Lansing — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer plans to provide an update on the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Whitmer announced Tuesday afternoon that she signed an executive order expanding COVID-19 testing sites.

Under the new policy, anyone who leaves their home for work or has symptoms of the virus may receive a test at a community testing location without a doctor’s order in advance, according to a press release.

Medical personnel will be available to order testing upon arrival at the site, the press release added. A person who wishes to be tested may call the Michigan coronavirus hotline at 1-888-535-6136 or visit www.michigan.gov/coronavirustest.

The press conference comes after the number of confirmed cases of the virus here reached 54,800 Monday and as controversy rolls on around a Northern Michigan dock company's social media posts.

The posts, which are no longer visible to the public, said Whitmer's husband, Marc Mallory, had requested that his boat be launched for the summer before the Memorial Day weekend.

The purported request came last week as the Democratic governor was encouraging residents to "think long and hard" before traveling to second homes in the Northern Michigan for the holiday. Whitmer and her husband have a property in the Elk Rapids area, according to county records.

Northern Lower Michigan along with the Upper Peninsula were the first regions in the state to experience loosened restrictions that allowed businesses to reopen with safety measures in place and restaurants to begin serving dine-in customers.

Tiffany Brown, the governor's spokeswoman, declined Monday to confirm or deny the dock company's statements.

"Our practice is not to discuss the governor’s or her family’s personal calendar/schedules. And we’re not going to make it a practice of addressing every rumor that is spread online," Brown said.

On Thursday, Whitmer announced she would lift some restrictions on retail businesses and auto dealerships across the state. Under the new policies, visits must be made by appointment, and gatherings of up to 10 people are allowed.

The state's first cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on March 10 — 77 days ago.

The governor issued her initial stay-at-home order, which generally required people to stay inside their residences, on March 23.

cmauger@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2020/05/26/whitmer-set-update-michigan-covid-19-response-boat/5260718002/