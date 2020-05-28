Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is asking President Donald Trump to extend the time that the Michigan National Guard aids the state in the battle against COVID-19.

The Democratic governor sent a letter Thursday to the Republican president, asking him to authorize and extend the mobilization of the state's National Guard through July 31. The Title 32 status, which provides for federal pay and benefits, is currently in place through June 24.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gives a COVID-19 update. (Photo: MSP)

"With this assistance, our state has made great strides in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, but we have much more work to respond to and recover from this crisis," Whitmer wrote. "To sustain the economic reopening of the State of Michigan and to mitigate the risk associated with potential COVID-19 recurrence, we need to extend the current authorities through July."

The Michigan National Guard has aided the state in performing testing, distributing personal protective equipment, food and medical supplies and disinfecting public spaces.

Whitmer said she requested an extension "so we can safely reopen our economy while putting the health and well-being of all Michiganders first.”

She also notes in her letter to Trump that additional extensions may be required into the summer.

Beyond extending the guard's presence, Whitmer is making the request to ensure guard members receive federal retirement and education benefits made available under the GI Bill. If Title 32 authority expires on June 24, some guard members will not be eligible to receive these benefits, the state said Thursday.

“I want to ensure the brave men and women serving in the National Guard receive the benefits they’re entitled to and have earned," Whitmer said.

cferretti@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2020/05/28/whitmer-asks-trump-authorize-michigan-national-guard-aid-through-july/5274223002/