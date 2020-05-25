Michigan on Monday reported 17 additional deaths tied to the novel coronavirus for a total of5,240 fatalities statewide.

For the 11th consecutive day, the state confirmed fewer than 800 new cases of COVID-19, adding 516 cases for a total of 54,881, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

The state ranks 15th in the nation for its number of COVID-19 cases and Wayne County ranks fourth most for deaths, according to tracking by Johns Hopkins University & Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center.

On Sunday, the state reported a total of 5,223 deaths statewide since the pandemic began. It also said the total of new COVID-19 cases reached 54,365.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer extended her stay-at-home order Friday evening until June 12, pushing back against critics who have called for a quicker loosening of restrictions during the pandemic.

She announced retail businesses and auto dealerships will be allowed to reopen starting Tuesday, but visits must be made by appointment. She also announced the state would lift restrictions on medical, dental and veterinary procedures deemed nonessential starting May 29.

Her order eases restrictions on gatherings, allowing for groups of 10 or fewer people, but institutes restrictions on how businesses reopen.

Metro Detroit has accounted for the bulk — 65% — of Michigan's COVID-19 cases as well as 78% of the state's deaths related to the virus.

As of Friday, 33,168 people have recovered from the virus, according to state data.

Wayne County, excluding Detroit, passed a grim milestone last week, surpassing 1,000 deaths for a total of 1,039 on Sunday.

Detroit added two new deaths Monday, for a total of 1,324 coronavirus-related deaths. The hard-hit city is showing a steep decline in deaths related to the virus.

The city also added28 confirmed cases on Monday, bringing the total cases to 10,750.

So far, the city has tested 2,000 senior residents in 36 facilities. As of Friday, 300 nursing home residents have died in the city, accounting for one of every four deaths.

