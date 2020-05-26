Michigan reported 26 more deaths on Tuesday linked to the novel coronavirus, bringing the state's total to 5,266.

The state also confirmed 223 new cases of COVID-19 — the fifth consecutive day where new cases fell below 500. With the new cases, the state surpassed 55,000 known cases of COVID-19, reporting 55,104 total since the disease was first detected in Michigan in March, according to state data.

Michigan has fallen to No. 8 among the states when ranked by the number of known COVID cases, but continues to rank fourth for deaths behind New York, New Jersey and Massachusetts, according to tracking by Johns Hopkins University.

State officials on Tuesday published a new map of COVID data statewide by region showing publicly available case, death and test data used to determine overall level of risk and trends — data that leaders are using to guide decisions to ease restrictions and reopen parts of the state. The map is at MiStartMap.info.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Friday extended her stay-at-home order to June 12.

She said retail businesses and auto dealerships will be allowed to reopen starting Tuesday, but visits must be made by appointment.

She also announced the state would lift restrictions on medical, dental and veterinary procedures deemed nonessential starting May 29.

Her recent orders also eased restrictions on social gatherings, allowing for groups of 10 or fewer people, but instituted restrictions on how businesses reopen.

Metro Detroit has accounted for 63% of Michigan's COVID-19 cases and 78% of the state's deaths through Tuesday.

