Lansing — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office on Saturday pushed back on assertions that state permit denials and litigation had any roles in the failure of the Edenville Dam.

Wixom Lake’s levels were set by court order — an order with which the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy was complying when it declined permits to lower lake levels in 2018 and 2019 and granted a permit in April to raise the lake, Nessel's office said in a statement.

Buy Photo Water rushes past the remainder of the Edenville Dam at Wixom Lake in Beaverton, Mich. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. (Photo: Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News)

The statement comes days after the 96-year-old Edenville Dam on the border of Midland and Gladwin counties failed amid heavy rainfall and caused catastrophic flooding in communities along the Tittabawassee River.

State emails indicate the state knew as early as Jan. 31 that the dam failed to meet state safety standards that required dams to be able to handle 50% of the worst possible flood conditions possible in that area. The state standards are half that of federal rules.

Even with that knowledge, the state granted dam owner Boyce Hydro’s permit request to raise Wixom Lake levels April 9, action the department has argued was required under the court-ordered lake levels and permitting laws.

Boyce Hydro manager Lee Mueller has said the company lowered levels nearly eight feet in the winters of 2018 and 2019 — even after permit applications were denied —because it could not complete the proper maintenance needed in the winter months to protect both workers and people downstream.

Federal regulators had allowed the decrease, at least temporarily, in 2018 to allow for maintenance on the Secord Dam upstream, but there was no such federal allowance in 2019.

The Attorney General Office's statement on Saturday said the environmental department’s May 1 lawsuit was meant to address “past illegal lowering” in the winters of 2018 and 2019 that resulted in the deaths of freshwater mussels.

“It does not seek to force the dam owner to do anything other than pay for the damage it caused, comply with the Midland and Gladwin County Circuit Court orders, and not violate state law in the future by completely draining Wixom Lake without a permit,” the statement said.

Mueller also has argued the state’s lawsuit, resident complaints and the denial of permits to lower levels in 2018 and 2019 pressured him to seek a permit in April to raise Wixom Lake levels, roughly five weeks before the Edenvill Dam broke.

But for that increase, Mueller said, it’s likely the dam would have held in Tuesday’s storm.

But the state has called that assertion “categorically false.”

“It is possible to protect public safety and natural resources at the same time,” the Attorney General's Office statement said. “EGLE and DNR’s lawsuit had nothing to do with the tragic event that took place and never sought to compromise public safety.”

The state's dam safety unit has three full-time employees who manage more than 1,000 dams.

Nessel on Saturday in an interview with The Detroit News also pushed back on suggestions from the Michigan Republican Party that she should recuse her office from an investigation into the dam's failure.

“With these troubling new revelations that the state's lawsuits may have played a role in this tragedy, it is clear that Attorney General Dana Nessel should not lead this investigation,” Michigan Republican Party Chairwoman Laura Cox said in a statement Friday.

EGLE is conducting the investigation, not the Department of Attorney General, Nessel said. The agency indicated Friday it might bring in third parties to help in the future but did not name Nessel's office as one of them.

“We would review (their reports) later on to see if there would be any civil or criminal liability, but we’re not involved in the investigation,” Nessel said.

