A 45-year-old man died Tuesday after police say he rear-ended a truck on Interstate 75, Monroe County Sheriff's Office announced.

The fatal crash took place about 3 p.m. on southbound I-75 north of Mortar Creek, in Monroe Township.

Police say the victim, a 45-year-old Gibraltar man, was driving a white 2015 Chevy Silverado pickup in the right lane.

"For unknown reasons," police say, the man's Silverado hit a blue 2018 Freightliner tractor trailer from behind. A 29-year-old Ontario man was driving the Freightliner.

Both vehicles stopped moving after the crash, and remained in the right lane of the freeway. The driver of the Silverado, though, was pinned in his truck, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Freightliner was not hurt.

Both drivers wore seat belts. Police say that speed is not believed to be a factor, but did not immediately say whether alcohol was involved.

