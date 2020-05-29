Port Huron — Authorities have identified the body of man found Monday in the St. Clair River.

Officials said the man is Larod Denate Smith, 31, of Port Huron Township.

The St. Clair County Sheriff's Office said the county Medical Examiner’s Office was able to identify Smith through dental records.

Smith was reported missing from his Port Huron Township home April 1, according to authorities.

The Sheriff’s Office Dive Team and Port Huron Fire Department were called April 2 to Vantage Point in downtown Port Huron to respond to reports of someone jumping into the St. Clair River. Deputies located Smith’s vehicle at Vantage Point.

Authorities deployed divers and sonar equipment to search the river through April 5, but found nothing.

On May 25, a boater found Smith’s body in the river near the mouth of Black River. The U.S. Coast Guard and the Port Huron Fire Department recovered his body.

Officials said the Medical Examiner’s Office is awaiting results of a toxicology test to determine the cause and manner of Smith’s death.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2020/05/29/man-whose-body-found-monday-st-clair-river-identified/5282662002/