Four of the state's 12 federally recognized tribes on Tuesday announced plans to start reopening their casinos, seven in all, some perhaps as early as the end of this week.

Among the seven casinos are Firekeepers in Battle Creek, Soaring Eagle's two properties in Mount Pleasant, Gun Lake in Wayland, Bay Mills in Brimley, Kings Club in Bay Mills and Saganing Eagles Landing in Standish.

Gun Lake Casino in Wayland is among Michigan's tribal casinos that will begin reopening Friday. (Photo: Google)

The casinos are operated by four tribes: Bay Mills Indian Community, Gun Lake Tribe, Nottawaseppi Huron Band of Potawatomi and Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe.

Previously, Leelanau Sands in Peshawbestown and Turtle Creek in Williamsburg announced plans to open their doors starting Friday.

The state's casino industry, which includes 25 gaming halls, shut down in mid-March amid the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic. That includes Detroit's three casinos, MGM Grand, Greektown and MotorCity, as well as the 23 tribal casinos.

The tribal casinos technically shut down voluntarily; the Detroit casinos were ordered shut down as part of the state's series of executive orders.

“We believe the state’s efforts to flatten the curve are working and have worked. We have positioned ourselves to safely open and welcome our guests’ return,” said Jamie Stuck, chairperson of the Nottawaseppi Huron Band of Potawatomi Tribal Council, which operates Firekeepers. “COVID-19 has impacted all aspects of everyday life and, as such, the casinos will operate under a ‘new normal.’”

The tribal casinos announced Tuesday a series of safety measures. Among them: limiting capacity, checking the temperature of every guest before entrance, requiring staff to wear masks and gloves, limiting the slot machines available, increased cleaning procedures, and reducing food and beverage service.

Capacity at Leelanau Sands, for instance, will be 125, and at Turtle Creek it will be 350.

At Firekeepers, which opens June 1, guests must provide and wear their own masks, smoking is prohibited, and the parking garage and valet parking will remain closed, among other safety measures.

Some of the casinos will be doing "soft" openings to test their protocols. Guests are encouraged to check the casinos' websites for updated information.

The tribal casinos said they will continue monitor health information from the state and federal government.

“Just as the state consults health professionals and experts in various fields, we also have experts and professionals advising the tribes and guiding our efforts,” Bob Peters, chairman of the Gun Lake Tribe Tribal Council, said in Tuesday's statement. “We make these decisions and implement these procedures with the best evidence and knowledge provided to us.”

There is no word when Detroit's three casinos will reopen.

With the casino shutdown now over two months, Detroit's casinos have lost several hundred million dollars in revenue, costing the state and city significant tax dollars.

