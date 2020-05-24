A 16-year female veteran of the Monroe Police Department was shot Sunday while attempting to apprehend two suspects who allegedly carjacked a vehicle from a woman.

Cpl. Renae Peterson was taken to a Toledo hospital after she was shot, said Capt. John Wall, Monroe police public information officer. He said she was believed to have been shot in the abdomen and was undergoing surgery.

Monroe Police Cpl. Renae Peterson (Photo: Monroe Police Dept.)

The incident occurred shortly before 8 p.m.

Police got a call about a carjacking at Second and Winchester streets. Peterson was north of the carjacking. She arrived, called out to the suspects and was shot, Wall said.

Two suspects were taken into custody.

