Monroe — Two men have been charged in Sunday's shooting of a Monroe police officer, Michigan State Police said.

McDonald (Photo: Michigan State Police)

Kordney Antwoine McDonald, 21, of Ypsilanti was arraigned Tuesday in Monroe County's First District Court on 17 felony charges, including armed robbery, carjacking and assault with intent to murder.

Kobe Ryan Falls, 21, of Monroe was also arraigned Tuesday in the same court. He was charged with 13 felony counts, including felony firearm and armed robbery.

If convicted, McDonald faces up to life in prison for the assault with intent to murder charge. Falls faces up to life in prison for the armed robbery charge and two years in prison for the felony firearm charge.

A judge ordered McDonald held without bond and set Falls' bond at $750,000. He also scheduled a probable cause conference for the case against them for Tuesday.

Falls (Photo: Michigan State Police)

Monroe Police Cpl. Renae Peterson, a 16-year veteran of the department, was shot about 8:20 p.m. Sunday while attempting to apprehend two carjacking suspects, according to state police.

Officials said Peterson is at a hospital where she is listed in stable condition.

They also said there are no new details in the case to release at this time.

Before the shooting, police were called about a carjacking at Second and Winchester streets. Peterson was north of the carjacking. When she arrived, she called out and was shot, Capt. John Wall, the Monroe Police Department's public information officer, said Sunday.

Two suspects were taken into custody.

Wall said Peterson was taken to a Toledo hospital. He said she was believed to have been shot in the abdomen and would undergo surgery.

On Monday, state police said Peterson saw the stolen vehicle parked in the area of North Dixie Highway and Ternes. As she neared the vehicle, two people got out and one of them fired a gun at her, striking her as she exited her car.

The two fled on foot but two suspects were caught and arrested.

