Michigan reported 29 additional deaths tied to the novel coronavirus on Friday for a total of 5,158 fatalities statewide.

For the eighth consecutive day, the state confirmed fewer than 800 new cases of COVID-19, adding 403 cases for a total of 53,913, according to data from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Buy Photo Invited loved ones remain in their vehicles or stand by them during the grave side service that is conducted in the funeral home parking lot instead of the cemetery due to COVID-19. (Photo: Todd McInturf, The Detroit News)

The state has continued to rank seventh in the nation for its number of COVID-19 cases and fourth for deaths — behind New York, New Jersey and Massachusetts, according to tracking by Johns Hopkins University & Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center.

Retail businesses and auto dealerships will be allowed to reopen starting Tuesday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Thursday, but visits must be made by appointment. She also announced the state would lift restrictions on medical, dental and veterinary procedures deemed nonessential starting May 29.

Her order eases restrictions on gatherings, allowing for groups of 10 or fewer people, but institutes restrictions on how businesses reopen.

The bulk of Michigan's cases overall (64%) has been in Metro Detroit, as well as 73% of the state's COVID deaths.

Wayne County, excluding Detroit, passed a grim milestone this week, surpassing 1,000 deaths for a total of 1,024 on Friday.

Detroit added four new deaths Friday, for a total of 1,301 coronavirus-related deaths. The hard-hit city is showing a steep decline in deaths related to the virus.

The city has had 20 deaths due to the virus in the last seven days, Duggan said.

"There was a time when we were having 40 to 50 a day," he said. "We haven’t had more than two-to-four deaths a day and that's because of everything you're doing."

The city also added 34 confirmed cases on Friday, bringing the total cases to 10,615.

Detroit's Chief Public Health Officer Denise Fair said the numbers are continuing to move in the right direction and officials are focusing on testing in senior living centers.

So far, the city has tested 2,000 senior residents in 36 facilities. As of Friday, 300 nursing home residents have died in the city, accounting for one of every four deaths.

srahal@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @SarahRahal_

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2020/05/22/michigan-covid-19-deaths-reach-5-158-53-913-cases-may-22-detroit/5245838002/