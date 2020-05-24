Michigan announced on Sunday that five people died due to complications from the novel coronavirus for a total of 5,223 deaths statewide since the pandemic began.

The state also said there are 314 new COVID-19 cases for a total of 54,365 cumulative cases.

It is not uncommon for Sunday death tallies to be artificially lower due to less staff on the weekend processing death certificates. Additionally, it is a holiday weekend.

Coronavirus testing on the former grounds of the Michigan State Fair grounds in Detroit, Michigan on March 30, 2020.

The new updates come one day after the state announced Saturday a change in the way it reports testing, by separating diagnostic tests — used to determine active cases of COVID-19 — and serology tests — used to determine whether someone had coronavirus and developed antibodies during recovery.

Previously, the numbers in Michigan and other states had been lumped together on the state testing page.

In the past nine days, as serology or antibody tests have become more common, the combined tallies in the testing breakdown inflated the percent positive rate in Michigan but did not change the daily new case tally in Michigan, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

About 12% of the state’s tests have been serology tests, with 60% occurring in the last nine days.

However, “Michigan’s overall percentage of positive tests since the beginning of the outbreak remains virtually the same — changing from 14.2 percent positive tests to 14.3 percent,” the state said.

