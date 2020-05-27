Midland — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer plans to visit Midland on Wednesday and provide an update on the state's plan to help with recovery efforts stemming from the dam failures.

Last week, historic rain and winds resulted in the Tittabawassee River breaching the Edenville and Sanford dams, emptying Wixom Lake and flooding parts of the Midland area.

More than 10,000 people were evacuated before the flood waters crested.

During a Tuesday news briefing, Whitmer said she has met with officials from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and Federal Energy Regulation Commission on work that's being done jointly.

"We plan to do our due diligence and ensure that we have a full vetting of all the information and that we've got a plan going forward," she said.

Four months before the Edenville Dam failed, state officials discovered the 96-year-old structure didn’t meet even state standards for its capacity to withstand major flooding, according to inspector emails.

But the state’s concern that the dam couldn't accommodate a flood half as big as might be predicted differed from federal assertions, prompting a months-long attempt to reconcile the assessments in a larger report on the dam's condition.

cmauger@detroitnews.com

