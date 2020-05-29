Rain and thunderstorms Friday morning across Michigan — including in the Midland area, where flooding devastated the region last week after dams on the Tittabawassee River were overwhelmed — could produce heavy downpours and wind gusts up to 35 mph.

The National Weather Service says rain is in the forecast for much of the state at various times Friday, bringing with it much cooler temperatures for a weekend far less humid than the past several days.

Showers move into the Tri Cities and Thumb during the morning. Storms could produce downpours and gusts near 35 mph. #MIwx#nwsdtxpic.twitter.com/edf4e2XwZm — NWS Detroit (@NWSDetroit) May 29, 2020

In the Midland area early this morning, there is a 50 percent chance of storms and heavy downpours, with wind gusts around 35 mph. The area is in the midst of recovery after days of rain swelled the Tittabawassee River, sending a rush of water through surrounding towns after two dams were breached and Wixom Lake was drained.

The rain chances in the Midland area diminish by afternoon, but the risks increase for extreme southeast Michigan, where cities including Port Huron, Detroit and Monroe could see a line of strong thunderstorms and wind gusts up to 50 mph.

