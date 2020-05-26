A task force's pending acquisition of mid-Michigan dams is halted after two of them caused widespread flooding last week and devastated the Midland area.

Four Lakes Lake Task Force had been working to purchase Boyce Hydro's dams — Edenville, Sanford, Smallwood and Secord — when the Edenville Dam failed and caused the breach of the Sanford Dam on Tuesday.

The task force had gotten state grants for repairs and was working to set up a special assessment. But those plans are now up in the air, officials said.

"The acquisition has not and will not take place under the terms that were negotiated with Boyce Hydro this past winter," Four Lakes Lake Task Force said in a Tuesday statement. "We are reassessing the path forward to acquire the Boyce property and rebuild our dams and lakes."

Buy Photo This drone photo shows the Sanford Dam, the right side of which has been breached by floodwaters. (Photo: David Guralnick, The Detroit News)

The task force last year had signed a $9.4 million purchase agreement for the dams and expected to finalize the sale in the coming months on behalf of the counties, according to Stacy Trapani, a spokeswoman for the task force. The cost of improving the dams was expected to be $100 million.

An attorney for Boyce Hydro could not be reached Tuesday and a message left for the company was not immediately returned.

The Four Lakes Task Force is the delegated authority created by Midland and Gladwin counties to administer and oversee the maintenance and operations of the four dams and lakes. The lake associations and two counties were in the process of acquiring the dams, and then to improve the dams to survive flooding events, officials said Tuesday.

Boyce Hydro owns four dams on the Tittabawassee River: Edenville, Sanford, Smallwood and Secord. The dams create Wixom, Sanford, Secord and Smallwood lakes.

More: Flood victims 'pull together' for 'overwhelming' cleanup

More: After flood reached Dow, Superfund pollution site, regulators have yet to test water

Boyce Hydro was to continue operating the dams through January 2022 under the plans with the task force.

The Four Lakes Task Force is now "collaborating with the counties, lake communities and regulatory authorities on the best path forward as we assess the issues and work toward recovery."

"While we do not have all the answers, we are committed to keep you informed and will share more details in the coming weeks, as we have them," the task force statement adds. "We know this is a personal and economic hardship on everyone, and we will not be pursuing funding that would result in an assessment at this time."

Larry Woodard, president of the Wixom Lake Association, told The Detroit News the purchase agreement had been signed prior to the disaster and he's "glad to see that there's people thinking about what we're going to do."

"The plan was in place, everything was moving ahead, we were securing loans and the money to do things here, and it's all kind of washed away now," said Woodard, 68, who has had a property in a canal just off Wixom Lake for about two decades.

Woodard lives on the lake about seven months out of the year and said his house and pole barn there flooded within minutes of the dam failure. His house is drying prior to repair assessments being made, he said. Woodard had a restoration crew in late last week.

"It's devastating up here," said Woodard, president of the approximately 2,000-member association for seven years.

But with the teams in place working on solutions, he remains hopeful about the future, he said.

"It's going to take time, but we're going to get through this," he said.

Mark Bone, chairman of the Midland County Board of Commissioners, said the dams are important to the county's economy and the lives of those who live on the lakes.

"I don't have a solid answer to where we go from here, but I do know that we want to be part of the solution and do whatever we can to help," he said. "Everybody is concerned about the dams and what Midland looks like going forward."

Bone said the county board signed off on numerous documents as the deal progressed and had been supportive of the acquisition plan.

"Right now, everybody is still in the clean-up mode and not 'where do we go in the future,'" he added. "I'm already thinking about the future. The main objective is we'll be looking for a solution."

The task force said Tuesday it understands the flooding has created personal and economic hardships, and that at this time, it will not be pursuing funding that would result in special assessment districts for the lake communities.

The task force noted it would seek other sources of public and private funding.

“Four Lakes Task Force, as the delegated authority of the counties, is dedicated to returning these lakes to a recreational and natural resource gem of the region,” said Dave Kepler, president of the Four Lakes Task Force, in a statement. “We will do this with a continued focus on public safety.”

cferretti@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2020/05/26/task-forces-acquisition-mid-michigan-dams-halted-after-flood/5259651002/