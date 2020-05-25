La Salle Township — Skeletal remains were found Sunday in a drainage ditch in Monroe County, the Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies were called at about 12:50 p.m. to the northwest corner of Strasburg and West Stein after someone called to say he discovered human remains in a drainage ditch.

A worker who was performing maintenance in an open field in the area found the remains. The gender of the victim is not yet known, officials said.

Authorities took the remains to the Wayne County Medical Examiner’s Office in Detroit for an autopsy.

Officials ask anyone with information to call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at (734) 240-7530.

