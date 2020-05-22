A 1-year-old boy died Friday after he was ejected in a crash on Interstate 94, Michigan State Police said.

Witnesses told troopers a Dodge Ram and Ford sedan had stopped for a traffic light on the I-94 service drive at Eight Mile, near the border between Harper Woods and St. Clair Shores.

When the light changed at about 8:20 a.m., "the Ram changed lanes in front of the Ford to get on (the) freeway," state police said in a statement. "The Ram left the roadway and struck the median wall."

The 1-year-old in a car seat was thrown from the truck, authorities reported. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

"There was a front facing car seat in the truck," state police said. "Investigation is pending medical examiner’s results, inspection of Ram and the car seat as well as interviews."

The boy's mother, who was driving, and her 7-year-old daughter were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash closed the freeway's eastbound lanes for several hours.

