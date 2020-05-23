Michigan reported 65 additional deaths tied to the novel coronavirus on Saturday for a total of 5,158 fatalities statewide.

Friday's report included 44 older deaths identified by comparing death certificate data to the state's registry of laboratory-confirmed cases. These deaths might have occurred days or weeks ago.

For the ninth consecutive day, the state confirmed fewer than 800 new cases of COVID-19, adding 452 cases for a total of 54,365, according to data from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

The state ranks 15th in the nation for its number of COVID-19 cases, according to tracking by Johns Hopkins University & Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer extended her stay-at-home order Friday evening until June 12, pushing back against critics who have called for a quicker loosening of restrictions during the pandemic.

She announced retail businesses and auto dealerships will be allowed to reopen starting Tuesday, but visits must be made by appointment. She also announced the state would lift restrictions on medical, dental and veterinary procedures deemed nonessential starting May 29.

Her order eases restrictions on gatherings, allowing for groups of 10 or fewer people, but institutes restrictions on how businesses reopen.

The bulk of Michigan's cases overall (64%) has been in Metro Detroit, as well as 73% of the state's COVID deaths.

Wayne County, excluding Detroit, passed a grim milestone this week, surpassing 1,000 deaths for a total of 1,037 on Saturday.

Detroit added 21 new deaths Saturday, for a total of 1,322 coronavirus-related deaths. The hard-hit city is showing a steep decline in deaths related to the virus.

The actual number of deaths attributed to Friday is one, said Detroit's Chief Public Health Officer Denise Fair, as the state, local hospitals and other health care providers continue reviewing and updating death records fully attributable to COVID-19.

"Our week-to-week data is continuing to trend in the right direction," she said. "In the past seven days, we have lost 29 Detroiters to the virus, considerably less than 57 reported the previous seven days. I remain encouraged by our residents who are wearing their mask and social distancing to protect their health and the health of others from COVID-19."

The city also added 53 confirmed cases on Saturday, bringing the total cases to 10,668.

So far, the city has tested 2,000 senior residents in 36 facilities. As of Friday, 300 nursing home residents have died in the city, accounting for one of every four deaths.

