Michigan's Secretary of State branch offices will resume scheduled hours offering limited services by appointments only Monday, after a complete shutdown during the pandemic.

All 131 Secretary of State offices will operate by appointment for essential transactions not available online, officials announced Thursday.

Essential in-person transactions include issuing drivers licenses and state identifications; title transfers; operator, CDL, chauffeur, mechanic and motorcycle testing, and seasonal commercial vehicle renewals.

Anyone scheduling an appointment must wear a mask, wait in a vehicle until the appointment time and follow directions given by each branch.

Offices in the state will be returning to 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Wednesdays. They will remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays.

“While the offices were closed to the public we conducted more than 3,000 emergency appointments for essential workers, and planned and implemented protocols so that we could reopen in a way that ensures the safety of employees and all Michiganders,” said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson in a statement. “Customers can be confident they’ll be able to conduct their business with us safely and efficiently.”

Branch staff will wear masks; practice social distancing using desk shields, and continuously disinfect shared surfaces. Branch doors will be locked, and each branch will have a greeter to let customers with appointments in at scheduled times.

Residents should cancel their appointments if they develop COVID-19 symptoms or come into contact with someone who has the virus.

To schedule an appointment visit Michigan.gov/SOS or call 888-SOS-MICH.

