenville Bridge on M-30 was severely damaged by the flooding caused by the collapse of the Edenville dam.(Photo: John L. Russell, Special to The Detroit News)
A Michigan National Guard FMTV takes St. Louis, Saginaw Township and Midland City Fire Department personnel to a home they were notified was smoking along a flooded W. Signet road in Midland.
A Michigan National Guard FMTV takes St. Louis, Saginaw Township and Midland City Fire Department personnel to a home they were notified was smoking along a flooded W. Signet road in Midland.(Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)
The H Hotel has water up to its doors in downtown Midland, May 20, 2020.
The H Hotel has water up to its doors in downtown Midland, May 20, 2020.(Photo: David Guralnick / The Detroit News)
The ring at the Midland Farmers Market is submerged in flood waters Wednesday, May 20, 2020.
The ring at the Midland Farmers Market is submerged in flood waters Wednesday, May 20, 2020.(Photo: David Guralnick, The Detroit News)
The Upper Bridge pedestrian bridge is flooded along the Tittabawassee River in downtown Midland, Wednesday.
The Upper Bridge pedestrian bridge is flooded along the Tittabawassee River in downtown Midland, Wednesday.(Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)
A man takes a photo of the collapsed Jones Road where Denton Creek flows in Beaverton, Mich. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.
A man takes a photo of the collapsed Jones Road where Denton Creek flows in Beaverton, Mich. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.(Photo: Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News)
A Toyota RAV4 is trapped along Denton Creek along Jones Road in Beaverton, Mich. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.
A Toyota RAV4 is trapped along Denton Creek along Jones Road in Beaverton, Mich. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.(Photo: Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News)
Georgia Green, 8, of Bay City, plays in the sand of the washed out Wixom Lake in Hope, Mich. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.
Georgia Green, 8, of Bay City, plays in the sand of the washed out Wixom Lake in Hope, Mich. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.(Photo: Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News)
Megan Green, 10, of Bay City, helps her sister, Georgia Green, 8, while they play in the sand of the washed out Wixom Lake in Hope, Mich. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.
Megan Green, 10, of Bay City, helps her sister, Georgia Green, 8, while they play in the sand of the washed out Wixom Lake in Hope, Mich. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.(Photo: Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News)
Children play in the sand of the washed out Wixom Lake in Hope, Mich. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.
Children play in the sand of the washed out Wixom Lake in Hope, Mich. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.(Photo: Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News)
A boat is washed out in the Tittabawassee River in Beaverton, Mich. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.
A boat is washed out in the Tittabawassee River in Beaverton, Mich. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.(Photo: Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News)
A transformer station is flooded along the Tittabawassee River in downtown Midland.
A transformer station is flooded along the Tittabawassee River in downtown Midland.(Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)
A flooded dome house is seen along West Signet Street in Midland.
A flooded dome house is seen along West Signet Street in Midland.(Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)
Floodwaters wash out the Tittabawassee River in Beaverton, Mich. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.
Floodwaters wash out the Tittabawassee River in Beaverton, Mich. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.(Photo: Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News)
A dock is washed out in the Tittabawassee River in Beaverton, Mich. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.
A dock is washed out in the Tittabawassee River in Beaverton, Mich. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.(Photo: Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News)
Don Thomas of Saginaw takes his boat down flooded West Signet Street past a rear entrance to MidMichigan Medical Center-Midland, to pick up his son Jason Thomas and his family's two cats from their flooded home in Midland.
Don Thomas of Saginaw takes his boat down flooded West Signet Street past a rear entrance to MidMichigan Medical Center-Midland, to pick up his son Jason Thomas and his family's two cats from their flooded home in Midland.(Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)
Floodwaters wash out the Tittabawassee River in Beaverton, Mich. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.
Floodwaters wash out the Tittabawassee River in Beaverton, Mich. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.(Photo: Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News)
Floodwaters wash out the Tittabawassee River in Beaverton, Mich. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.
Floodwaters wash out the Tittabawassee River in Beaverton, Mich. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.(Photo: Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News)
Ashman Street near Main Street is underwater in downtown Midland, May 20, 2020.
Ashman Street near Main Street is underwater in downtown Midland, May 20, 2020.(Photo: David Guralnick, The Detroit News)
The Tittabawassee River flooded the M-30 roadway Tuesday, May 19, 2020 in Midland County.
The Tittabawassee River flooded the M-30 roadway Tuesday, May 19, 2020 in Midland County.(Photo: John L. Russell, Special to The Detroit News)
A boat is washed out in the Tittabawassee River in Beaverton, Mich. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.
A boat is washed out in the Tittabawassee River in Beaverton, Mich. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.(Photo: Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News)
A view looking west on North Saginaw Road as the Tittabawassee River overflows, Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in Midland, Mich. People living along two mid-Michigan lakes and parts of a river have been evacuated following several days of heavy rain that produced flooding and put pressure on dams in the area.
A view looking west on North Saginaw Road as the Tittabawassee River overflows, Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in Midland, Mich. People living along two mid-Michigan lakes and parts of a river have been evacuated following several days of heavy rain that produced flooding and put pressure on dams in the area.(Photo: Carlos Osorio, AP)
Jack Hessling, 70, of Englewood, Fla. leans against his truck at his summer home along East Beaver Road in Kawkawlin, Mich. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.
Jack Hessling, 70, of Englewood, Fla. leans against his truck at his summer home along East Beaver Road in Kawkawlin, Mich. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.(Photo: Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News)
West Saginaw Road in Sanford Village was awash in floodwater Wednesday.
West Saginaw Road in Sanford Village was awash in floodwater Wednesday.(Photo: John L. Russell, Special to The Detroit)
Michigan State officers return as the Tittabawassee River overflows, Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in Midland, Mich. People living along two mid-Michigan lakes and parts of a river have been evacuated following several days of heavy rain that produced flooding and put pressure on dams in the area.
Michigan State officers return as the Tittabawassee River overflows, Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in Midland, Mich. People living along two mid-Michigan lakes and parts of a river have been evacuated following several days of heavy rain that produced flooding and put pressure on dams in the area.(Photo: Carlos Osorio, AP)
A house is surrounded by water along East Beaver Road in Kawkawlin, Mich. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.
A house is surrounded by water along East Beaver Road in Kawkawlin, Mich. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.(Photo: Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News)
Floodwaters washed out boats along Tittabawassee River in Beaverton, Mich. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.
Floodwaters washed out boats along Tittabawassee River in Beaverton, Mich. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.(Photo: Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News)
A pair of Midland County residents walk up to one of two bridges on North M-30 that have suffered heavy damage on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 in Edenville Township north of Midland. After two days of heavy rain, the Edenville Dam failed and flood waters rushed south, ravaging the landscape in its path.
A pair of Midland County residents walk up to one of two bridges on North M-30 that have suffered heavy damage on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 in Edenville Township north of Midland. After two days of heavy rain, the Edenville Dam failed and flood waters rushed south, ravaging the landscape in its path.(Photo: Jake May, The Flint Journal, MLive.com via AP)
A rope is attached to a dock to keep it from falling due to floodwaters washing out Tittabawassee River in Beaverton, Mich. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.
A rope is attached to a dock to keep it from falling due to floodwaters washing out Tittabawassee River in Beaverton, Mich. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.(Photo: Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News)
A boat is washed out due to floodwater in the Tittabawassee River in Beaverton, Mich. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.
A boat is washed out due to floodwater in the Tittabawassee River in Beaverton, Mich. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.(Photo: Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News)
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer speaks at a press conference in Midland Wednesday afternoon. She declared a state of emergency for Midland County after the Edenville and Sanford Dams breached. Shelters have opened across Midland County and are available to residents who need a place to go.
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer speaks at a press conference in Midland Wednesday afternoon. She declared a state of emergency for Midland County after the Edenville and Sanford Dams breached. Shelters have opened across Midland County and are available to residents who need a place to go.(Photo: Office of the Michigan Governor)
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer visits an emergency shelter for flood evacuees at Midland High School Wednesday.
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer visits an emergency shelter for flood evacuees at Midland High School Wednesday. (Photo: Office of the Michigan Governor)
Firefighters launch a boat as the Tittabawassee River overflows, Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in Midland, Mich. People living along two mid-Michigan lakes and parts of a river have been evacuated following several days of heavy rain that produced flooding and put pressure on dams in the area.
Firefighters launch a boat as the Tittabawassee River overflows, Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in Midland, Mich. People living along two mid-Michigan lakes and parts of a river have been evacuated following several days of heavy rain that produced flooding and put pressure on dams in the area.(Photo: Carlos Osorio, AP)
A package of toilet paper lies among the debris left behind after the Tittabawassee River washed out an earthen levee on Sanford Lake.
A package of toilet paper lies among the debris left behind after the Tittabawassee River washed out an earthen levee on Sanford Lake.(Photo: John L. Russell, Special to The Detroit News)
Major rains over several days have caused major flooding along W. Saginaw Rd. in Sanford.
Major rains over several days have caused major flooding along W. Saginaw Rd. in Sanford.(Photo: John L. Russell, Special to The Detroit News)
Major rains over several days has caused the bridge in Edenville to be demolished by flood waters from the Tittabawassee River in Midland County.
Major rains over several days has caused the bridge in Edenville to be demolished by flood waters from the Tittabawassee River in Midland County.(Photo: John L. Russell, Special to The Detroit News)
Televison crews watch the Tittabawassee River rise in downtown Midland to an estimated 10 feet over flood stage Wednesday morning. Major rains over several days breached levees and bridges in Midland County. Homes have been evacuated and roadways closed due to severe flooding.
Televison crews watch the Tittabawassee River rise in downtown Midland to an estimated 10 feet over flood stage Wednesday morning. Major rains over several days breached levees and bridges in Midland County. Homes have been evacuated and roadways closed due to severe flooding.(Photo: John L. Russell, Special to The Detroit News)
A car is abandoned on South Saginaw Road at Bailey Bridge Road near the border of Freeland and Midland on Wednesday morning. Flooding along the Tittabawassee River has caused Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to declare a state of emergency
A car is abandoned on South Saginaw Road at Bailey Bridge Road near the border of Freeland and Midland on Wednesday morning. Flooding along the Tittabawassee River has caused Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to declare a state of emergency(Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)
Audrey Rice is helped out of a military vehicle by members of the 125 Infantry, Michigan National Guard, after being evacuated from her home in Midland. "We've just been here a year from California and we just bought a house. The water in the basement was up to the ceiling , you could not go down a step. We should have left last night but we have two cats and I don't know."
Audrey Rice is helped out of a military vehicle by members of the 125 Infantry, Michigan National Guard, after being evacuated from her home in Midland. "We've just been here a year from California and we just bought a house. The water in the basement was up to the ceiling , you could not go down a step. We should have left last night but we have two cats and I don't know."(Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)
Residens check on the flooding at Chippewassee Park at Ashman road and Ann Street along the Tittabawassee River in downtown Midland Wednesday morning. Thousands of area residents have been evacuated.
Residens check on the flooding at Chippewassee Park at Ashman road and Ann Street along the Tittabawassee River in downtown Midland Wednesday morning. Thousands of area residents have been evacuated.(Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)
Ruins of the Curtis Road Bridge lie asunder as waters continue to roil on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 in Edenville Township north of Midland. After two days of heavy rain, the Edenville Dam failed and flood waters rushed south, ravaging the landscape in its path.
Ruins of the Curtis Road Bridge lie asunder as waters continue to roil on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 in Edenville Township north of Midland. After two days of heavy rain, the Edenville Dam failed and flood waters rushed south, ravaging the landscape in its path.(Photo: Jake May, The Flint Journal, MLive.com via AP)
Chippewassee Park in downtown Midland is flooded Wednesday morning.
Chippewassee Park in downtown Midland is flooded Wednesday morning.(Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)
Tittabawassee Fire and Rescue rescued the driver from this red pickup truck on North Gleaner Road near its intersection with Tittabawassee Road on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 in Saginaw. The truck was swept off of the road by standing water.
Tittabawassee Fire and Rescue rescued the driver from this red pickup truck on North Gleaner Road near its intersection with Tittabawassee Road on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 in Saginaw. The truck was swept off of the road by standing water.(Photo: Jake May, AP)
Water floods the Midland Area Farmers Market and the bridge along the Tittabawassee River in Midland on Tuesday, May 19.<br /> &nbsp;
Water floods the Midland Area Farmers Market and the bridge along the Tittabawassee River in Midland on Tuesday, May 19.  (Photo: Kaytie Boomer, AP)
Damages on one of two North M-30 bridges on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 in Edenville Township north of Midland. After two days of heavy rain, the Edenville Dam failed and flood waters rushed south, ravaging the landscape in its path.
Damages on one of two North M-30 bridges on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 in Edenville Township north of Midland. After two days of heavy rain, the Edenville Dam failed and flood waters rushed south, ravaging the landscape in its path.(Photo: Jake May, The Flint Journal, MLive.com via AP)
Two MDOT employees survey the damage on one of two North M-30 bridges on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 in Edenville Township north of Midland. After two days of heavy rain, the Edenville Dam failed and flood waters rushed south, ravaging the landscapre in its path.
Two MDOT employees survey the damage on one of two North M-30 bridges on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 in Edenville Township north of Midland. After two days of heavy rain, the Edenville Dam failed and flood waters rushed south, ravaging the landscapre in its path.(Photo: Jake May, The Flint Journal, MLive.com via AP)
People help each other travel from one home to another using an inflatable raft on Oakridge Road on Wixom Lake on Tuesday in Beaverton. People living along two mid-Michigan lakes and parts of a river have been evacuated following several days of heavy rain that produced flooding and put pressure on dams in the area.
People help each other travel from one home to another using an inflatable raft on Oakridge Road on Wixom Lake on Tuesday in Beaverton. People living along two mid-Michigan lakes and parts of a river have been evacuated following several days of heavy rain that produced flooding and put pressure on dams in the area.(Photo: Katy Kildee, AP)
The big ring of the Midland farmers market is submerged under floodwaters Wednesday, May 20.
The big ring of the Midland farmers market is submerged under floodwaters Wednesday, May 20.(Photo: David Guralnick / The Detroit News)
Freeland resident Cyndi Ballien walks up to get a closer look as heavy rain floods North Gleaner Road near its intersection with Tittabawassee Road on Tuesday in Saginaw County.
Freeland resident Cyndi Ballien walks up to get a closer look as heavy rain floods North Gleaner Road near its intersection with Tittabawassee Road on Tuesday in Saginaw County.(Photo: Jake May, AP)
Flood waters tore through a house near the Curtis Road Bridge with its remains seen here on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 in Edenville Township north of Midland. After two days of heavy rain, the Edenville Dam failed and flood waters rushed south, ravaging the landscape in its path.
Flood waters tore through a house near the Curtis Road Bridge with its remains seen here on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 in Edenville Township north of Midland. After two days of heavy rain, the Edenville Dam failed and flood waters rushed south, ravaging the landscape in its path.(Photo: Jake May, The Flint Journal, MLive.com via AP)
Damages on one of two North M-30 bridges on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 in Edenville Township north of Midland. After two days of heavy rain, the Edenville Dam failed and flood waters rushed south, ravaging the landscape in its path.
Damages on one of two North M-30 bridges on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 in Edenville Township north of Midland. After two days of heavy rain, the Edenville Dam failed and flood waters rushed south, ravaging the landscape in its path.(Photo: Jake May, The Flint Journal, MLive.com via AP)
A nearly barren Wixom Lake stands dry after severe flooding forced the failure of Edenville Dam on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 in Edenville Township north of Midland, Mich.
A nearly barren Wixom Lake stands dry after severe flooding forced the failure of Edenville Dam on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 in Edenville Township north of Midland, Mich.(Photo: Jake May, The Flint Journal, MLive.com via AP)
An old dredge machine has been uncovered after water washed out due to the failure of the Edenville Dam on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 in Edenville Township north of Midland, Mich.
An old dredge machine has been uncovered after water washed out due to the failure of the Edenville Dam on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 in Edenville Township north of Midland, Mich.(Photo: Jake May, The Flint Journal, MLive.com via AP)
The remains of the Edenville Dam, as seen on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 in Edenville Township north of Midland. After two days of heavy rain, the Edenville Dam failed and flood waters rushed south, ravaging the landscape in its path.
The remains of the Edenville Dam, as seen on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 in Edenville Township north of Midland. After two days of heavy rain, the Edenville Dam failed and flood waters rushed south, ravaging the landscape in its path.(Photo: Jake May | MLive.com, AP)
Residents of Sanford and Wixom Lakes exit a shelter at Meridian Junior High School on Tuesday in Sanford, after spending the night following an evacuation order. People living along two mid-Michigan lakes and parts of a river have been evacuated following several days of heavy rain that produced flooding and put pressure on dams in the area.
Residents of Sanford and Wixom Lakes exit a shelter at Meridian Junior High School on Tuesday in Sanford, after spending the night following an evacuation order. People living along two mid-Michigan lakes and parts of a river have been evacuated following several days of heavy rain that produced flooding and put pressure on dams in the area.(Photo: Katy Kildee, AP)
Tyler Marciniak of Grand Rapids carries hanging plants through floodwater as he helps his father, Tom Marciniak, assess the damage to his home on Red Oak Drive on Wixom Lake on Tuesday in Beaverton.
Tyler Marciniak of Grand Rapids carries hanging plants through floodwater as he helps his father, Tom Marciniak, assess the damage to his home on Red Oak Drive on Wixom Lake on Tuesday in Beaverton.(Photo: Katy Kildee, AP)
People use kayaks to assess the damage at homes in their neighborhood on Oakridge Road on Wixom Lake on Tuesday, May 19, in Beaverton.
People use kayaks to assess the damage at homes in their neighborhood on Oakridge Road on Wixom Lake on Tuesday, May 19, in Beaverton.(Photo: Katy Kildee, AP)
Mark Musselman brings a chair to the front of his house from the back yard, wading through floodwater on Tuesday, May 19, in Edenville. People living along two mid-Michigan lakes and parts of a river have been evacuated following several days of heavy rain that produced flooding and put pressure on dams in the area.
Mark Musselman brings a chair to the front of his house from the back yard, wading through floodwater on Tuesday, May 19, in Edenville. People living along two mid-Michigan lakes and parts of a river have been evacuated following several days of heavy rain that produced flooding and put pressure on dams in the area.(Photo: Katy Kildee, AP)
A view of the flooded area near the Sanford Dam on Tuesday. Residents were told to evacuate due to the dams on Sanford and Wixom Lakes no longer being able to control or contain the amount of water flowing through the spill gates.
A view of the flooded area near the Sanford Dam on Tuesday. Residents were told to evacuate due to the dams on Sanford and Wixom Lakes no longer being able to control or contain the amount of water flowing through the spill gates.(Photo: Kaytie Boomer, AP)
People living along two mid-Michigan lakes and parts of a river have been evacuated following several days of heavy rain that produced flooding and put pressure on dams in the area.
People living along two mid-Michigan lakes and parts of a river have been evacuated following several days of heavy rain that produced flooding and put pressure on dams in the area.(Photo: Kaytie Boomer, AP)
A view of the flooded area near the Sanford Dam on Tuesday. Residents were told to evacuate due to the dams on Sanford and Wixom Lakes no longer being able to control or contain the amount of water flowing through the spill gates.
A view of the flooded area near the Sanford Dam on Tuesday. Residents were told to evacuate due to the dams on Sanford and Wixom Lakes no longer being able to control or contain the amount of water flowing through the spill gates.(Photo: Kaytie Boomer, AP)
Carol Ouellette stands on her front porch, surrounded by floodwater, Tuesday in Beaverton. An evacuation order was released the night before for residents of Sanford and Wixom Lakes, warning of &quot;imminent dam failure,&quot; but Ouellette was not able to transport her cats from her home, leading her to stay put.<br /> &nbsp;
Carol Ouellette stands on her front porch, surrounded by floodwater, Tuesday in Beaverton. An evacuation order was released the night before for residents of Sanford and Wixom Lakes, warning of "imminent dam failure," but Ouellette was not able to transport her cats from her home, leading her to stay put.  (Photo: Katy Kildee, AP)
Water rushes through the Edenville Dam on Tuesday in Edenville.
Water rushes through the Edenville Dam on Tuesday in Edenville.(Photo: Katy Kildee, AP)
Floodwater surrounds Wixom Lake Gas &amp; Launch on Tuesday along the Tittabawassee River in Beaverton.
Floodwater surrounds Wixom Lake Gas & Launch on Tuesday along the Tittabawassee River in Beaverton.(Photo: Katy Kildee, AP)
Floodwater surrounds gas pumps at Wixom Lake Gas &amp; Launch on Tuesday, along the Tittabawassee River in Beaverton.
Floodwater surrounds gas pumps at Wixom Lake Gas & Launch on Tuesday, along the Tittabawassee River in Beaverton.(Photo: Katy Kildee, AP)
Flooded front lawns of homes along Jefferson Ave. in Harrison Township on Tuesday.
Flooded front lawns of homes along Jefferson Ave. in Harrison Township on Tuesday.(Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)
Properties along the Tittabawassee chain of rivers in Gladwin flood following heavy rains.
Properties along the Tittabawassee chain of rivers in Gladwin flood following heavy rains.(Photo: Courtesy of Bob Slater)
A decorative lighthouse and canons are submerged in water as the canal rises over the top of the boardwalk on a residence in Anchor Bay Shores subdivision in Harrison Township on Tuesday.
A decorative lighthouse and canons are submerged in water as the canal rises over the top of the boardwalk on a residence in Anchor Bay Shores subdivision in Harrison Township on Tuesday.(Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)
A flooded river washes out a road in Gladwin on Tuesday.
A flooded river washes out a road in Gladwin on Tuesday.(Photo: Courtesy of Bob Slater)
Water over Berg Road due the Rouge River in Detroit on May 19, 2020.
Water over Berg Road due the Rouge River in Detroit on May 19, 2020.(Photo: Robin Buckson, The Detroit News)
Water nearing Berg Road due to high water in the Rouge River in Detroit on May 19, 2020.
Water nearing Berg Road due to high water in the Rouge River in Detroit on May 19, 2020.(Photo: Robin Buckson, The Detroit News)
A driver changes course due to flooding on Ridge Road because of high water in the Rouge River in Detroit on May 19, 2020.
A driver changes course due to flooding on Ridge Road because of high water in the Rouge River in Detroit on May 19, 2020.(Photo: Robin Buckson, The Detroit News)
The canal rises above the wall, flooding a street in Anchor Bay Shores subdivision in Harrison Township on Tuesday.
The canal rises above the wall, flooding a street in Anchor Bay Shores subdivision in Harrison Township on Tuesday.(Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)
Properties along the Tittabawassee chain of rivers in Gladwin on Tuesday.
Properties along the Tittabawassee chain of rivers in Gladwin on Tuesday.(Photo: Courtesy of Scott Slater)
Carpenter Isaac Joseph has been fighting the rising waters for a resident of Anchor Bay Shores subdivision in Harrison Township for over a year including putting down over 800 sandbags in three separate walls, as well as several sump pumps but still the water gets through.
Carpenter Isaac Joseph has been fighting the rising waters for a resident of Anchor Bay Shores subdivision in Harrison Township for over a year including putting down over 800 sandbags in three separate walls, as well as several sump pumps but still the water gets through.(Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)
Carpenter Isaac Joseph has been fighting the rising waters for a resident of Anchor Bay Shores subdivision in Harrison Township for over a year including putting down over 800 sandbags in three separate walls, as well as several sump pumps but water still gets through.
Carpenter Isaac Joseph has been fighting the rising waters for a resident of Anchor Bay Shores subdivision in Harrison Township for over a year including putting down over 800 sandbags in three separate walls, as well as several sump pumps but water still gets through.(Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)
Properties along the Tittabawassee chain of rivers in Gladwin on Tuesday were flooded following heavy rains.
Properties along the Tittabawassee chain of rivers in Gladwin on Tuesday were flooded following heavy rains.(Photo: Courtesy of Scott Slater)
Properties along the Tittabawassee chain of rivers in Gladwin on Tuesday were flooded following heavy rains.
Properties along the Tittabawassee chain of rivers in Gladwin on Tuesday were flooded following heavy rains.(Photo: Courtesy of Scott Slater)
Cars make their way through a flooded Jefferson Ave. in St. Clair Shores.
Cars make their way through a flooded Jefferson Ave. in St. Clair Shores.(Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)
The flooded front yard on Monday, May 18, of a house on Jefferson Ave. in St. Clair Shores.
The flooded front yard on Monday, May 18, of a house on Jefferson Ave. in St. Clair Shores.(Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)
High water levels overwhelm a dock along the Grosse Ile Trenton channel of the Detroit River on Monday.
High water levels overwhelm a dock along the Grosse Ile Trenton channel of the Detroit River on Monday.(Photo: The Detroit News)
    Connie "C.J." Methner also was delighted when she discovered a framed picture of her three children had survived the devastation at her shop, C.J.'s Hairstyling, on West Saginaw Road.

    Her husband, Kim Methner, emerged from inside the salon Thursday morning, lifting the framed photo like a trophy.

    "I found the pictures," he said, grinning.

    "Thank God," his wife said.

    C.J. Methner said she and her husband stood across the street from the shop Tuesday night, watching the flood destroy it. She said their photos were her main concern.

    "The water just kept going up, and I knew it wasn't going to make it," she said of the shop, which she bought in 1986 after working there as a cosmetologist for three years. "The business is gone, but that can be replaced — those are the only baby pictures I have of them.

    "My boys made it."

    Sanford was among the hardest-hit communities in mid-Michigan, but the flood's destruction could be seen for miles along the Tittabawassee River.

    Magma Gems Custom Fine Jewelry in Saginaw, about 30 miles south of Sanford, was destroyed.

    "We lost double because we live here, too," said Andrew Forester, who lived in the basement of the shop with his wife, Jennifer, and their 19-year-old daughter Lauren. "Now, we're homeless. I don't know what we're going to do, but I trust God in good times and bad."

    The Foresters on Thursday slogged through the ruins of their muddy home and business, which Andrew Forester said he recently renovated at a cost of $25,000 to $30,000.

    "After the coronavirus, this is a double whammy," he said. "We haven't been open for two-and-a-half months, and we had hopes to open next Friday. Now I'm not sure what to do."

    Andrew Forester said insurance issues are compounding his problems.

    "The insurance company isn't coming through for us, even though we had flood insurance," he said, adding that he wants answers about how the Edenville Dam failed.

    "Who is responsible for the dam? If nobody has done anything wrong, then that's just life," he said. "But if somebody dropped the ball, people should be paid for their losses, especially if the insurance companies aren't going to pay."

    C.J. Methner said she's hoping the Federal Emergency Management Agency will render aid to flood victims, a prospect that was helped Thursday by President Donald Trump's declaration of a federal emergency in Michigan.

    "If FEMA doesn't help us, we've lost everything — and say adios to this town, because with everything that's happened, and all the other business owners ... they lost everything," said Methner, her voice cracking.

    "But this is just a bump in the road. I'm 63 years old; I've had a lot of bumps. What am I going to do, sit around and cry like a baby? I don't know what we're going to do financially, but we'll figure it out."

