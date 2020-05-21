Authorities are battling a massive blaze in Crawford County in northern Michigan that has prompted evacuations.

The Crawford County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook late Thursday that the fire was east of Grayling, near Stephan Bridge and Shaw Park roads.

"Evacuation in progress," the post said. "Please stay out of that area."

The wildfire was raging on more than 100 acres. An evacuation center had been set up at the Grayling High School gymnasium, WPBN/WGTU reported.

County dispatchers confirmed deputies were on the scene late Thursday.

