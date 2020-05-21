Midland's Tittabawassee River on decline but 'wet period' forecast for next week
Midland's Tittabawassee River is on the decline from its historic high point, of 35.05 feet, reached Wednesday afternoon, but is still well above the flood stage early Thursday, at 32.7 feet, according to the National Weather Service.
The weather Thursday and Friday is expected to be dry, but the area could be in for a "wet period" over much of the next week.
Cory Behnke, a National Weather Service meteorologist, said there is a chance of rain Saturday afternoon and during the day Sunday, but that conditions indicate a "wet period" for much of next week.
"It's too early," Behnke said, to say just how much rain might fall.
But southeast Michigan is headed for a warm pattern, with humid air. A high pressure system from the southeast United States is headed this way, along with "persistent" southwest winds.
As for the river, it's projected to be in flood stage, or above 24 feet, through mid-day Sunday, and won't fall out of "action stage," or below 18 feet, until mid-day Tuesday, according to a National Weather Service hydrology map.
The high river overpowered two dams, Edenville and Sanford, in the area on Tuesday, displacing some 11,000 people.
No casualties and no serious injuries have been reported.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has sought federal aid as the Midland area tries to rebuild from a 500-year flood that comes during a 100-year pandemic, as she phrased it.
The Michigan Department of Transportation's Bay Region, which serves Midland, says 11 state roads and bridges remain closed in the area.
