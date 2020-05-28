Lansing — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will provide an update on Michigan's response to the COVID-19 pandemic at 3 p.m. Thursday.

The event comes a day after Michigan's confirmed COVID-19 case total reached 55,600 and will be Whitmer's third press conference of the week.

She announced expanded testing efforts on Tuesday and confirmed that her husband had made a call about getting his boat placed in the water in Northern Michigan during the pandemic. During the call, her husband, Marc Mallory, asked if his connection to the governor could get his boat installed more quickly, which Whitmer said was a joke.

On Wednesday, the governor held an event in Midland County, where thousands of residents were evacuated last week because of dam failures that led to flooding. Whitmer announced that the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy would investigate the situation, which led to calls for an independent investigation.

Earlier Thursday, President Donald Trump slammed Whitmer in a tweet, criticizing her husband's request of NorthShore Dock LLC and saying it was a "double standard."

But Trump later indicated in another tweet that he would extend her request to use the Michigan National Guard into mid-August.

