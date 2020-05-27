Michigan State University students are heading back to campus in the fall amid COVID-19, President Samuel Stanley announced Wednesday.

"At this point, we believe that a values-driven return is possible and can be done in a way that mitigates the risks to our community," Stanley wrote in a letter to the campus community.

Classes will begin Sept. 2 and will include in-person and online components. In-person instruction will end Nov. 25, before Thanksgiving, with the remainder of the semester conducted virtually.

The campus will include physical distancing, mask-wearing and restrictions on large gatherings, Stanley said.

"This plan is designed to address epidemiologic models that suggest a potential resurgence in COVID-19 cases in December and give students the opportunity to return to their permanent residences before peak influenza season if they choose," Stanley wrote.

For those who won't or can't return to campus, the president outlined accommodations.

"We recognize that some students may choose not to return to campus for health or other reasons, and we will endeavor to provide an enhanced selection of remote classes that allow them to begin or continue progress toward their Michigan State University degree," Stanley wrote. "For our new and current international students who may have trouble getting to the campus, we also promise to provide remote classes that will allow them to start or continue the pursuit of their MSU degrees. More details on all of these topics will follow in future communications."

Of the 15 public universities in the state, several have announced plans for fall. Stanley's announcement makes MSU the first of the big three universities to announce its plans. University of Michigan and Wayne State University have yet to make announcements for fall.

