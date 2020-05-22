Michigan Gov. Grethen Whitmer extended her controversial stay-at-home order until June 12, a release from her office said Friday.

The order also extends the temporary closure of some places of public accommodation such as theaters, gyms and casinos.

Whitmer also signed Executive Order 2020-99 to extend through June 19 a state of emergency declaration enacted during the pandemic and which was upheld by a judge Thursday.

The Governor's Office said her measures were working but cited COVID-19 cases in some counties in western and mid-Michigan doubling about every 10 days as reasons for the extension.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer announces the extension of the Michigan's Stay Home, Stay Safe Order on Friday, April 24, 2020. She is accompanied by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun (left). (Photo: Michigan Executive Office of the Governor)

“While the data shows that we are making progress, we are not out of the woods yet. If we’re going to lower the chance of a second wave and continue to protect our neighbors and loved ones from the spread of this virus, we must continue to do our part by staying safer at home,” Whitmer said in a statement.

“If we open too soon, thousands more could die and our hospitals will get overwhelmed. While we ﬁnally have more protective equipment like masks, we can’t run the risk of running low again. We owe it to the real heroes on the front lines of this crisis – our first responders, health care workers, and critical workers putting their lives on the line every day – to do what we can ourselves to stop the spread of the virus.”

