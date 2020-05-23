In wake of the flooding this week in Midland County, The American Red Cross announced it is assisting community and government partners to help people displaced have shelter, food and access to disaster and mental health services, the organization said in a release on Saturday.

Due to ongoing concerns surrounding coronavirus, the Red Cross said it is unable to accept goods or services from the general public at this time. But the Red Cross has partnered with United Way to accept and distribute emergency supplies. The public can contact the United Way of Midland by calling 211 or by clicking its website, according to the release.

The Red Cross, alongside local emergency management, are prioritizing hotel rooms or dormitory-style rooms to ensure the safety of displaced families by limiting potential exposure to the coronavirus, following public health guidelines and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's executive orders.

The Red Cross noted its Safe and Well website, available in English and Spanish, allows people to communicate from inside disaster-affected areas, help people notify others of their well-being and reunite separated family members within the disaster area.

Residents who need a place to stay can contact the Red Cross by calling (1-833) 583-3111.

