Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Thursday extended the deadline to June 29 for Michigan residents to pay back taxes and avoid foreclosure on their property during the coronavirus pandemic.

The deadline previously was extended from March 31 to May 29.

“As we slowly and safely begin reopening our economy, it’s critical homeowners don’t have to fear losing their home during a global health pandemic,” Whitmer said in a statement. “This Executive Order gives homeowners some peace of mind as we continue to flatten the COVID-19 curve.”

The Wayne County Treasurer's Office has said it will not foreclose on any properties for unpaid taxes this year. Oakland County has said no owners affected by the coronavirus outbreak will lose their properties.

Several housing and legal nonprofits are trying to work on protections once the courts reopen.

