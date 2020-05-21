Port Huron's Lakeside and Lighthouse beaches will be open for visitors Memorial Day weekend — but people will still be asked to maintain social distancing due to the coronavirus.

Buy Photo Lighthouse Park beach in Port Huron in July 2010. (Photo: Todd McInturf, Todd McInturf / The Detroit News)

So as to minimize "common touch," grills, picnic tables, benches and restrooms will be closed. Portable toilets will be available, though.

The city says that visitors are asked to keep six feet between their parties and others.

Lakeside Beach opens Friday at 10 a.m., and Lighthouse Beach opens Saturday at 9 a.m. People who live outside St. Clair County can buy a day pass for Lakeside for $20 and Lighthouse for $10.

St. Clair County has had 419 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 33 deaths, according to the state health department.

