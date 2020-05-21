LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Federal, state and local offices revealed Thursday that 48 hours after two dams broke in central Michigan, no one knows the extent of the potential environmental danger from the water that forced thousands of people from their homes.

Federal and state agencies contacted by The Detroit News said in the wake of this week's catastrophic flooding, it is still too dangerous to test water around sites, such as the sprawling Dow Inc. complex, which manufactures hundreds of products. And it could be several days before investigators attempt it or have test results of what might be in the water. 

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said no water quality or contamination issues had surfaced as of Thursday and Dow officials had not reported any chemical discharges from its Midland facility.

Concerns arose Wednesday after Midland-based Dow confirmed that floodwaters following the breach of two area dams — the Edenville and the Sanford — had comingled with an on-site containment pond used for stormwater and brine system/groundwater remediation, but the company said the material in the pond does not pose any risk to residents or the environment. 

Dow’s containment pond isn't the only concern for environmentalists in the area. Dow has a Superfund site where for years cancer-causing dioxins were released along the Tittabawassee River.

Floodwaters are likely to have moved around the sediment at the bottom of the river containing those chemicals. Soil along the river banks containing the chemical was removed and replaced over a several-year span, and there’s concern that the new soil has been upheaved, exposing toxic soil that lies beneath.

The EPA said protocol calls for Dow to first report its "post-flood" assessments to the federal agency before its investigators would visit the site. That disturbs Cyndi Roper, a Michigan senior policy advocate for the Natural Resources Defense Council.

"We believe it's a very bad idea to leave the post-flood assessment up to Dow — or any responsible party," she said in a statement. "If EPA is taking this approach, they are allowing the fox to guard the henhouse; it's a conflict of interest."

Experts interviewed Thursday by The News said it is not uncommon to hold off on immediate testing.

“Right now during the flooding stages, there really is not much you can do,” said John Newsted, an ecotoxicologist and adjunct professor at Michigan State University who also works as a consultant for Ramboll, a German engineering company.­­

“Whenever you see a natural disaster, like hurricanes down South, generally nothing really happens until the waters recede and they can actually start to get a handle on what’s where and what needs to be done after that.”

CLOSE

In Midland, Sanford and Edenville, Michigan two dam failures along the Tittabawassee River led to massive flooding The Detroit News

It's dangerous to put people in the floodwaters because of the currents that could easily capsize a boat, and "God knows what's under the surface of the water," Newsted said.

"It's dangerous to be out on waters like that because there's all sorts of stuff floating down the river. "Right now, I would be more worried about the bacteria in the water than I would be about the chemicals at this point."

In a statement, the EPA said it "is prepared to assist the State of Michigan in assessing and responding to any public health and environmental impacts from the Tittabawassee River Superfund Site and Dow’s Midland facility due to the ongoing flooding. EPA emergency response personnel will be deployed to the area if requested by FEMA or the State.”

The agency noted the failed dams are upstream from Dow’s Midland facility and the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy is the lead environmental agency overseeing the facility. EPA is coordinating with the state agency to evaluate any releases from the facility, but “at this time, Dow has reported no chemical releases to the river.”

The EPA also noted that downstream from Dow is the Tittabawassee, Saginaw River and Bay Superfund site. One fear is that flooding could stir up cancer-causing dioxins in the river downstream from the federal Superfund site.

Flooding devastates Mid-Michigan region
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Rebecca Johnson, right, hugs her niece, Paige Benjamin, as Johnson cleans out the kitchen of her home in Sanford on Thursday.
Rebecca Johnson, right, hugs her niece, Paige Benjamin, as Johnson cleans out the kitchen of her home in Sanford on Thursday. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Rebecca Johnson cleans the kitchen in her mud-filled home in Sanford, Michigan on Thursday, May 21, 2020. Johnson's home and many like it were flooded after the Sanford dam failed earlier in the week.
Rebecca Johnson cleans the kitchen in her mud-filled home in Sanford, Michigan on Thursday, May 21, 2020. Johnson's home and many like it were flooded after the Sanford dam failed earlier in the week. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Dan Forbes takes a rest from cleaning up his mud filled home in Sanford, May 21, 2020. Much of Sanford was flooded after the Sanford dam failed earlier in the week, sending debris and wreckage throughout the town.
Dan Forbes takes a rest from cleaning up his mud filled home in Sanford, May 21, 2020. Much of Sanford was flooded after the Sanford dam failed earlier in the week, sending debris and wreckage throughout the town. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
A Cadillac sits in a pile of sand as residents and business owners dig out after flooding swept through the town of Sanford, Michigan.
A Cadillac sits in a pile of sand as residents and business owners dig out after flooding swept through the town of Sanford, Michigan. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
People walk along West Saginaw Road in Sanford, May 21, 2020, a day after heavy flooding damaged much of the Mid-Michigan town.
People walk along West Saginaw Road in Sanford, May 21, 2020, a day after heavy flooding damaged much of the Mid-Michigan town. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Rich Cobb, a mechanic, checks out a delivery vehicle used by the Auto Value store in Sanford, Thursday. Most of downtown Sanford was devastated by floodwaters after the Edenville and Sanford dams failed this week.
Rich Cobb, a mechanic, checks out a delivery vehicle used by the Auto Value store in Sanford, Thursday. Most of downtown Sanford was devastated by floodwaters after the Edenville and Sanford dams failed this week. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Fieros Forever, a museum dedicated to the Pontiac Fiero, is left in ruins after flooding swept through the town of Sanford.
Fieros Forever, a museum dedicated to the Pontiac Fiero, is left in ruins after flooding swept through the town of Sanford. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Connie Methner, owner of CJ's Hairstyling, wades through the mud covering the inside of her salon in Sanford, Thursday. The Mid-Michigan village was hit especially hard by flood waters after the Sanford dam failed earlier in the week.
Connie Methner, owner of CJ's Hairstyling, wades through the mud covering the inside of her salon in Sanford, Thursday. The Mid-Michigan village was hit especially hard by flood waters after the Sanford dam failed earlier in the week. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Kim Methner, wades through the mud covering the inside of his wife's hair salon in Sanford, May 21, 2020. The Mid-Michigan village was hit especially hard by flood waters after the Sanford dam failed earlier in the week.
Kim Methner, wades through the mud covering the inside of his wife's hair salon in Sanford, May 21, 2020. The Mid-Michigan village was hit especially hard by flood waters after the Sanford dam failed earlier in the week. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tim Evans, owner of Fieros Forever, inspects the damage to his Lamborghini Diablo kit car lying in a muddy ditch near downtown Sanford, May 21, 2020. Evans lost several vehicles due to the flooding that occurred after the Sanford dam failed earlier in the week.
Tim Evans, owner of Fieros Forever, inspects the damage to his Lamborghini Diablo kit car lying in a muddy ditch near downtown Sanford, May 21, 2020. Evans lost several vehicles due to the flooding that occurred after the Sanford dam failed earlier in the week. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tim Gordon, a plumber for J&D Plumbing, helps sweep mud out of the shop a day after flooding swept through the village of Sanford.
Tim Gordon, a plumber for J&D Plumbing, helps sweep mud out of the shop a day after flooding swept through the village of Sanford. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Dan Forbes walks past an upturned shed that belongs to a neighbor but ended up in his front yard in Sanford, May 21, 2020. Forbes' home, and many like it, were flooded after the Sanford dam failed earlier in the week, sending debris and wreckage throughout the town.
Dan Forbes walks past an upturned shed that belongs to a neighbor but ended up in his front yard in Sanford, May 21, 2020. Forbes' home, and many like it, were flooded after the Sanford dam failed earlier in the week, sending debris and wreckage throughout the town. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Charles Wright tests the weight of his step-son's shed which floated several houses away and ended up in the front yard of a neighbor's home, in Sanford, May 21, 2020. Much of Sanford was flooded after the Sanford dam failed earlier in the week, sending debris and wreckage throughout the town.
Charles Wright tests the weight of his step-son's shed which floated several houses away and ended up in the front yard of a neighbor's home, in Sanford, May 21, 2020. Much of Sanford was flooded after the Sanford dam failed earlier in the week, sending debris and wreckage throughout the town. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Friends and family help Rebecca Johnson remove furniture and belongings from her mud-filled home in Sanford, Thursday. Johnson's home and many like it in Sanford were flooded after the Sanford dam failed earlier in the week.
Friends and family help Rebecca Johnson remove furniture and belongings from her mud-filled home in Sanford, Thursday. Johnson's home and many like it in Sanford were flooded after the Sanford dam failed earlier in the week. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Bruce Maxwell pushes his bike through mud as he walks past damaged school buses near downtown Sanford, Thursday after the flood waters had receded.
Bruce Maxwell pushes his bike through mud as he walks past damaged school buses near downtown Sanford, Thursday after the flood waters had receded. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
People walk over an Ojibway Island road that is closed to vehicular traffic due to flooding near downtown Saginaw.
People walk over an Ojibway Island road that is closed to vehicular traffic due to flooding near downtown Saginaw. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
High water of the Saginaw River is seen from the Frank N. Andersen bridge with Ojibway Island on the right in downtown Saginaw.
High water of the Saginaw River is seen from the Frank N. Andersen bridge with Ojibway Island on the right in downtown Saginaw. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
A park on the west bank of the Saginaw River is flooded in downtown Saginaw.
A park on the west bank of the Saginaw River is flooded in downtown Saginaw. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Retired guitar instructor Paul Yacobellis, of Saginaw, rides his bike over the Ojibway Island road that is closed to vehicular traffic due to flooding of the Saginaw River, Thursday afternoon
Retired guitar instructor Paul Yacobellis, of Saginaw, rides his bike over the Ojibway Island road that is closed to vehicular traffic due to flooding of the Saginaw River, Thursday afternoon Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Andrew Forester, of Saginaw Twp., owner of Magma Gems Custom Fine Jewelry, covers his mouth while talking about flood waters from the Tittabawassee River that destroyed his newly renovated family's living space on the lower level of this building
Andrew Forester, of Saginaw Twp., owner of Magma Gems Custom Fine Jewelry, covers his mouth while talking about flood waters from the Tittabawassee River that destroyed his newly renovated family's living space on the lower level of this building Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Andrew Forester, of Saginaw Twp., owner of Magma Gems Custom Fine Jewelry, looks down while talking about flood waters from the Tittabawassee River that destroyed his newly renovated family's living space on the lower level of this building.
Andrew Forester, of Saginaw Twp., owner of Magma Gems Custom Fine Jewelry, looks down while talking about flood waters from the Tittabawassee River that destroyed his newly renovated family's living space on the lower level of this building. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
A Saginaw County Sheriff's reserve blocks the Gordon A. Ely bridge on State Rd. at Midland Rd. (M-47) that is flooded from the Tittabawassee River.
A Saginaw County Sheriff's reserve blocks the Gordon A. Ely bridge on State Rd. at Midland Rd. (M-47) that is flooded from the Tittabawassee River. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Dan Dice, a retired U.S. Marine, assess the damage to the now-flooded house he shares with his wife, Jordan, and two children on Center street in downtown Sanford Village near the Tittabawassee River which overflowed its banks. They were not in the home when the dam broke away but saw the effects after they came home. The Dice family bought the house on a foreclosure for seven thousand dollars and have lived there for six years. The Dice family has no flood insurance.
Dan Dice, a retired U.S. Marine, assess the damage to the now-flooded house he shares with his wife, Jordan, and two children on Center street in downtown Sanford Village near the Tittabawassee River which overflowed its banks. They were not in the home when the dam broke away but saw the effects after they came home. The Dice family bought the house on a foreclosure for seven thousand dollars and have lived there for six years. The Dice family has no flood insurance. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Dan Dionne looks over his former deck outside his home, Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in Edenville, Mich. Some people living along two mid-Michigan lakes and parts of a river have been evacuated following several days of heavy rain that produced flooding and put pressure on dams in the area returned to the area to survey the damage. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Dan Dionne looks over his former deck outside his home, Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in Edenville, Mich. Some people living along two mid-Michigan lakes and parts of a river have been evacuated following several days of heavy rain that produced flooding and put pressure on dams in the area returned to the area to survey the damage. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Carlos Osorio, AP
Fullscreen
Dan Dice, a former U.S. Marine, assess the damage to the now-flooded house he shares with his wife, Jordan, and two children on Center street in downtown Sanford Village near the Tittabawassee River which overflowed its banks. They were not in the home when the dam broke away but saw the effects after they came home. The Dice family bought the house on a foreclosure for seven thousand dollars and have lived there for six years. The Dice family has no flood insurance.
Dan Dice, a former U.S. Marine, assess the damage to the now-flooded house he shares with his wife, Jordan, and two children on Center street in downtown Sanford Village near the Tittabawassee River which overflowed its banks. They were not in the home when the dam broke away but saw the effects after they came home. The Dice family bought the house on a foreclosure for seven thousand dollars and have lived there for six years. The Dice family has no flood insurance. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
The Tridge, a three way wooden footbridge in downtown Midland is surrounded by flood water
The Tridge, a three way wooden footbridge in downtown Midland is surrounded by flood water David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
The farmers market in downtown Midland is surrounded by flood water, Wednesday.
The farmers market in downtown Midland is surrounded by flood water, Wednesday. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Homes around North Saginaw Road in Midland are surrounded by floodwater, Wednesday.
Homes around North Saginaw Road in Midland are surrounded by floodwater, Wednesday. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Cyndie Roberts, a math teacher at Dow High School, walks down a flooded North Saginaw Road in Midland trying to get a look at her school, May 20, 2020.
Cyndie Roberts, a math teacher at Dow High School, walks down a flooded North Saginaw Road in Midland trying to get a look at her school, May 20, 2020. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
A search and rescue boat is deployed as Saginaw Road is closed at Drake due to water over the road in Midland, Mich., Wednesday.
A search and rescue boat is deployed as Saginaw Road is closed at Drake due to water over the road in Midland, Mich., Wednesday. Katy Kildee, AP
Fullscreen
Volunteers assist evacuated residents at a temporary shelter at Midland High School, Wednesday.
Volunteers assist evacuated residents at a temporary shelter at Midland High School, Wednesday. Katy Kildee, AP
Fullscreen
Midland resident Ritu Patel communicates with family members on her cell phone at a temporary shelter at Midland High School, Wednesday, May 20, 2020 in Midland, Mich. Patel was concerned because her husband had left the shelter to assess the flood damage to their home.
Midland resident Ritu Patel communicates with family members on her cell phone at a temporary shelter at Midland High School, Wednesday, May 20, 2020 in Midland, Mich. Patel was concerned because her husband had left the shelter to assess the flood damage to their home. Katy Kildee, AP
Fullscreen
Ryan Stadelmaier, 16, gives a piggyback ride to his sister Rachel Stadelmaier, 27, as they cross Walden Woods Drive while helping residents tend to their flooded homes in Midland, Wednesday.
Ryan Stadelmaier, 16, gives a piggyback ride to his sister Rachel Stadelmaier, 27, as they cross Walden Woods Drive while helping residents tend to their flooded homes in Midland, Wednesday. Katy Kildee, AP
Fullscreen
Hunter Klich, 14, maneuvers a kayak down the middle of Walden Woods Drive in Midland, Wednesday.
Hunter Klich, 14, maneuvers a kayak down the middle of Walden Woods Drive in Midland, Wednesday. Katy Kildee, AP
Fullscreen
This photo provided by Maxar Technologies shows homes and other buildings surrounded by floodwaters in Midland, Mich., Wednesday, May 20, 2020.
This photo provided by Maxar Technologies shows homes and other buildings surrounded by floodwaters in Midland, Mich., Wednesday, May 20, 2020. AP
Fullscreen
This photo provided by Maxar Technologies shows Northwood University surrounded by floodwaters in Midland, Mich., Wednesday, May 20, 2020.
This photo provided by Maxar Technologies shows Northwood University surrounded by floodwaters in Midland, Mich., Wednesday, May 20, 2020. AP
Fullscreen
John Kraft, an engineer for The H Hotel, wades through floodwater in the hotel's underground parking garage, Wednesday.
John Kraft, an engineer for The H Hotel, wades through floodwater in the hotel's underground parking garage, Wednesday. Katy Kildee, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses members of the media and Midland County residents during a press conference at the temporary shelter at the school, Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in Midland, Mich. Whitmer spoke of response efforts to severe flooding caused by dam failures upstream of the Tittabawassee River.
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses members of the media and Midland County residents during a press conference at the temporary shelter at the school, Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in Midland, Mich. Whitmer spoke of response efforts to severe flooding caused by dam failures upstream of the Tittabawassee River. Katy Kildee, AP
Fullscreen
Debris backs up along the Sanford Dam near the Village of Sanford, Michigan.
Debris backs up along the Sanford Dam near the Village of Sanford, Michigan. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
This drone photo shows the Sanford Dam, the right side of which has been breached by floodwaters.
This drone photo shows the Sanford Dam, the right side of which has been breached by floodwaters. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
A man walks toward the Edenville Dam at Wixom Lake in Beaverton after the levees broke.
A man walks toward the Edenville Dam at Wixom Lake in Beaverton after the levees broke. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Water rushes past the remainder of the Edenville Dam at Wixom Lake in Beaverton, Mich. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.
Water rushes past the remainder of the Edenville Dam at Wixom Lake in Beaverton, Mich. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
A boy examines a structure near the Edenville Dam at Wixom Lake in Beaverton, Mich. on Wednesday.
A boy examines a structure near the Edenville Dam at Wixom Lake in Beaverton, Mich. on Wednesday. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
A man looks over at what is left of the Edenville Dam at Wixom Lake in Beaverton, Mich. on Wednesday.
A man looks over at what is left of the Edenville Dam at Wixom Lake in Beaverton, Mich. on Wednesday. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Cars are scattered and flipped over on the main street, West Saginaw, in the Village of Sanford after flood waters swept through the town.
Cars are scattered and flipped over on the main street, West Saginaw, in the Village of Sanford after flood waters swept through the town. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
People walk down the main street, W. Saginaw Street, in downtown Sanford, Michigan which is downriver from the Sanford dam when it broke open.
People walk down the main street, W. Saginaw Street, in downtown Sanford, Michigan which is downriver from the Sanford dam when it broke open. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Sanford's main street, W. Saginaw Street is flooded.
Sanford's main street, W. Saginaw Street is flooded. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Fieros are submerged outside Fieros Forever, a business on the flooded out main street in the Village of Sanford after flood waters swept through the town.
Fieros are submerged outside Fieros Forever, a business on the flooded out main street in the Village of Sanford after flood waters swept through the town. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
A fiero lies upside down on the main street in Sanford Village after flood waters swept through.
A fiero lies upside down on the main street in Sanford Village after flood waters swept through. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Meridian Public School buses are piled up off of the main street in downtown Sanford after being swept away by rushing flood waters from the breached Sanford Dam.
Meridian Public School buses are piled up off of the main street in downtown Sanford after being swept away by rushing flood waters from the breached Sanford Dam. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
This drone photo shows a flooded neighborhood along North Saginaw Road in Midland.
This drone photo shows a flooded neighborhood along North Saginaw Road in Midland. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Woody debris, parts of docks, boats and decks and junk are trapped against the Sandford Lake powerhouse dam.
Woody debris, parts of docks, boats and decks and junk are trapped against the Sandford Lake powerhouse dam. John L. Russell, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Don Thomas (background) rows Nick Maki and son Jason Thomas past Jason's red 2001 Grand Cherokee, barely visible above the flooding, after picking up Jason's two family cats from his flooded home near W. Signet in Midland. Jason Thomas, "We walked out last night, me, my wife and three kids." "Other than the pictures put up high or upstairs, everything else is gone."
Don Thomas (background) rows Nick Maki and son Jason Thomas past Jason's red 2001 Grand Cherokee, barely visible above the flooding, after picking up Jason's two family cats from his flooded home near W. Signet in Midland. Jason Thomas, "We walked out last night, me, my wife and three kids." "Other than the pictures put up high or upstairs, everything else is gone." Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Don Thomas of Saginaw pulls his boat up to his son Jason Thomas who went back to his flooded house near W. Signet in Midland to retrieve his family's two cats. "We were going to do just ours but everyone else was in the same situation" comments Don Thomas after taking several families to their flooded homes to retrieve their family pets. Jason Thomas, "You are a hero dad! You saved 6 cats today."
Don Thomas of Saginaw pulls his boat up to his son Jason Thomas who went back to his flooded house near W. Signet in Midland to retrieve his family's two cats. "We were going to do just ours but everyone else was in the same situation" comments Don Thomas after taking several families to their flooded homes to retrieve their family pets. Jason Thomas, "You are a hero dad! You saved 6 cats today." Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Don Thomas of Saginaw pulls his boat up to his son Jason Thomas use Don's boat to rescue house pets, including this frightened feline.
Don Thomas of Saginaw pulls his boat up to his son Jason Thomas use Don's boat to rescue house pets, including this frightened feline. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
A classic Ford sedan, restored as a hot rod, is covered with mud and broken pavement from flooding in Edenville.
A classic Ford sedan, restored as a hot rod, is covered with mud and broken pavement from flooding in Edenville. John L. Russell, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
A house, a motorcycle and a hot rod lie in the debris of broken pavement near the Edenville Bridge, after the dam collapsed.
A house, a motorcycle and a hot rod lie in the debris of broken pavement near the Edenville Bridge, after the dam collapsed. John L. Russell, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
A part of Jones Road is eroded where Denton Creek flows in Beaverton, Mich. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.
A part of Jones Road is eroded where Denton Creek flows in Beaverton, Mich. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Jason Thomas' 2013 Town and Country van is nearly submerged as it sits in the driveway of his Midland home Wednesday.
Jason Thomas' 2013 Town and Country van is nearly submerged as it sits in the driveway of his Midland home Wednesday. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Jason Thomas points out something in the flood waters as he and his brother-in-law-Nick Maki, left, are rowed by Jason's father Don Thomas (background) in a residential neighborhood of Midland.
Jason Thomas points out something in the flood waters as he and his brother-in-law-Nick Maki, left, are rowed by Jason's father Don Thomas (background) in a residential neighborhood of Midland. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
A flooded home in Midland.
A flooded home in Midland. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Police personnel cruise down flooded streets of Midland Wednesday.
Police personnel cruise down flooded streets of Midland Wednesday. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
The roadway on the Edenville Bridge on M-30 was severely damaged by the flooding caused by the collapse of the Edenville dam.
The roadway on the Edenville Bridge on M-30 was severely damaged by the flooding caused by the collapse of the Edenville dam. John L. Russell, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
A Michigan National Guard FMTV takes St. Louis, Saginaw Township and Midland City Fire Department personnel to a home they were notified was smoking along a flooded W. Signet road in Midland.
A Michigan National Guard FMTV takes St. Louis, Saginaw Township and Midland City Fire Department personnel to a home they were notified was smoking along a flooded W. Signet road in Midland. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
The H Hotel has water up to its doors in downtown Midland, May 20, 2020.
The H Hotel has water up to its doors in downtown Midland, May 20, 2020. David Guralnick / The Detroit News
Fullscreen
The ring at the Midland Farmers Market is submerged in flood waters Wednesday, May 20, 2020.
The ring at the Midland Farmers Market is submerged in flood waters Wednesday, May 20, 2020. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
The Upper Bridge pedestrian bridge is flooded along the Tittabawassee River in downtown Midland, Wednesday.
The Upper Bridge pedestrian bridge is flooded along the Tittabawassee River in downtown Midland, Wednesday. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
A man takes a photo of the collapsed Jones Road where Denton Creek flows in Beaverton, Mich. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.
A man takes a photo of the collapsed Jones Road where Denton Creek flows in Beaverton, Mich. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
A Toyota RAV4 is trapped along Denton Creek along Jones Road in Beaverton, Mich. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.
A Toyota RAV4 is trapped along Denton Creek along Jones Road in Beaverton, Mich. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Georgia Green, 8, of Bay City, plays in the sand of the washed out Wixom Lake in Hope, Mich. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.
Georgia Green, 8, of Bay City, plays in the sand of the washed out Wixom Lake in Hope, Mich. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Megan Green, 10, of Bay City, helps her sister, Georgia Green, 8, while they play in the sand of the washed out Wixom Lake in Hope, Mich. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.
Megan Green, 10, of Bay City, helps her sister, Georgia Green, 8, while they play in the sand of the washed out Wixom Lake in Hope, Mich. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Children play in the sand of the washed out Wixom Lake in Hope, Mich. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.
Children play in the sand of the washed out Wixom Lake in Hope, Mich. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
A boat is washed out in the Tittabawassee River in Beaverton, Mich. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.
A boat is washed out in the Tittabawassee River in Beaverton, Mich. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
A transformer station is flooded along the Tittabawassee River in downtown Midland.
A transformer station is flooded along the Tittabawassee River in downtown Midland. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
A flooded dome house is seen along West Signet Street in Midland.
A flooded dome house is seen along West Signet Street in Midland. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Floodwaters wash out the Tittabawassee River in Beaverton, Mich. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.
Floodwaters wash out the Tittabawassee River in Beaverton, Mich. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
A dock is washed out in the Tittabawassee River in Beaverton, Mich. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.
A dock is washed out in the Tittabawassee River in Beaverton, Mich. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Don Thomas of Saginaw takes his boat down flooded West Signet Street past a rear entrance to MidMichigan Medical Center-Midland, to pick up his son Jason Thomas and his family's two cats from their flooded home in Midland.
Don Thomas of Saginaw takes his boat down flooded West Signet Street past a rear entrance to MidMichigan Medical Center-Midland, to pick up his son Jason Thomas and his family's two cats from their flooded home in Midland. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Floodwaters wash out the Tittabawassee River in Beaverton, Mich. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.
Floodwaters wash out the Tittabawassee River in Beaverton, Mich. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Floodwaters wash out the Tittabawassee River in Beaverton, Mich. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.
Floodwaters wash out the Tittabawassee River in Beaverton, Mich. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Ashman Street near Main Street is underwater in downtown Midland, May 20, 2020.
Ashman Street near Main Street is underwater in downtown Midland, May 20, 2020. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
The Tittabawassee River flooded the M-30 roadway Tuesday, May 19, 2020 in Midland County.
The Tittabawassee River flooded the M-30 roadway Tuesday, May 19, 2020 in Midland County. John L. Russell, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
A boat is washed out in the Tittabawassee River in Beaverton, Mich. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.
A boat is washed out in the Tittabawassee River in Beaverton, Mich. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
A view looking west on North Saginaw Road as the Tittabawassee River overflows, Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in Midland, Mich. People living along two mid-Michigan lakes and parts of a river have been evacuated following several days of heavy rain that produced flooding and put pressure on dams in the area.
A view looking west on North Saginaw Road as the Tittabawassee River overflows, Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in Midland, Mich. People living along two mid-Michigan lakes and parts of a river have been evacuated following several days of heavy rain that produced flooding and put pressure on dams in the area. Carlos Osorio, AP
Fullscreen
Jack Hessling, 70, of Englewood, Fla. leans against his truck at his summer home along East Beaver Road in Kawkawlin, Mich. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.
Jack Hessling, 70, of Englewood, Fla. leans against his truck at his summer home along East Beaver Road in Kawkawlin, Mich. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
West Saginaw Road in Sanford Village was awash in floodwater Wednesday.
West Saginaw Road in Sanford Village was awash in floodwater Wednesday. John L. Russell, Special to The Detroit
Fullscreen
Michigan State officers return as the Tittabawassee River overflows, Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in Midland, Mich. People living along two mid-Michigan lakes and parts of a river have been evacuated following several days of heavy rain that produced flooding and put pressure on dams in the area.
Michigan State officers return as the Tittabawassee River overflows, Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in Midland, Mich. People living along two mid-Michigan lakes and parts of a river have been evacuated following several days of heavy rain that produced flooding and put pressure on dams in the area. Carlos Osorio, AP
Fullscreen
A house is surrounded by water along East Beaver Road in Kawkawlin, Mich. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.
A house is surrounded by water along East Beaver Road in Kawkawlin, Mich. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Floodwaters washed out boats along Tittabawassee River in Beaverton, Mich. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.
Floodwaters washed out boats along Tittabawassee River in Beaverton, Mich. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
A pair of Midland County residents walk up to one of two bridges on North M-30 that have suffered heavy damage on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 in Edenville Township north of Midland. After two days of heavy rain, the Edenville Dam failed and flood waters rushed south, ravaging the landscape in its path.
A pair of Midland County residents walk up to one of two bridges on North M-30 that have suffered heavy damage on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 in Edenville Township north of Midland. After two days of heavy rain, the Edenville Dam failed and flood waters rushed south, ravaging the landscape in its path. Jake May, The Flint Journal, MLive.com via AP
Fullscreen
A rope is attached to a dock to keep it from falling due to floodwaters washing out Tittabawassee River in Beaverton, Mich. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.
A rope is attached to a dock to keep it from falling due to floodwaters washing out Tittabawassee River in Beaverton, Mich. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
A boat is washed out due to floodwater in the Tittabawassee River in Beaverton, Mich. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.
A boat is washed out due to floodwater in the Tittabawassee River in Beaverton, Mich. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer speaks at a press conference in Midland Wednesday afternoon. She declared a state of emergency for Midland County after the Edenville and Sanford Dams breached. Shelters have opened across Midland County and are available to residents who need a place to go.
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer speaks at a press conference in Midland Wednesday afternoon. She declared a state of emergency for Midland County after the Edenville and Sanford Dams breached. Shelters have opened across Midland County and are available to residents who need a place to go. Office of the Michigan Governor
Fullscreen
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer visits an emergency shelter for flood evacuees at Midland High School Wednesday.
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer visits an emergency shelter for flood evacuees at Midland High School Wednesday. Office of the Michigan Governor
Fullscreen
Firefighters launch a boat as the Tittabawassee River overflows, Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in Midland, Mich. People living along two mid-Michigan lakes and parts of a river have been evacuated following several days of heavy rain that produced flooding and put pressure on dams in the area.
Firefighters launch a boat as the Tittabawassee River overflows, Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in Midland, Mich. People living along two mid-Michigan lakes and parts of a river have been evacuated following several days of heavy rain that produced flooding and put pressure on dams in the area. Carlos Osorio, AP
Fullscreen
A package of toilet paper lies among the debris left behind after the Tittabawassee River washed out an earthen levee on Sanford Lake.
A package of toilet paper lies among the debris left behind after the Tittabawassee River washed out an earthen levee on Sanford Lake. John L. Russell, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Major rains over several days have caused major flooding along W. Saginaw Rd. in Sanford.
Major rains over several days have caused major flooding along W. Saginaw Rd. in Sanford. John L. Russell, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Major rains over several days has caused the bridge in Edenville to be demolished by flood waters from the Tittabawassee River in Midland County.
Major rains over several days has caused the bridge in Edenville to be demolished by flood waters from the Tittabawassee River in Midland County. John L. Russell, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Televison crews watch the Tittabawassee River rise in downtown Midland to an estimated 10 feet over flood stage Wednesday morning. Major rains over several days breached levees and bridges in Midland County. Homes have been evacuated and roadways closed due to severe flooding.
Televison crews watch the Tittabawassee River rise in downtown Midland to an estimated 10 feet over flood stage Wednesday morning. Major rains over several days breached levees and bridges in Midland County. Homes have been evacuated and roadways closed due to severe flooding. John L. Russell, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
A car is abandoned on South Saginaw Road at Bailey Bridge Road near the border of Freeland and Midland on Wednesday morning. Flooding along the Tittabawassee River has caused Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to declare a state of emergency
A car is abandoned on South Saginaw Road at Bailey Bridge Road near the border of Freeland and Midland on Wednesday morning. Flooding along the Tittabawassee River has caused Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to declare a state of emergency Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Audrey Rice is helped out of a military vehicle by members of the 125 Infantry, Michigan National Guard, after being evacuated from her home in Midland. "We've just been here a year from California and we just bought a house. The water in the basement was up to the ceiling , you could not go down a step. We should have left last night but we have two cats and I don't know."
Audrey Rice is helped out of a military vehicle by members of the 125 Infantry, Michigan National Guard, after being evacuated from her home in Midland. "We've just been here a year from California and we just bought a house. The water in the basement was up to the ceiling , you could not go down a step. We should have left last night but we have two cats and I don't know." Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Residens check on the flooding at Chippewassee Park at Ashman road and Ann Street along the Tittabawassee River in downtown Midland Wednesday morning. Thousands of area residents have been evacuated.
Residens check on the flooding at Chippewassee Park at Ashman road and Ann Street along the Tittabawassee River in downtown Midland Wednesday morning. Thousands of area residents have been evacuated. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Ruins of the Curtis Road Bridge lie asunder as waters continue to roil on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 in Edenville Township north of Midland. After two days of heavy rain, the Edenville Dam failed and flood waters rushed south, ravaging the landscape in its path.
Ruins of the Curtis Road Bridge lie asunder as waters continue to roil on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 in Edenville Township north of Midland. After two days of heavy rain, the Edenville Dam failed and flood waters rushed south, ravaging the landscape in its path. Jake May, The Flint Journal, MLive.com via AP
Fullscreen
Chippewassee Park in downtown Midland is flooded Wednesday morning.
Chippewassee Park in downtown Midland is flooded Wednesday morning. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tittabawassee Fire and Rescue rescued the driver from this red pickup truck on North Gleaner Road near its intersection with Tittabawassee Road on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 in Saginaw. The truck was swept off of the road by standing water.
Tittabawassee Fire and Rescue rescued the driver from this red pickup truck on North Gleaner Road near its intersection with Tittabawassee Road on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 in Saginaw. The truck was swept off of the road by standing water. Jake May, AP
Fullscreen
Water floods the Midland Area Farmers Market and the bridge along the Tittabawassee River in Midland on Tuesday, May 19.<br /> &nbsp;
Water floods the Midland Area Farmers Market and the bridge along the Tittabawassee River in Midland on Tuesday, May 19.   Kaytie Boomer, AP
Fullscreen
Damages on one of two North M-30 bridges on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 in Edenville Township north of Midland. After two days of heavy rain, the Edenville Dam failed and flood waters rushed south, ravaging the landscape in its path.
Damages on one of two North M-30 bridges on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 in Edenville Township north of Midland. After two days of heavy rain, the Edenville Dam failed and flood waters rushed south, ravaging the landscape in its path. Jake May, The Flint Journal, MLive.com via AP
Fullscreen
Two MDOT employees survey the damage on one of two North M-30 bridges on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 in Edenville Township north of Midland. After two days of heavy rain, the Edenville Dam failed and flood waters rushed south, ravaging the landscapre in its path.
Two MDOT employees survey the damage on one of two North M-30 bridges on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 in Edenville Township north of Midland. After two days of heavy rain, the Edenville Dam failed and flood waters rushed south, ravaging the landscapre in its path. Jake May, The Flint Journal, MLive.com via AP
Fullscreen
People help each other travel from one home to another using an inflatable raft on Oakridge Road on Wixom Lake on Tuesday in Beaverton. People living along two mid-Michigan lakes and parts of a river have been evacuated following several days of heavy rain that produced flooding and put pressure on dams in the area.
People help each other travel from one home to another using an inflatable raft on Oakridge Road on Wixom Lake on Tuesday in Beaverton. People living along two mid-Michigan lakes and parts of a river have been evacuated following several days of heavy rain that produced flooding and put pressure on dams in the area. Katy Kildee, AP
Fullscreen
The big ring of the Midland farmers market is submerged under floodwaters Wednesday, May 20.
The big ring of the Midland farmers market is submerged under floodwaters Wednesday, May 20. David Guralnick / The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Freeland resident Cyndi Ballien walks up to get a closer look as heavy rain floods North Gleaner Road near its intersection with Tittabawassee Road on Tuesday in Saginaw County.
Freeland resident Cyndi Ballien walks up to get a closer look as heavy rain floods North Gleaner Road near its intersection with Tittabawassee Road on Tuesday in Saginaw County. Jake May, AP
Fullscreen
Flood waters tore through a house near the Curtis Road Bridge with its remains seen here on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 in Edenville Township north of Midland. After two days of heavy rain, the Edenville Dam failed and flood waters rushed south, ravaging the landscape in its path.
Flood waters tore through a house near the Curtis Road Bridge with its remains seen here on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 in Edenville Township north of Midland. After two days of heavy rain, the Edenville Dam failed and flood waters rushed south, ravaging the landscape in its path. Jake May, The Flint Journal, MLive.com via AP
Fullscreen
Damages on one of two North M-30 bridges on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 in Edenville Township north of Midland. After two days of heavy rain, the Edenville Dam failed and flood waters rushed south, ravaging the landscape in its path.
Damages on one of two North M-30 bridges on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 in Edenville Township north of Midland. After two days of heavy rain, the Edenville Dam failed and flood waters rushed south, ravaging the landscape in its path. Jake May, The Flint Journal, MLive.com via AP
Fullscreen
A nearly barren Wixom Lake stands dry after severe flooding forced the failure of Edenville Dam on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 in Edenville Township north of Midland, Mich.
A nearly barren Wixom Lake stands dry after severe flooding forced the failure of Edenville Dam on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 in Edenville Township north of Midland, Mich. Jake May, The Flint Journal, MLive.com via AP
Fullscreen
An old dredge machine has been uncovered after water washed out due to the failure of the Edenville Dam on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 in Edenville Township north of Midland, Mich.
An old dredge machine has been uncovered after water washed out due to the failure of the Edenville Dam on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 in Edenville Township north of Midland, Mich. Jake May, The Flint Journal, MLive.com via AP
Fullscreen
The remains of the Edenville Dam, as seen on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 in Edenville Township north of Midland. After two days of heavy rain, the Edenville Dam failed and flood waters rushed south, ravaging the landscape in its path.
The remains of the Edenville Dam, as seen on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 in Edenville Township north of Midland. After two days of heavy rain, the Edenville Dam failed and flood waters rushed south, ravaging the landscape in its path. Jake May | MLive.com, AP
Fullscreen
Residents of Sanford and Wixom Lakes exit a shelter at Meridian Junior High School on Tuesday in Sanford, after spending the night following an evacuation order. People living along two mid-Michigan lakes and parts of a river have been evacuated following several days of heavy rain that produced flooding and put pressure on dams in the area.
Residents of Sanford and Wixom Lakes exit a shelter at Meridian Junior High School on Tuesday in Sanford, after spending the night following an evacuation order. People living along two mid-Michigan lakes and parts of a river have been evacuated following several days of heavy rain that produced flooding and put pressure on dams in the area. Katy Kildee, AP
Fullscreen
Tyler Marciniak of Grand Rapids carries hanging plants through floodwater as he helps his father, Tom Marciniak, assess the damage to his home on Red Oak Drive on Wixom Lake on Tuesday in Beaverton.
Tyler Marciniak of Grand Rapids carries hanging plants through floodwater as he helps his father, Tom Marciniak, assess the damage to his home on Red Oak Drive on Wixom Lake on Tuesday in Beaverton. Katy Kildee, AP
Fullscreen
People use kayaks to assess the damage at homes in their neighborhood on Oakridge Road on Wixom Lake on Tuesday, May 19, in Beaverton.
People use kayaks to assess the damage at homes in their neighborhood on Oakridge Road on Wixom Lake on Tuesday, May 19, in Beaverton. Katy Kildee, AP
Fullscreen
Mark Musselman brings a chair to the front of his house from the back yard, wading through floodwater on Tuesday, May 19, in Edenville. People living along two mid-Michigan lakes and parts of a river have been evacuated following several days of heavy rain that produced flooding and put pressure on dams in the area.
Mark Musselman brings a chair to the front of his house from the back yard, wading through floodwater on Tuesday, May 19, in Edenville. People living along two mid-Michigan lakes and parts of a river have been evacuated following several days of heavy rain that produced flooding and put pressure on dams in the area. Katy Kildee, AP
Fullscreen
A view of the flooded area near the Sanford Dam on Tuesday. Residents were told to evacuate due to the dams on Sanford and Wixom Lakes no longer being able to control or contain the amount of water flowing through the spill gates.
A view of the flooded area near the Sanford Dam on Tuesday. Residents were told to evacuate due to the dams on Sanford and Wixom Lakes no longer being able to control or contain the amount of water flowing through the spill gates. Kaytie Boomer, AP
Fullscreen
People living along two mid-Michigan lakes and parts of a river have been evacuated following several days of heavy rain that produced flooding and put pressure on dams in the area.
People living along two mid-Michigan lakes and parts of a river have been evacuated following several days of heavy rain that produced flooding and put pressure on dams in the area. Kaytie Boomer, AP
Fullscreen
A view of the flooded area near the Sanford Dam on Tuesday. Residents were told to evacuate due to the dams on Sanford and Wixom Lakes no longer being able to control or contain the amount of water flowing through the spill gates.
A view of the flooded area near the Sanford Dam on Tuesday. Residents were told to evacuate due to the dams on Sanford and Wixom Lakes no longer being able to control or contain the amount of water flowing through the spill gates. Kaytie Boomer, AP
Fullscreen
Carol Ouellette stands on her front porch, surrounded by floodwater, Tuesday in Beaverton. An evacuation order was released the night before for residents of Sanford and Wixom Lakes, warning of &quot;imminent dam failure,&quot; but Ouellette was not able to transport her cats from her home, leading her to stay put.<br /> &nbsp;
Carol Ouellette stands on her front porch, surrounded by floodwater, Tuesday in Beaverton. An evacuation order was released the night before for residents of Sanford and Wixom Lakes, warning of "imminent dam failure," but Ouellette was not able to transport her cats from her home, leading her to stay put.   Katy Kildee, AP
Fullscreen
Water rushes through the Edenville Dam on Tuesday in Edenville.
Water rushes through the Edenville Dam on Tuesday in Edenville. Katy Kildee, AP
Fullscreen
Floodwater surrounds Wixom Lake Gas &amp; Launch on Tuesday along the Tittabawassee River in Beaverton.
Floodwater surrounds Wixom Lake Gas & Launch on Tuesday along the Tittabawassee River in Beaverton. Katy Kildee, AP
Fullscreen
Floodwater surrounds gas pumps at Wixom Lake Gas &amp; Launch on Tuesday, along the Tittabawassee River in Beaverton.
Floodwater surrounds gas pumps at Wixom Lake Gas & Launch on Tuesday, along the Tittabawassee River in Beaverton. Katy Kildee, AP
Fullscreen
Flooded front lawns of homes along Jefferson Ave. in Harrison Township on Tuesday.
Flooded front lawns of homes along Jefferson Ave. in Harrison Township on Tuesday. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Properties along the Tittabawassee chain of rivers in Gladwin flood following heavy rains.
Properties along the Tittabawassee chain of rivers in Gladwin flood following heavy rains. Courtesy of Bob Slater
Fullscreen
A decorative lighthouse and canons are submerged in water as the canal rises over the top of the boardwalk on a residence in Anchor Bay Shores subdivision in Harrison Township on Tuesday.
A decorative lighthouse and canons are submerged in water as the canal rises over the top of the boardwalk on a residence in Anchor Bay Shores subdivision in Harrison Township on Tuesday. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
A flooded river washes out a road in Gladwin on Tuesday.
A flooded river washes out a road in Gladwin on Tuesday. Courtesy of Bob Slater
Fullscreen
Water over Berg Road due the Rouge River in Detroit on May 19, 2020.
Water over Berg Road due the Rouge River in Detroit on May 19, 2020. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Water nearing Berg Road due to high water in the Rouge River in Detroit on May 19, 2020.
Water nearing Berg Road due to high water in the Rouge River in Detroit on May 19, 2020. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
A driver changes course due to flooding on Ridge Road because of high water in the Rouge River in Detroit on May 19, 2020.
A driver changes course due to flooding on Ridge Road because of high water in the Rouge River in Detroit on May 19, 2020. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
The canal rises above the wall, flooding a street in Anchor Bay Shores subdivision in Harrison Township on Tuesday.
The canal rises above the wall, flooding a street in Anchor Bay Shores subdivision in Harrison Township on Tuesday. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Properties along the Tittabawassee chain of rivers in Gladwin on Tuesday.
Properties along the Tittabawassee chain of rivers in Gladwin on Tuesday. Courtesy of Scott Slater
Fullscreen
Carpenter Isaac Joseph has been fighting the rising waters for a resident of Anchor Bay Shores subdivision in Harrison Township for over a year including putting down over 800 sandbags in three separate walls, as well as several sump pumps but still the water gets through.
Carpenter Isaac Joseph has been fighting the rising waters for a resident of Anchor Bay Shores subdivision in Harrison Township for over a year including putting down over 800 sandbags in three separate walls, as well as several sump pumps but still the water gets through. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Carpenter Isaac Joseph has been fighting the rising waters for a resident of Anchor Bay Shores subdivision in Harrison Township for over a year including putting down over 800 sandbags in three separate walls, as well as several sump pumps but water still gets through.
Carpenter Isaac Joseph has been fighting the rising waters for a resident of Anchor Bay Shores subdivision in Harrison Township for over a year including putting down over 800 sandbags in three separate walls, as well as several sump pumps but water still gets through. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Properties along the Tittabawassee chain of rivers in Gladwin on Tuesday were flooded following heavy rains.
Properties along the Tittabawassee chain of rivers in Gladwin on Tuesday were flooded following heavy rains. Courtesy of Scott Slater
Fullscreen
Properties along the Tittabawassee chain of rivers in Gladwin on Tuesday were flooded following heavy rains.
Properties along the Tittabawassee chain of rivers in Gladwin on Tuesday were flooded following heavy rains. Courtesy of Scott Slater
Fullscreen
Cars make their way through a flooded Jefferson Ave. in St. Clair Shores.
Cars make their way through a flooded Jefferson Ave. in St. Clair Shores. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
The flooded front yard on Monday, May 18, of a house on Jefferson Ave. in St. Clair Shores.
The flooded front yard on Monday, May 18, of a house on Jefferson Ave. in St. Clair Shores. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
High water levels overwhelm a dock along the Grosse Ile Trenton channel of the Detroit River on Monday.
High water levels overwhelm a dock along the Grosse Ile Trenton channel of the Detroit River on Monday. The Detroit News
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    Over the years, contaminated sediment was laid at the bottom of the Tittabawassee River by production at the 1,900-acre Dow facility.

    “The state will need to do sampling of the river water as soon as it’s safe to do so,” said Allen Burton, a professor of environmental sciences at the University of Michigan. “The bigger worry for me is actually the contaminants that stick to soil and sediment particles and settle in people’s yards and river banks. That’s the extensive sampling that’s going to have to be done because chemicals tend to bind to particles.”

    But like Newsted, Burton says the testing will have to wait.

    “Right now, you don’t worry with public health issues because people aren’t in contact, but once that water is down and people start returning … they are going to need to know what level of contamination is there,” Burton said.

    Another concern Newsted has is what’s in the sediment that broke off the dams.

    “There are a lot of different things going on right now. Nothing can be done until the waters go down, but once the waters go down, there will probably be a pretty comprehensive evaluation of what potentially could come from those two dams,” Newsted said.

    Nick Assendelft, an EGLE spokesman, said Dow will monitor and sample the discharge from their wastewater treatment plant “once they restart discharging to the river.”

    CLOSE

    Floodwaters flow from the Tittabawassee River into downtown Midland The Detroit News

    “When it is safe to do, there will also be river sampling,” he said.

    Assendelft said Dow’s brine pond has mixed with river water, and that the company will look into it.

    “Once the water recedes and conditions are safe, they will do further investigations,” he said. “EGLE is in regular contact with Dow and stands ready to assist.”

    Kyle Bandlow, a Dow spokesman, said late Thursday its focus is “shifting into a clean-up and recovery mode.”

    “We have begun implementing site recovery plans and will continue to advance site assessments as the situation safely allows,” his statement said. “This plan includes an inspection of all facilities and remediation assets along the Tittabawassee River as floodwaters recede.”

    Bandlow said there were “no reported product releases and no reported employee injuries.” Only essential staff remained on-site to monitor the situation and assess potential impact.

    “All other employees and supporting contractors will be contacted by their leaders for approval to return to site over the next few days.”

    Dow Michigan Operations has Dow Performance Silicones production assets on-site, as well as research and development and I-park infrastructure assets, Bandlow said. The silicones assets are in an area that has not been impacted by the floodwaters and were not expected to be offline for an extended period of time.

    EGLE's Assendelft was not aware of any testing to date of other waters from the flood. He said regarding drinking water, concerned residents should check with their local health officials about water quality and “whether it is safe to drink.”

    Several cities contacted by The News Thursday said there have been no reported concerns from residents.

    The city of Midland’s drinking water supply comes from Lake Huron and is safe from exposure. Midland also supplies water to Sanford, Edenville Township and Hope Township.

    “There isn’t an impact,” said Peter Schwarz, director of water services for Midland. “Our water supply is 60-some miles away from here. All of our assets in town are above ground.”

    Residents on the Bay County water supply system, including those in Bay City, can safely drink their water because it comes from Lake Huron, said Bill Bohlen, who oversees the county department of water and sewer.

    Additionally, the flooding has not impacted the Great Lakes Water Authority’s service area and its water source, said Cheryl Porter, COO of water and field services for the authority, which operates five water treatment facilities that draw from Lake Huron and the Detroit River.

    “Though there is no direct concern to the GLWA water supply, GLWA will continue to monitor its source water and treated/finished drinking water to ensure that it remains of unquestionable quality,” Porter said in a statement.

    mmartindale@detroitnews.com

    khall@detroitnews.com

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
    Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2020/05/21/mid-michigan-floodwater-contamination-not-tested-yet/5239070002/